CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

GATE 2026 Exam Date: IIT Guwahati Assures no Clash with UPSC ESE, Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 25, 2025, 16:45 IST

IIT Guwahati has issued anotification regarding the schedule for the GATE 2026 exam to be held on February 8, 2026. The committee has assured there will be no clash with the UPSC ESE 2026 exams. Check details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
GATE 2026 February Exam Schedule
GATE 2026 February Exam Schedule
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • GATE 2026 exams to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026
  • Exams on February 8, 2026 to clash with UPSC ESE 2026 examination
  • Committee assures CE, EC, EE, GE, GG, IN ME, PI not to be scheduled for same date

GATE 2026 Exams: IIT Guwahati has issued a notification regarding the schedule for the GATE 2026 exam to be held on February 8, 2026. As per the official notification shared, the GATE 2026 committee is aware of the potential schedule clash with the UPSC ESE 2026 exam on February 8, 2026. Hence while scheduling the GATE 2026 exams it will be ensured that the CE, EC, EE, GE, GG, IN ME, PI papers will not be conducted on the same date. 

According to the schedule released, GATE 2026 will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The exams will be held in two shifts across designated exam centres from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm respectively. The detailed subject wise exam schedule will be available soon.

As per the notification, When scheduling the GATE 2026 papers, care will be taken to make sure that the CE, EC, EE, GE, GG, IN ME, PI GATE 2026 papers are not scheduled on the same day as the UPSC ESE 2026 exam. 

GATE 2026 Exam Schedule

Check the complete schedule for GATE 2026 exam below

Day, DateTime (IST)
Saturday, February 07, 2026 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN)
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)
Sunday, February 08, 2026 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN)
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)
Saturday, February 14, 2026 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN)
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)
Sunday, February 15, 2026 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN)
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)

GATE 2026 Registrations Open Till September 28

The last date for candidates to register for GATE 2026 exams is September 28, 2025. To register for the entrance exams, candidates are required to visit the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in. With just 3 days remaining for the registration window to close, potential candidates are advised to complete the registration and application process before the given deadline.

Related Stories

Steps to Apply for GATE 2026

The GATE 2026 registration and application link is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website for GATE 2026

Step 2: Click on the new registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the online application form

Step 5: Save the filled application

Step 6: Upload all documents

Step 7: Submit the application fee

Step 8: Save and click on submit

Also Read: CBSE Launches 14 New Skill Building Programmes For Teachers; Details here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News