APSC JAA Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at apsc.nic.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here soon

APSC JAA Admit Card 2025 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is all set to release the Admit Card today i.e. on November 13 for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA) on its official website. The written exam for the Junior Administrative Assistant posts is scheduled to be held November 20 and 21, 2025 across the state. The written exam will be conducted in three shifts at different exam venues across the state. All those candidates set to appear in the Phase II round exam can download the hall ticket from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.
APSC JAA Admit Card 2025 Download
The Commission has uploaded the PDF of the detailed exam schedule and admit card update on its official website. Candidates can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-
|APSC JAA Admit Card 2025
|Download Link
APSC JAA Admit Card 2025 Overview
Exam will be held for different subjects including General English (Report Writing, Comprehension, Grammar, General Assamese/Alternative English and Precis writing, Drafting and General Knowledge, To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the JAA recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the Junior Administrative Assistant exam 2025 below.
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
|Post Name
|Junior Administrative Assistant
|Advt. No.
|24/2024
|Exam date
|November 20 and 21, 2025
|Hall Ticket status
|Today
|Official Website
|apsc.nic.in
How To Download APSC Admit Card 2025 PDF?
You can download the admit card from the official website after following the steps given below
- Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in.
- Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link " Hall ticket download link” given on the Home Page.
- A New Window will open where you will have to use your login credentails.
- Take Print Out of the Admit Card and save a copy for future reference.
