Bihar Board 10th English Half Yearly Exam 2025; Check Syllabus, Question Paper PDF, Answer Key, and More

By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 25, 2025, 16:04 IST

Bihar Board 10th English Half Yearly Exam 2025-26 is scheduled for 25th September 2025. This exam helps students practice before the final board exam 2026, understand the exam pattern, and identify weak areas. Students can download the question paper and answer key PDF after the exam. Following tips like practicing grammar, writing, and solving Bihar Board Class 10th Previous Year Question Papers can improve preparation.

Bihar Board 10th English Half Yearly Exam 2025

Bihar Board 10th English Half Yearly Exam 2025-26 are being conducted in all schools from 24th September to 26th September. These exams are held by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) and are taken by schools for their students. The English exam will be held tomorrow, 25th September 2025.

Students can understand the exam pattern, check how well they are prepared, and identify areas where they need improvement. The half-yearly exam pattern is similar to the board exam. Students can download the English question paper and answer key from this page. It is recommended to bookmark this page and check regularly for updates.

Click here: Bihar Board 10th English Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

Bihar Board Class 10th English Half-Yearly Question Paper 2025-26 Download PDF

Students of the Bihar Board Class 10 can download the English half-yearly question paper PDF for 2025-26 immediately after the exam. It is free and easy to download. This helps students check the questions and practice for the final board exam 2026.

Subject

Exam Date

Question Paper PDF

English

25 September 2025

Available after exam

Bihar Board Class 10th English Half-Yearly Answer Key 2025-26 Download PDF

Students can download the official answer key PDF from the table below. The answer key will help students check their answers and know their expected marks.

Subject

Answer Key PDF

English

Available after the exam

Preparation Tips for Bihar Board Class 10th English Half-Yearly Exam 2025

The Bihar Board Class 10 English half-yearly exam 2025 is very important because it helps students prepare for the final board exam 2026. This exam gives students a chance to know their strengths and weaknesses. Here are some easy tips to score better in the English exam:

1. Understand the Exam Pattern

The English paper will have objective questions (MCQs) and subjective (written) questions.

  • Objective part: Read all chapters carefully and make small notes to remember key points.

  • Subjective part: Practice writing answers, especially long answers. Write neatly and in points.

2. Read Chapters and Poems Regularly

Go through the prose, poetry, and supplementary reader. Try to understand the meaning of each story and poem. Practice writing short summaries in your own words.

3. Grammar Practice

Focus on basic grammar topics like tense, voice, narration, articles, prepositions, and sentence correction. Grammar can give you quick and easy marks.

4. Writing Skills

Practice letter writing, applications, essays, and story writing. Write at least one answer daily to improve speed and presentation.

5. Solve Previous Year Papers

Try english previous year question papers to understand the type of questions asked. Solving with a timer will help you improve time management.

6. Make Notes and Revise

Write down important meanings, grammar rules, and formats of letters/essays. Revise these notes daily. This will make last-minute revision very easy.

The half-yearly English exam is a great opportunity to evaluate your preparation and improve weak areas. Regular practice, making notes, and revising can boost confidence. Follow these tips to perform your best in both the half-yearly and final board exams.

