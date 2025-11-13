Education News Today in English November 13th 2025: NCW Enacts POSH, Russian Scholarships, and More

Key Points
Here are the top news bulletins on Education across India. Students, parents, and guardians must read them to stay up-to-date with the latest and credible news from across the country on the developments in the education sector.
NCW Pushes POSH Act Implementation in Educational Institutions with 'Campus Calling'
The National Commission for Women (NCW) is urging all Educational Institutions to effectively implement the POSH Act, 2013, following a letter to strengthen compliance. To achieve this, the NCW has launched the "Campus Calling Programme" with Yuvamanthan, aiming to conduct 800 training and awareness programs across Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) on legal literacy, digital safety, and leadership. HEIs are therefore requested to submit a status report on their POSH implementation for 2024-25, including details on ICCs and redressal mechanisms, preferably through the UGC SAKSHAM Portal, ensure active faculty and staff participation in NCW training, and strengthen monitoring of institutional POSH mechanisms.
Russia Offers 300 Scholarships for Indian Students for 2026-27 Academic Year
The Government of the Russian Federation has announced 300 scholarships for Indian students for the 2026-27 academic year to pursue various fields of study, including medicine, engineering, management, humanities, mathematics, and arts, at Bachelor's, Specialist's, Master's, PhD, and advanced training levels in most Russian universities. The scholarship covers tuition fees. All applications must be submitted through the official website, education-in-russia.com, as the Ministry of Education, Government of India, is publishing this notice for information dissemination only and has no role in the final selection, which will be made by Russia.
National Consultation workshop on Nursing highlights competency-based curriculum and simulation learning
A three-day National Consultation and Experience Sharing workshop on Nursing Policy Priorities and Best Practices, hosted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jhpiego, and WHO, began on November 12, 2025, in New Delhi. The event aims to advance nursing education and workforce reforms. Day 1 focused on creating globally competitive, job-ready graduates. Day 2 emphasized the need for competency-based curricula and simulation-based learning, showcasing innovations and discussing leadership, quality assurance, and private-sector partnerships. Officials, including Dr. Deepika Khakha (DGHS) and Ms. Akansha Ranjan, stressed collaborative, coordinated policy implementation. The workshop seeks to consolidate and scale up best practices to build a resilient and competent nursing workforce.
