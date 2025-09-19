BSEB Half Yearly Exam Dates 2025: Check Class 9, 10, 11, 12 Time Table Here

The State Council of Educational Research and Training, Bihar, has released the revised Bihar Board half-yearly exam routine 2025 for Classes 1 to 8. These examinations are being conducted by BSEB Bihar Board-affiliated schools from September 14 to September 18, 2025. Additionally, the Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB 11th & 12th half-yearly exam routine 2025. These examinations are scheduled from September 19 to 27, 2025. The Bihar Board half-yearly examination covers Classes 1 to 8, as well as 11th and 12th. The BSEB-affiliated government schools have made the half-yearly exam timetable for all subjects available. Students can visit their respective schools to obtain the Bihar Board half-yearly exam date sheet 2025. Further details about the Bihar Board half-yearly exam 2025 routine can be found by reading the full article.

Bihar Board Half-Yearly Exam 2025: Key Highlights Particulars Details Exam Name Bihar Board Half-Yearly Examination 2025 Conducting Body State Council of Educational Research and Training, Bihar (SCERT) - for Classes 1 to 8 Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) - Classes 11th & 12th Exam Dates (Classes 1-8) September 14 to 18, 2025 Bihar Board 9th & 10th Half Yearly Exam Date September 24 to 26, 2025 BSEB Exam Dates (Classes 11th & 12th) September 19 to 27, 2025 Classes for Pre-Board Exam Classes 1 to 8, 11th & 12th Classes Official Website scert.bihar.gov.in BSEB official website Bihar Board Half Yearly Exam 2025 Dates for Class 12th The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the half-yearly exam schedule for Class 12. These examinations are crucial for students preparing for their final board exams, serving as a vital assessment of their academic progress. The detailed timetable outlines the subjects and dates for each examination. Students are advised to check the complete schedule to plan their studies effectively.

Bihar Board Half Yearly Exam 2025 Dates for Class 11th The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the half-yearly exam schedule for Class 11. These examinations are an important part of the academic year, allowing students to gauge their progress and prepare for future assessments. The detailed timetable for the BSEB 11th half-yearly examinations 2025 is provided below. Bihar Board Half Yearly Exam 2025 Dates for Class 9th & 10th The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the half-yearly exam schedule for Classes 9 and 10. These examinations are crucial for students to assess their understanding of the syllabus before the final board exams. The detailed timetable for the BSEB 9th & 10th half-yearly examinations 2025 is provided below. Bihar Board Half-Yearly Exam Date Sheet 2025 for Class 1 to 8