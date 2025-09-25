Rajasthan Vande Bharat Train List

The rail map of Rajasthan is changing very fast with the introduction of Vande Bharat Express trains that are setting new benchmarks for inter-city journeys within the state. Featuring first-world speed, comfort, and security, these new-generation trains connect Rajasthan's booming cities to national metropolises and border states.

The network got a major boost in September 2025 as two new Vande Bharat Express trains, Bikaner–Delhi Cantt, were introduced. and Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt.—again enhancing connectivity, economic prospects, and passenger convenience in the region. This article lists all existing Vande Bharat trains in Rajasthan, their specifications, and route information.

Vande Bharat Express Trains in Rajasthan (September 2025)