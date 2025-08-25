School Holiday on 26 August 2025 (Tuesday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains, Ganesh Chaturthi & Onam

School Holiday on August 26: Several states across India have announced school holidays on 26 August 2025 due to a combination of heavy rains, flood-like conditions, and major festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam. While states like Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jammu, and Maharashtra (Nagpur) have declared rain-related closures, festive holidays are also being observed in Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat.

Weather-Related School Closures on 26 August 2025 (Tuesday)

Rajasthan (including Jaipur and several other districts)

Schools in Jaipur and surrounding districts were ordered closed for both 25 and 26 August 2025 due to heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions. The Education Department has confirmed closure in Tonk, Alwar, Jaipur, Dausa, Nagaur, Didwana-Kuchaman, Sikar, Karauli, Kota, Khairthal-Tijara, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Kotputli-Behror, Sirohi, Bundi, Bhilwara, Udaipur, and Sawai Madhopur.