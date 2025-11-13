Education News Today in English November 13th 2025: NCW Enacts POSH, Russian Scholarships, and More

Here are the top news bulletins on Education across India. Students, parents, and guardians must read them to stay up-to-date with the latest and credible news from across the country on the developments in the education sector.

NCW Pushes POSH Act Implementation in Educational Institutions with 'Campus Calling'

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is urging all Educational Institutions to effectively implement the POSH Act, 2013, following a letter to strengthen compliance. To achieve this, the NCW has launched the "Campus Calling Programme" with Yuvamanthan, aiming to conduct 800 training and awareness programs across Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) on legal literacy, digital safety, and leadership. HEIs are therefore requested to submit a status report on their POSH implementation for 2024-25, including details on ICCs and redressal mechanisms, preferably through the UGC SAKSHAM Portal, ensure active faculty and staff participation in NCW training, and strengthen monitoring of institutional POSH mechanisms.