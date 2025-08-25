School Holiday on 26 August 2025 (Tuesday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains, Ganesh Chaturthi & Onam

School Holiday on August 26: Several states across India have announced school holidays on 26 August 2025 due to a combination of heavy rains, flood-like conditions, and major festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam. While states like Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jammu, and Maharashtra (Nagpur) have declared rain-related closures, festive holidays are also being observed in Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat.
Weather-Related School Closures on 26 August 2025 (Tuesday)
Rajasthan (including Jaipur and several other districts)
Schools in Jaipur and surrounding districts were ordered closed for both 25 and 26 August 2025 due to heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions. The Education Department has confirmed closure in Tonk, Alwar, Jaipur, Dausa, Nagaur, Didwana-Kuchaman, Sikar, Karauli, Kota, Khairthal-Tijara, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Kotputli-Behror, Sirohi, Bundi, Bhilwara, Udaipur, and Sawai Madhopur.
Jammu Division
Schools and anganwadis remained closed on 25 August 2025 due to heavy rainfall in low-lying and hilly areas. Although no blanket order was issued for 26 August, officials advised parents and students to follow local announcements, as the situation remains weather-dependent. Rain has disrupted connectivity in parts of the division, increasing concerns over school safety.
Uttarakhand
On 25 August, Chamoli district schools were shut after continuous downpours led to landslides and road blockages. However, the situation for 26 August remains uncertain as there is no official update regarding the school closures on Tuesday. Parents and students are advised to stay alert for the last-minute updates.
Maharashtra (Nagpur): Schools in Nagpur city and surrounding areas were ordered closed on both 25 and 26 August 2025 following torrential rains. The region experienced severe waterlogging and traffic disruption, prompting authorities to take early action. Education officials clarified that safety of school children was the top priority, especially as flood-like conditions developed in several parts of the city.
State-Wise School Holiday Updates for Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam 2025
Maharashtra Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday 2025
- Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharashtra’s biggest public festival, falls on Wednesday, 27 August 2025.
- Schools across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and other cities are expected to remain closed as part of the state-wide holiday.
- Many schools may also extend holidays a day before the festival (26 August) to manage preparations, large public gatherings, and processions.
Kerala School Holiday for Onam 2025
- Kerala’s grand cultural festival Onam will be celebrated from 26–28 August 2025.
- Schools across the state are expected to remain closed during this period to allow students and families to participate in celebrations.
- Onam includes Vallam Kali (boat races), Pulikali (tiger dance), pookalam (floral rangoli), and the Onam Sadya (grand feast), making it a vibrant community celebration.
Other States (Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday on 27 August 2025)
- Apart from Maharashtra, schools in Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat are also expected to remain closed on 27 August 2025.
- These states observe Ganesh Chaturthi with large-scale festivities, processions, and temple rituals, making it a significant regional holiday.
Parents and students are advised to stay alert to district-level announcements, as weather-related school closures may vary by region. For festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam, schools are likely to remain closed, but official confirmation depends on state and local authorities. Keep checking school and education department notices for the latest updates.
