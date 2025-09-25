You have HD eyes if you can spot the hidden frog in 6 seconds!

The basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive our brain and eyes and manipulate our perception. If you look at the etymology of the term "illusion", you can see it is derived from the Latin word "illudere," which means to mock or deceive.
Optical illusions exploit our brain's ability to fill in missing pieces of information, allowing us to process information quickly. However, in this process, some information is lost or rather fabricated.
These puzzles can be created by manipulating colours, shapes, and patterns to create an image that appears to be different from reality.
Optical illusion puzzles have a stimulating effect on the brain. These puzzles can enhance an individual's cognitive abilities, which may help prevent cognitive decline as one ages.
Do you have HD eyes?
Let’s find out now!
Optical Illusion Test: Find The Hidden Frog
Source: Reddit
The image shared above depicts an outdoor scene where dried leaves have been collected. One or two small plants can be seen growing here and there.
Hidden in the picture is a frog.
Can you spot the hidden frog in 6 seconds?
Your time starts now!
This optical illusion puzzle will be a simple test of your observation skills.
Regularly practising such puzzles can be highly beneficial for the brain and eyes.
If you have excellent eyesight and a sharp brain, you will be the first to find the hidden frog.
Check the image carefully.
The frog has blended well with the surroundings, but if you are observant enough, you can spot it easily.
Have you spotted it?
People with high visual prowess will be able to spot the hidden frog without breaking a sweat.
Time is running out.
Focus on all the areas of the image.
The frog is hidden somewhere.
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking now!
A huge round of applause for those highly observant readers who have managed to spot the hidden frog within the time limit.
You have the sharpest eyes and a high level of intelligence.
Those who couldn’t find the frog can check out the solution below.
Optical Illusion Test: Solution
The frog can be spotted sitting on the soil at the bottom left side of the picture; its skin colour has blended perfectly with the soil, making it hard to spot at first glance.
Now, share this with colleagues, friends, and family and see who finds the frog first.
Also, if you want to test your brain’s capacity, do make sure to check out some more handpicked challenges from our recommended reading section below.
