This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 26 August

Every day has a history waiting to be told. Have you ever wondered what echoes through time on August 26? Today unfolds with landmarks and turning points—from daring battles to bold rights.
On this day in 1071, the Battle of Manzikert reshaped the Byzantine and Seljuk empires. In 1346, English longbows changed the course of the Battle of Crécy.
Centuries later, in 1768, James Cook set sail aboard the HMS Endeavour, opening new worlds of discovery. In 1883, Krakatoa's massive eruption shocked the world with its explosive force.
Then, in 1920, the 19th Amendment gave American women the right to vote—now celebrated as Women's Equality Day. In 1944, Charles de Gaulle triumphantly marched through liberated Paris.
And in 1966, Namibia's fight for liberation began at Omugulugwombashe—now honoured as Heroes' Day. In this article, we'll journey through these moments of courage, change, and discovery.
What Happened on this Day – August 26?
Here's what happened in history on August 26:
1346 – Battle of Crécy
- On August 26, 1346, the English army gained a decisive victory over the French at the Battle of Crécy.
- English longbowmen played a crucial role, decimating French knights.
- This defeat was a significant setback for the French during the early stages of the Hundred Years' War.
1794 – Washington and the Whiskey Rebellion
- On August 26, 1794, President George Washington wrote to Henry Lee about the Whisky Rebellion.
- He declared action was necessary to quell the uprising.
- It became the first significant test of federal power in U.S. history.
1914 – Battle of Tannenberg Begins
- On August 26, 1914, Germany's 8th Army, under the command of Hindenburg and Ludendorff, launched an attack against Russia's 2nd Army at Tannenberg.
- The battle ended with a devastating Russian defeat.
1920 – 19th Amendment Adopted
- On August 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment was officially adopted.
- It granted American women the right to vote after decades of struggle.
- The day is now celebrated as Women's Equality Day in the U.S.
1936 – Susan B. Anthony Stamp Released
- On August 26, 1936, suffragist Susan B. Anthony appeared on a U.S. postage stamp.
- Some critics claimed it was an election-year ploy to attract women voters.
- Others thought her portrait resembled her holding a cigarette, causing controversy.
1939 – First Televised Major League Baseball Game
- On August 26, 1939, the first-ever televised Major League Baseball game was broadcast on experimental station W2XBS.
- The Cincinnati Reds faced the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field.
- Announcer Red Barber called the game using just two cameras.
- The Reds won the first game (5–2); the Dodgers won the second (6–1).
1944 – Liberation of Paris
- On August 26, 1944, General Charles de Gaulle led a triumphant march through liberated Paris.
- He walked down the Champs-Élysées toward Notre-Dame amid sniper fire.
- The march became a lasting symbol of liberation and national pride.
1957 – Soviet ICBM Test
- On August 26, 1957, the Soviet Union announced it had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
- This missile could reach "any part of the world".
- The announcement intensified Cold War fears of a missile gap.
1964 – Lyndon B. Johnson Nominated
- On August 26, 1964, Lyndon B. Johnson was formally nominated as the Democratic candidate for U.S. president.
- His running mate was Hubert Humphrey.
- Johnson had assumed the presidency following JFK's assassination.
1966 – Namibian War of Independence Begins
- On August 26, 1966, fighting erupted at Omugulugwombashe in Namibia.
- This marked the start of the armed struggle against South African rule.
- The date is now commemorated as Heroes' Day in Namibia.
1968 – Democratic Convention Protests
- On August 26, 1968, protests intensified as the Democratic National Convention began in Chicago.
- Anti-war demonstrators clashed violently with police and the National Guard.
- It became one of the most violent political events in U.S. history.
1978 – "Grease" Soundtrack Hits #1
- On August 26, 1978, Frankie Valli's "Grease" reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- It was the second chart-topping single from the film soundtrack.
- The movie and music became iconic staples of pop culture.
1986 – "Preppy Murder"
- On August 26, 1986, 18-year-old Jennifer Levin was found dead in Central Park.
- She had been last seen with Robert Chambers, who was arrested soon after.
- The case was sensationalised as the "Preppy Murder".
2016 – Kaepernick's Anthem Protes
- On August 26, 2016, NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick remained seated during the playing of the national anthem.
- The incident occurred during a preseason game between the San Francisco 49ers.
- It sparked a national discussion on race and justice in America.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 26?
August 26 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
- Katherine Johnson (1918–2020) – African American mathematician whose work at NASA was vital to the Apollo 11 moon landing.
- Geraldine Ferraro (1935–2011) – Politician; first woman to run for U.S. vice president on a major-party ticket.
- Melissa McCarthy (1970– ) – Actress and comedian; known for Bridesmaids, The Heat, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Died on One Day — Notable Deaths on August 26
- William James (1842–1910) – Renowned American philosopher and psychologist; died August 26, 1910.
- Louis Philippe I (1773–1850) – Last King of France, died August 26, 1850.
- Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872–1958) – Influential English composer, died August 26, 1958.
- Charles Lindbergh (1902–1974) – Famed American aviator of the first solo nonstop transatlantic flight, died August 26, 1974.
- Antonie van Leeuwenhoek (1632–1723) – Pioneering Dutch microbiologist, died August 26, 1723.
- Neil Simon (1927–2018) – Iconic American playwright, died August 26, 2018.
- Joe Ruby (1933–2020) – Co-creator of Scooby-Doo, died August 26, 2020.
- Bob Barker (1923–2023) – Long-time host of The Price Is Right, died August 26, 2023.
- Sven-Göran Eriksson (1948–2024) – Swedish football manager, including for England, died August 26, 2024.
- Sid Eudy (1960–2024) – Pro wrestler known as "Sycho Sid", died August 26, 2024.
- Laura Branigan (1952–2004) – American pop singer, died August 26, 2004.
- Lon Chaney Sr. (1883–1930) – Legendary silent film actor known as "The Man of a Thousand Faces", died August 26, 1930.
- Kay Francis (1905–1968) – Top actress for Warner Bros. in the 1930s; died August 26, 1968.
- Gail Russell (1924–1961) – Film and TV actress, died August 26, 1961.
- Ted Knight (1923–1986) – Known for The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Caddyshack, died August 26, 1986.
- Ellie Greenwich (1940–2009) – Prolific songwriter behind many 1960s hits, died August 26, 2009.
