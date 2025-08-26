This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 26 August

Every day has a history waiting to be told. Have you ever wondered what echoes through time on August 26? Today unfolds with landmarks and turning points—from daring battles to bold rights.

On this day in 1071, the Battle of Manzikert reshaped the Byzantine and Seljuk empires. In 1346, English longbows changed the course of the Battle of Crécy.

Centuries later, in 1768, James Cook set sail aboard the HMS Endeavour, opening new worlds of discovery. In 1883, Krakatoa's massive eruption shocked the world with its explosive force.

Then, in 1920, the 19th Amendment gave American women the right to vote—now celebrated as Women's Equality Day. In 1944, Charles de Gaulle triumphantly marched through liberated Paris.

And in 1966, Namibia's fight for liberation began at Omugulugwombashe—now honoured as Heroes' Day. In this article, we'll journey through these moments of courage, change, and discovery.