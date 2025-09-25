CBSE Launches 14 New Skill Building Programmes For Teachers; Details here

Key Points
- CBSE has released 14 new Capacity Buildng Programmes (CBPs) for teachers.
- Educators will be trained through CBSE 's Centre of Excellence under Prashikshan Triveni initiative.
- They will be implemented from October 2025 to align CBSE's framework with NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023.
CBSE 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched 14 new Capacity Building Programmes (CBPs) for teachers and instructors for CBSE-affiliated schools and institutions. These training modules were released at the National Teachers Conference 2025 in Patna, Bihar, as an attempt to align the education system with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The programme is scheduled to commence from October 2025, with sessions being held through Centre of Excellence by CBSE under the Prashikshan Triveni initiative.
These programmes aim to improve subject comprehension and simplify classroom teaching experience. The modules will work to train the teachers to sharpen their professional skills and develop novel ideas in their teaching methods. CBPs are designed to equip teachers with practical strategies, innovative tools, and structured session plans, all aimed at promoting effective learning.
CBSE Capacity Building Programme: Key Points
The Capacity Building Programme (CBPs) are aimed to align the education framework in CBSE-affiliated institutes with NEP 2020, NCF-SE 2023, and CBSE guidelines. These initiatives are designed to equip educators with contemporary teaching methods, ultimately leading to enhanced learning outcomes and the comprehensive development of students. The description of all the novel programmes are given below:
|
S.No.
|
Name of the CBP
|
Brief Note on the CBP
|
1
|
Hindi Language
Stage: Secondary
|
Empowers Hindi language educators with effective strategies, nationally aligned pedagogy, and strengthening Hindi instruction in CBSE schools.
|
2
|
Sanskrit Language
Stage: Secondary
|
Empowers Sanskrit educators with innovative tools, learner-centric pedagogies. Aligned with NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023, it focuses on the four foundational skills: listening, speaking, reading, and writing.
|
3
|
Painting
Stage: Secondary
|
Equips art educators with hands-on techniques in creative painting, folk art, origami, printmaking, and calligraphy. It integrates cultural heritage with active learning strategies, aligning with NEP 2020 to foster artistic expression, cognitive development, and classroom innovation.
|
4
|
Competency-based Assessment (Case Studies) - Social Science
Stage: Secondary (Grades 9 - 10)
|
Guides Social Science educators in designing and delivering impactful case-based assessments. It provides practical tools, session plans, and strategies to foster critical thinking and real-world application.
|
5
|
Competency-based Assessment (Case Studies) - Science
Stage: Secondary (Grades 9 - 10)
|
Equips Science educators with tools and strategies to design effective case-based assessments, fostering critical thinking and real-world application. Educators will learn to create meaningful case-based questions aligned with curriculum goals.
|
6
|
Competency-based Assessment (Case Studies) – Mathematics
Stage: Secondary (Grades 9 - 10)
|
Equips secondary Mathematics educators with practical tools to design case-based questions that foster analytical thinking, problem-solving, and real-world application of mathematical concepts.
|
7
|
Competency-based Assessment – Mathematics
Stage: Middle (Grades 6-8)
|
Equip Math educators with tools to design MCQs and free-response questions that promote conceptual clarity, analytical thinking, and real-world application.
|
8
|
Competency-based Assessment – Social Science
Stage: Middle (Grades 6-8)
|
Equips Social Science educators with skills to design effective MCQs and free-response questions to promote critical thinking, conceptual clarity, and real-world application, supported by structured session plans and assessment rubrics.
|
9
|
Competency-based Assessment – Science
Stage: Middle (Grades 6-8)
|
Equip Science educators with practical strategies to design MCQs and free-response questions that promote conceptual clarity, critical thinking, and real-world application through competency-based assessment.
|
10
|
Competency-based Assessment – Hindi Language
Stage: Middle (Grades 6-8)
|
Helps Hindi language educators create MCQs and descriptive questions that build linguistic proficiency, critical thinking, and contextual understanding, providing structured session plans and assessment rubrics.
|
11
|
Competency-based Assessment – English Language
Stage: Middle (Grades 6-8)
|
Equip English Language educators with practical tools to create MCQs and free-response questions. This will enhance comprehension, critical thinking, and contextual analysis.
|
12
|
Modular in Economics
Stage: Secondary (Class XII)
|
Focuses on Unit 1: National Income and Related Aggregates, equips teachers with competency-based pedagogies, assessment strategies, and experiential learning tools. Sessions promote deep understanding, critical thinking, and real-world application in economics.
|
13
|
Value Education Through Sports (and Games)
Stage: All stages
|
Helps educators integrate sports into all grades and subjects, fostering teamwork, resilience, equity, and inclusion. Through interactive activities, case studies, and reflective tools, supporting holistic development.
|
14
|
STEM Education in Teaching and Learning
Stage: All stages
|
Provides educators with practical strategies to integrate Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics through inquiry-based, hands-on learning. It promotes interdisciplinary teaching, real-world application, and 21st-century skills for inclusive and innovative classroom practices.
CBSE Board Exam 2026 Schedule
CBSE also released the Class 10, 12 CBSE Annual Exam 2026 tentative schedule on their website at cbse.gov.in. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on CBSE exams 2026 here:
