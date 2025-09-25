GATE 2026 Exam Date: IIT Guwahati Assures no Clash with UPSC ESE, Check Details Here

Key Points
- GATE 2026 exams to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026
- Exams on February 8, 2026 to clash with UPSC ESE 2026 examination
- Committee assures CE, EC, EE, GE, GG, IN ME, PI not to be scheduled for same date
GATE 2026 Exams: IIT Guwahati has issued a notification regarding the schedule for the GATE 2026 exam to be held on February 8, 2026. As per the official notification shared, the GATE 2026 committee is aware of the potential schedule clash with the UPSC ESE 2026 exam on February 8, 2026. Hence while scheduling the GATE 2026 exams it will be ensured that the CE, EC, EE, GE, GG, IN ME, PI papers will not be conducted on the same date.
According to the schedule released, GATE 2026 will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The exams will be held in two shifts across designated exam centres from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm respectively. The detailed subject wise exam schedule will be available soon.
As per the notification, When scheduling the GATE 2026 papers, care will be taken to make sure that the CE, EC, EE, GE, GG, IN ME, PI GATE 2026 papers are not scheduled on the same day as the UPSC ESE 2026 exam.
September 25, 2025
GATE 2026 Exam Schedule
Check the complete schedule for GATE 2026 exam below
|Day, Date
|Time (IST)
|Saturday, February 07, 2026
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)
|Sunday, February 08, 2026
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)
|Saturday, February 14, 2026
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)
|Sunday, February 15, 2026
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)
GATE 2026 Registrations Open Till September 28
The last date for candidates to register for GATE 2026 exams is September 28, 2025. To register for the entrance exams, candidates are required to visit the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in. With just 3 days remaining for the registration window to close, potential candidates are advised to complete the registration and application process before the given deadline.
Related Stories
Steps to Apply for GATE 2026
The GATE 2026 registration and application link is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website for GATE 2026
Step 2: Click on the new registration link
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Fill out the online application form
Step 5: Save the filled application
Step 6: Upload all documents
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
Also Read: CBSE Launches 14 New Skill Building Programmes For Teachers; Details here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation