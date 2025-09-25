You have HD eyes if you can spot the hidden frog in 6 seconds!

The basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive our brain and eyes and manipulate our perception. If you look at the etymology of the term "illusion", you can see it is derived from the Latin word "illudere," which means to mock or deceive.

Optical illusions exploit our brain's ability to fill in missing pieces of information, allowing us to process information quickly. However, in this process, some information is lost or rather fabricated.

These puzzles can be created by manipulating colours, shapes, and patterns to create an image that appears to be different from reality.

Optical illusion puzzles have a stimulating effect on the brain. These puzzles can enhance an individual's cognitive abilities, which may help prevent cognitive decline as one ages.

Do you have HD eyes?

Let’s find out now!