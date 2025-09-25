CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
List of Top 10 Largest U.S. Textile Manufacturers (2025)

By Ayukta Zisha
Sep 25, 2025, 06:27 EDT

The U.S. textile industry has evolved, with major manufacturers like Milliken & Company and Unifi Inc. leading in innovation and sustainability. This article profiles the top 10 largest U.S. textile manufacturers in 2025, highlighting their contributions to the economy and their impact on the global market. These companies produce a range of textile products, from performance fabrics to recycled content, cementing their roles as key players in the industry.

Over the years, the U.S. textile industry has transformed in response to global challenges and advances in technology. Despite these challenges, there are a number of U.S. companies that are recognized as major players in textile products again for their innovative practices, sustainability efforts, and overall contributions to the economy.

These major textile manufacturers are providing building blocks with textile products ranging from performance fabrics to recycled content based on the official data and report by U.S. International Trade Administration. This article will discuss profiles of these textile giants with an emphasis on their successes and impacts on the textile marketplace, including domestically and globally.

Top 10 Largest Textile Manufacturers in the U.S. (2025)

Here are the top 10 largest textile manufacturers in the U.S., along with their state and revenue surplus, and employee capacity: 

Rank

Manufacturer Name

State

Metric/Number

1

Milliken & Company

South Carolina

Revenue ~$2.7B, 7,000+ employees

2

Unifi Inc.

North Carolina

1.2B lbs of yarn/year, 1,400 employees

3

Parkdale Mills

North Carolina

100M+ lbs of yarn/year, 3,000+ employees

4

Glen Raven, Inc.

North Carolina

$1.5B annual revenue, 3,500+ employees

5

Cone Denim

North Carolina

50M+ yards of denim/year, 800+ employees

6

American Textile Company

Pennsylvania

10M+ units of home textiles/year

7

Buhler Quality Yarns Corp.

Georgia

150M+ lbs yarn/year, 1,500+ employees

8

Thermal Products Company, Inc.

New York

5M+ sq. ft. insulation textiles/year

9

Carolina Glove Company

North Carolina

15M+ pairs of gloves/year

10

Eastex Products LLC

North Carolina

10M+ yards of industrial fabrics/year

Generated image

1. Milliken & Company, South Carolina

Milliken & Company is one of the premier U.S. textile manufacturers, recognized for its emphasis on innovation and sustainability in all areas of its business portfolio. Its core business involves manufacturing performance fabrics, healthcare textiles, and flame-resistant textiles for many different industries.

The organization employs over 7,000 staff and commands an annual revenue of approximately $2.7 billion. Milliken has successfully integrated large-scale manufacturing, sustainability, and advanced technology, making it a pillar of the American textile industry and an international model of quality and environmental stewardship.

2. Unifi Inc., North Carolina

Unifi Inc. manufactures synthetic and recycled yarns - over 1.2 billion pounds annually. It is located in Greensboro, North Carolina, and supplies the apparel, automotive, and industrial sectors.

Unifi is a leader in innovation and sustainability with a focus on eco-friendly products like Repreve recycled fibers, employs around 1,400 people, and is a significant contributor to the U.S. textile industry.

3. Parkdale Mills, North Carolina

Parkdale Mills is located in Gastonia, North Carolina, and is one of the largest makers of spun yarns in the United States. The company has a number of production facilities across the nation and produces more than 100 million pounds of yarn each year. 

Parkdale Mills serves the apparel and home textile industries and places a strong emphasis on quality, scale, and consistency, cementing its role as one of the major players in the textile industry in the United States. 

4. Glen Raven, Inc., North Carolina

Glen Raven, which is located in Glen Raven, North Carolina, specializes in producing high-performance fabrics for outdoor, automotive, and military uses. Glen Raven has annual revenues of 1.5 billion dollars and has more than 3,500 coworkers. 

Glen Raven is known for its durable, innovative textiles. Glen Raven combines sound craftsmanship and traditional textile processes with modern information technology to remain a leading producer and textile manufacturer in the United States.

5. Cone Denim, North Carolina 

Cone Denim is a long-standing producer of quality denim fabrics based in Greensboro, North Carolina. The company produces over 50 million yards of denim a year and employs over 800 team members. 

Cone Denim prides itself on quality, innovation, and sustainability. Its fabrics are used for some of the largest fashion brands in the world, proving its importance as a top denim manufacturer in the US.


