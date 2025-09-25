Rajasthan Vande Bharat Train List

The rail map of Rajasthan is changing very fast with the introduction of Vande Bharat Express trains that are setting new benchmarks for inter-city journeys within the state. Featuring first-world speed, comfort, and security, these new-generation trains connect Rajasthan's booming cities to national metropolises and border states.
The network got a major boost in September 2025 as two new Vande Bharat Express trains, Bikaner–Delhi Cantt, were introduced. and Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt.—again enhancing connectivity, economic prospects, and passenger convenience in the region. This article lists all existing Vande Bharat trains in Rajasthan, their specifications, and route information.
Vande Bharat Express Trains in Rajasthan (September 2025)
|
Train Name
|
Frequency
|
Key Rajasthan Stations
|
Route Endpoints
|
Inauguration/Update
|
Ajmer–Delhi Cantt.–Chandigarh
|
6 days/week
|
Ajmer, Jaipur
|
Ajmer–Chandigarh
|
2023
|
Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt.
|
6 days/week
|
Jodhpur, Jaipur, Alwar
|
Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt.
|
Inaugurated Sep 25, 2025
|
Bikaner–Delhi Cantt.
|
6 days/week
|
Bikaner, Churu
|
Bikaner–Delhi Cantt.
|
Inaugurated Sep 25, 2025
|
Udaipur City–Jaipur
|
3 days/week
|
Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur
|
Udaipur–Jaipur
|
2023
|
Udaipur City–Agra Cantt.
|
3 days/week
|
Udaipur, Chittaurgarh
|
Udaipur–Agra Cantt.
|
2023
|
Jodhpur–Sabarmati
|
6 days/week
|
Jodhpur, Abu Road
|
Jodhpur–Sabarmati
|
2024
|
Udaipur City–Chandigarh (Superfast)
|
Bi-weekly
|
Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur
|
Udaipur–Chandigarh
|
Launched Sep 27, 2025
1. Bikaner–Delhi Cantt. Vande Bharat Express
-
Inauguration: September 25, 2025 by PM Modi.
-
Service: Regular operation starts from September 28, 2025, 6 days a week (except Wednesdays).
-
Key Rajasthan Stops: Shri Dungargarh, Ratanagadh, Churu, Sadulpur.
-
Features: 7 Air-Conditioned Chair Car coaches, 1 Executive Chair Car coach; stops further include Loharu, Mahendragarh, and Gurgaon before reaching Delhi Cantt.
-
Journey Time: Bikaner to Delhi Cantt covers over 400 km with a crisp, premium journey.
2. Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt. Vande Bharat Express
-
Inauguration: September 25, 2025.
-
Service: Regular runs begin September 27, 2025, 6 days per week (except Tuesdays).
-
Key Rajasthan Stops: Medwa Road, Degana, Makrana, Phulera, Jaipur, Alwar.
-
Features: 7 AC Chair Cars, 1 Executive Chair Car; further stops include Rewari and Gurgaon.
-
Journey Time: Offers express connectivity from Jodhpur through major city centers, transforming business and tourism travel.
3. Udaipur City–Chandigarh (Superfast)
-
Inaugural run September 25, 2025, regular service bi-weekly from September 27.
-
Passes through major stations in Rajasthan such as Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar, with connections to northern states.
Rajasthan’s Full Vande Bharat Express List
-
Ajmer–Delhi Cantt.–Chandigarh
-
Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt. (Inaugurated Sep 2025)
-
Bikaner–Delhi Cantt. (Inaugurated Sep 2025)
-
Udaipur City–Jaipur
-
Udaipur City–Agra Cantt.
-
Jodhpur–Sabarmati
-
Udaipur City–Chandigarh (Superfast)
Benefits and Future Outlook
-
New entrants reduce transit times, increase trade and tourism, and provide the latest amenities such as AC coaches, executive classes, modular toilets, and improved safety.
-
Rajasthan is set to further modernize its rail lines as Indian Railways plans to increase Vande Bharat coverage with sleeper versions.
-
The launch of two new Vande Bharat Express trains in September 2025 is a turning point in the upgrade of Rajasthan's railways, with unprecedented speed, connectivity, and passenger comfort on principal routes.
With round-the-clock running now directly connecting Bikaner and Jodhpur to Delhi Cantt., the Vande Bharat network is poised to become the linchpin of high-end regional and interstate travel. These moves demonstrate Rajasthan's resolve towards modernization, economic vibrancy, and a better tomorrow for all commuters and travelers in the state.
