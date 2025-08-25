Rajasthan VDO Exam Date 2025 Out: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the schedule for the Rajasthan VDO Recruitment 2025. As per the notification, the written exam will be conducted on November 2. The admit card will be released in the last week of October 2025. This state-level exam is being conducted to fill 850 Village Development Officer posts across the state. It will be held in a single shift at various exam centres spread across the state.
Rajasthan VDO Exam Date 2025 Out
RSMSSB announced the exam date for Gram Vikas Adhikari posts on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam will be held on November 2 to shortlist eligible candidates for 850 VDO vacancies. Over 5 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification
|
17 June 2025
|
Online Application Starts
|
19 June 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
25 July 2025 (11:59 pm)
|
RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025
|
Last week of October 2025
|
RSSB VDO Exam Date 2025
|
2 November 2025
RSMSSB VDO Exam Date 2025 Official Notice PDF
RSMSSB conducts the Rajasthan VDO exam in offline mode. Candidates qualifying the exam will then be eligible to appear for the document verification round. You can either visit the official website to check the official schedule or click on the direct link provided below to download the RSMSSB VDO Exam Schedule PDF.
|Rajasthan VDO Exam Date 2025 Official Schedule PDF
|Click here
Rajasthan VDO Vacancy
A total of 850 vacancies have been announced for Rajasthan VDO post. Of these, 683 are for Non-TSP and 167 for TSP. The category-wise Rajasthan VDO vacancy breakdown will be issued soon on the official website.
|Non-TSP
|683
|TSP
|167
Rajasthan VDO Exam 2025: Overview
The selection process for Rajasthan VDO includes only written exam followed by document verification. Candidates securing the above cut off marks will be shortlisted for Gram Vikas Adhikari posts. The monthly salary of RSSB VDO is Rs 20,800, a grade pay of Rs 2400, and a pay matrix level of 6.
|
RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2025: Key Highlights
|
Recruitment Organization
|
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)
|
Post Name
|
Village Development Officer (VDO)
|
Vacancy
|
850 (683 Non-Scheduled and 167 Scheduled Area)
|
New Rajasthan VDO Exam Date
|
02 November 2025
|
Age Limit
|
18 Years to 40 years
|
Selection Process
|
Written Examination, Document & Medical Verification
|
Official Website
|
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation