CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
News

CBSE Launches 14 New Skill Building Programmes For Teachers; Details here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 25, 2025, 14:45 IST

CBSE 2025: The CBSE has introduced 14 new Capacity Building Programmes (CBPs) for teachers in affiliated schools and institutions. These modules aim to align education with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by improving subject comprehension, simplifying teaching, sharpening professional skills, and developing innovative teaching methods.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE has released 14 new Capacity Buildng Programmes (CBPs) for teachers.
CBSE has released 14 new Capacity Buildng Programmes (CBPs) for teachers.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • CBSE has released 14 new Capacity Buildng Programmes (CBPs) for teachers.
  • Educators will be trained through CBSE 's Centre of Excellence under Prashikshan Triveni initiative.
  • They will be implemented from October 2025 to align CBSE's framework with NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023.

CBSE 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched 14 new Capacity Building Programmes (CBPs) for teachers and instructors for CBSE-affiliated schools and institutions. These training modules were released at the National Teachers Conference 2025 in Patna, Bihar, as an attempt to align the education system with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The programme is scheduled to commence from October 2025, with sessions being held through Centre of Excellence by CBSE under the Prashikshan Triveni initiative

These programmes aim to improve subject comprehension and simplify classroom teaching experience. The modules will work to train the teachers to sharpen their professional skills and develop novel ideas in their teaching methods. CBPs are designed to equip teachers with practical strategies, innovative tools, and structured session plans, all aimed at promoting effective learning. 

CBSE launches 14 New Capacity Building Programmes - Official Notice

CBSE Capacity Building Programme: Key Points

The Capacity Building Programme (CBPs) are aimed to align the education framework in CBSE-affiliated institutes with NEP 2020, NCF-SE 2023, and CBSE guidelines. These initiatives are designed to equip educators with contemporary teaching methods, ultimately leading to enhanced learning outcomes and the comprehensive development of students. The description of all the novel programmes are given below:

S.No. 

Name of the CBP

Brief Note on the CBP

1

Hindi Language

Stage: Secondary

Empowers Hindi language educators with effective strategies, nationally aligned pedagogy, and strengthening Hindi instruction in CBSE schools.

2

Sanskrit Language

Stage: Secondary

Empowers Sanskrit educators with innovative tools, learner-centric pedagogies. Aligned with NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023, it focuses on the four foundational skills: listening, speaking, reading, and writing.

3

Painting

Stage: Secondary

Equips art educators with hands-on techniques in creative painting, folk art, origami, printmaking, and calligraphy. It integrates cultural heritage with active learning strategies, aligning with NEP 2020 to foster artistic expression, cognitive development, and classroom innovation.

4

Competency-based Assessment (Case Studies) - Social Science

Stage: Secondary (Grades 9 - 10)

Guides Social Science educators in designing and delivering impactful case-based assessments. It provides practical tools, session plans, and strategies to foster critical thinking and real-world application.

5

Competency-based Assessment (Case Studies) - Science

Stage: Secondary (Grades 9 - 10)

Equips Science educators with tools and strategies to design effective case-based assessments, fostering critical thinking and real-world application. Educators will learn to create meaningful case-based questions aligned with curriculum goals.

6

Competency-based Assessment (Case Studies) – Mathematics

Stage: Secondary (Grades 9 - 10)

Equips secondary Mathematics educators with practical tools to design case-based questions that foster analytical thinking, problem-solving, and real-world application of mathematical concepts.

7

Competency-based Assessment – Mathematics

Stage: Middle (Grades 6-8)

Equip Math educators with tools to design MCQs and free-response questions that promote conceptual clarity, analytical thinking, and real-world application.

8

Competency-based Assessment – Social Science

Stage: Middle (Grades 6-8)

Equips Social Science educators with skills to design effective MCQs and free-response questions to promote critical thinking, conceptual clarity, and real-world application, supported by structured session plans and assessment rubrics.

9

Competency-based Assessment – Science

Stage: Middle (Grades 6-8)

Equip Science educators with practical strategies to design MCQs and free-response questions that promote conceptual clarity, critical thinking, and real-world application through competency-based assessment.

10

Competency-based Assessment – Hindi Language 

Stage: Middle (Grades 6-8)

Helps Hindi language educators create MCQs and descriptive questions that build linguistic proficiency, critical thinking, and contextual understanding, providing structured session plans and assessment rubrics.

11

Competency-based Assessment – English Language

Stage: Middle (Grades 6-8)

Equip English Language educators with practical tools to create MCQs and free-response questions. This will enhance comprehension, critical thinking, and contextual analysis.

12

Modular in Economics

Stage: Secondary (Class XII)

Focuses on Unit 1: National Income and Related Aggregates, equips teachers with competency-based pedagogies, assessment strategies, and experiential learning tools. Sessions promote deep understanding, critical thinking, and real-world application in economics.

13

Value Education Through Sports (and Games)

Stage: All stages

Helps educators integrate sports into all grades and subjects, fostering teamwork, resilience, equity, and inclusion. Through interactive activities, case studies, and reflective tools, supporting holistic development.

14

STEM Education in Teaching and Learning

Stage: All stages

Provides educators with practical strategies to integrate Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics through inquiry-based, hands-on learning. It promotes interdisciplinary teaching, real-world application, and 21st-century skills for inclusive and innovative classroom practices.

Related Stories

CBSE Board Exam 2026 Schedule

CBSE also released the Class 10, 12 CBSE Annual Exam 2026 tentative schedule on their website at cbse.gov.in. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on CBSE exams 2026 here: 

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news  

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News