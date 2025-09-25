GATE 2026 Exam Date: IIT Guwahati Assures no Clash with UPSC ESE, Check Details Here

GATE 2026 Exams: IIT Guwahati has issued a notification regarding the schedule for the GATE 2026 exam to be held on February 8, 2026. As per the official notification shared, the GATE 2026 committee is aware of the potential schedule clash with the UPSC ESE 2026 exam on February 8, 2026. Hence while scheduling the GATE 2026 exams it will be ensured that the CE, EC, EE, GE, GG, IN ME, PI papers will not be conducted on the same date.

According to the schedule released, GATE 2026 will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The exams will be held in two shifts across designated exam centres from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm respectively. The detailed subject wise exam schedule will be available soon.

As per the notification, When scheduling the GATE 2026 papers, care will be taken to make sure that the CE, EC, EE, GE, GG, IN ME, PI GATE 2026 papers are not scheduled on the same day as the UPSC ESE 2026 exam.