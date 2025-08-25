Rajasthan VDO Exam Date 2025 Out: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the schedule for the Rajasthan VDO Recruitment 2025. As per the notification, the written exam will be conducted on November 2. The admit card will be released in the last week of October 2025. This state-level exam is being conducted to fill 850 Village Development Officer posts across the state. It will be held in a single shift at various exam centres spread across the state.

RSMSSB announced the exam date for Gram Vikas Adhikari posts on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam will be held on November 2 to shortlist eligible candidates for 850 VDO vacancies. Over 5 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.