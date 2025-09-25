List of Top 10 Largest U.S. Textile Manufacturers (2025)

Over the years, the U.S. textile industry has transformed in response to global challenges and advances in technology. Despite these challenges, there are a number of U.S. companies that are recognized as major players in textile products again for their innovative practices, sustainability efforts, and overall contributions to the economy. These major textile manufacturers are providing building blocks with textile products ranging from performance fabrics to recycled content based on the official data and report by U.S. International Trade Administration. This article will discuss profiles of these textile giants with an emphasis on their successes and impacts on the textile marketplace, including domestically and globally. Check Out: Top 10 Largest U.S. Aerospace Manufacturers Top 10 Largest Textile Manufacturers in the U.S. (2025)

Here are the top 10 largest textile manufacturers in the U.S., along with their state and revenue surplus, and employee capacity: Rank Manufacturer Name State Metric/Number 1 Milliken & Company South Carolina Revenue ~$2.7B, 7,000+ employees 2 Unifi Inc. North Carolina 1.2B lbs of yarn/year, 1,400 employees 3 Parkdale Mills North Carolina 100M+ lbs of yarn/year, 3,000+ employees 4 Glen Raven, Inc. North Carolina $1.5B annual revenue, 3,500+ employees 5 Cone Denim North Carolina 50M+ yards of denim/year, 800+ employees 6 American Textile Company Pennsylvania 10M+ units of home textiles/year 7 Buhler Quality Yarns Corp. Georgia 150M+ lbs yarn/year, 1,500+ employees 8 Thermal Products Company, Inc. New York 5M+ sq. ft. insulation textiles/year 9 Carolina Glove Company North Carolina 15M+ pairs of gloves/year 10 Eastex Products LLC North Carolina 10M+ yards of industrial fabrics/year

1. Milliken & Company, South Carolina Milliken & Company is one of the premier U.S. textile manufacturers, recognized for its emphasis on innovation and sustainability in all areas of its business portfolio. Its core business involves manufacturing performance fabrics, healthcare textiles, and flame-resistant textiles for many different industries. The organization employs over 7,000 staff and commands an annual revenue of approximately $2.7 billion. Milliken has successfully integrated large-scale manufacturing, sustainability, and advanced technology, making it a pillar of the American textile industry and an international model of quality and environmental stewardship. 2. Unifi Inc., North Carolina Unifi Inc. manufactures synthetic and recycled yarns - over 1.2 billion pounds annually. It is located in Greensboro, North Carolina, and supplies the apparel, automotive, and industrial sectors.

Unifi is a leader in innovation and sustainability with a focus on eco-friendly products like Repreve recycled fibers, employs around 1,400 people, and is a significant contributor to the U.S. textile industry. 3. Parkdale Mills, North Carolina Parkdale Mills is located in Gastonia, North Carolina, and is one of the largest makers of spun yarns in the United States. The company has a number of production facilities across the nation and produces more than 100 million pounds of yarn each year. Parkdale Mills serves the apparel and home textile industries and places a strong emphasis on quality, scale, and consistency, cementing its role as one of the major players in the textile industry in the United States. 4. Glen Raven, Inc., North Carolina Glen Raven, which is located in Glen Raven, North Carolina, specializes in producing high-performance fabrics for outdoor, automotive, and military uses. Glen Raven has annual revenues of 1.5 billion dollars and has more than 3,500 coworkers.