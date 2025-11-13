RRB NTPC or SSC CHSL – Which Government Job Offers Better Career Growth in 2025

RRB NTPC vs. SSC CHSL: Millions of students aspire to secure Government jobs after passing 12th or graduation. Govt jobs are not only about salary and perks. It also offers job security, stability, and other benefits. RRB NTPC and SSC CHSL are highly popular when we talk about government exams in India. But many often wonder: Which one is better? These two posts differ in salary, job profile, posts, growth, and culture. Let’s compare RRB NTPC and SSC CHSL in various parameters to help candidates make an informed choice. RRB NTPC vs. SSC CHSL: Which is Better? RRB NTPC and SSC CHSL exams open doors to high-paying government jobs with attractive perks. The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) hire for various posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) at the UG and Graduate levels. Around 8000+ vacancies have been released recently for these posts.



On the contrary, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the CHSL exam to recruit Group C posts. Most recent data indicates that around 3000+ vacancies were released for CHSL roles. RRB NTPC vacancies are usually higher than the SSC CHSL exam, making it highly competitive. RRB NTPC vs. SSC CHSL: Posts SSC CHSL are conducted for the recruitment of the Group C posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Some of the popular posts are: Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’

RRB releases vacancies for various posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories at the UG and graduate levels in Indian Railways. Some of the popular posts are:

Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk

Accounts Clerk cum Typist

Junior Clerk cum Typist

Trains Clerk

Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor

Station Master

Goods Train Manager

Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist

Senior Clerk cum Typist

Traffic Assistant, etc

SSC CHSL posts are mainly office-oriented and require candidates to perform clerical and administrative tasks. RRB NTPC roles involve a mix of desk jobs and on-site duties. CHSL roles are more desk-based compared to NTPC jobs. RRB NTPC vs. SSC CHSL: Eligibility The educational qualifications of CHSL and NTPC are almost similar. Both require a 12th pass/graduation from any recognised board/University. The minimum age to apply for these roles is 18 years, while the maximum age varies as per the post. RRB NTPC vs. SSC CHSL: Selection Process

The selection process for RRB NTPC and SSC CHSL is different. RRB NTPC selection includes CBT 1, CBT 2 and/or Typing Skill Test/CBAT. On the contrary, the CHSL selection process includes Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams. The similarity is that both exams will be conducted online. It evaluates candidates' reasoning, general awareness, and mathematical aptitude.

While both exams are multi-stage, NTPC focuses on basic subjects (General Awareness, Reasoning, and Mathematics). While CHSL evaluates candidates’ skills in Computer Knowledge, Skill Test/Typing Test, and English in Tier 2 with other subjects. This makes the CHSL more lengthy compared to the NTPC selection process.

RRB NTPC vs. SSC CHSL: Salary SSC CHSL salary varies as per the post. Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Data Entry Operator (DEO) are two major CHSL posts. The pay scale of LDC is between INR 19,900-63,200, while the DEO salary falls under Rs. 25,500-81,100/Rs 29,200-92,300.



RRB NTPC salary differs for UG and graduate-level posts. The pay structure for UG-level roles ranges between INR 19900- INR 21700, depending on the post. RRB NTPC salary for graduate posts ranges between INR 25500- INR 35400. If we compare the salaries of the high-paying posts for both exams, the RRB NTPC salary is more than the CHSL salary. RRB NTPC vs. SSC CHSL: Career Progression NTPC and CHSL offer great scope for career growth. Promotions may take time in CHSL. But they come with stable growth. You can move up to roles like Upper Division Clerk, Section Officer, and more.

NTPC employees enjoy various promotion opportunities throughout their service. They can advance to senior clerk, chief train clerk, and Station Superintendent. The career growth in RRB NTPC is faster with access to higher positions. CHSL provides decent growth in the clerical or administrative department.