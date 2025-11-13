APSC JAA Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at apsc.nic.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here soon

APSC JAA Admit Card 2025 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is all set to release the Admit Card today i.e. on November 13 for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA) on its official website. The written exam for the Junior Administrative Assistant posts is scheduled to be held November 20 and 21, 2025 across the state. The written exam will be conducted in three shifts at different exam venues across the state. All those candidates set to appear in the Phase II round exam can download the hall ticket from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

APSC JAA Admit Card 2025 Download

The Commission has uploaded the PDF of the detailed exam schedule and admit card update on its official website. Candidates can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-