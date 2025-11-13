APSC JAA Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at apsc.nic.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here soon

Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
By Manish Kumar
Nov 13, 2025, 13:07 IST

APSC JAA Admit Card 2025 will be released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is all set to release the Admit Card  today i.e. on November 13 for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant on its official website. 

APSC JAA Admit Card 2025 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is all set to release the Admit Card today i.e. on November 13 for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA) on its official website. The written exam for the Junior Administrative Assistant posts is scheduled to be held November 20 and 21, 2025 across the state. The written exam will be conducted in three shifts at different exam venues across the state. All those candidates set to appear in the Phase II round exam can download the hall ticket from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

APSC JAA Admit Card 2025 Download

The Commission has uploaded the PDF of the detailed exam schedule and admit card update on its official website. Candidates can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-

APSC JAA Admit Card 2025 Download Link

APSC JAA Admit Card 2025 Overview

Exam will be held for different subjects including General English (Report Writing, Comprehension, Grammar, General Assamese/Alternative English and Precis writing, Drafting and General Knowledge, To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the JAA recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the Junior Administrative Assistant exam 2025 below. 

Particulars Details
Organization  Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) 
Post Name Junior Administrative Assistant
Advt. No. 24/2024
Exam date November 20 and 21, 2025
Hall Ticket status  Today
Official Website apsc.nic.in

 

How To Download APSC Admit Card 2025 PDF?

You can download the admit card from the official website after following the steps given below

  • Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in.
  • Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
  • Click on the link " Hall ticket download link” given on the Home Page.
  • A New Window will open where you  will have to use your login credentails. 
  • Take Print Out of the Admit Card and save a copy for future reference.

 

