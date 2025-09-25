CBSE Launches 14 New Skill Building Programmes For Teachers; Details here

CBSE 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched 14 new Capacity Building Programmes (CBPs) for teachers and instructors for CBSE-affiliated schools and institutions. These training modules were released at the National Teachers Conference 2025 in Patna, Bihar, as an attempt to align the education system with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The programme is scheduled to commence from October 2025, with sessions being held through Centre of Excellence by CBSE under the Prashikshan Triveni initiative.

These programmes aim to improve subject comprehension and simplify classroom teaching experience. The modules will work to train the teachers to sharpen their professional skills and develop novel ideas in their teaching methods. CBPs are designed to equip teachers with practical strategies, innovative tools, and structured session plans, all aimed at promoting effective learning.