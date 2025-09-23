Word puzzles have become one of the most popular puzzle challenges on the web. These seemingly simple puzzles consisting of random letters arranged in a grid have taken the web by storm. The goal of a word puzzle is to engage the reader’s brain and eyes to find hidden words in the grid. These words can be present in any of the following combinations: horizontally, vertically, or diagonally, in a straight or reverse order. Solving word puzzles is one of the best ways to enhance an individual's vocabulary, concentration, and pattern recognition skills. Additionally, these puzzle serves as an excellent exercise for both the eyes and the brain, helping to keep both sharp. Are you ready to test your brains and eyes? Let’s get started! You’ve 150+ IQ level if you can solve the math puzzle in 5 seconds!

Why Word Puzzles are So Popular? Word puzzles are the latest craze among netizens because they hit the sweet spot, intriguing, quick and snackable, something that stretches your brain while providing instant gratification that the current generation seeks, and the best thing it can be shared with others to gauge individual brilliance. Word puzzles are popular because they offer a unique blend of challenge and reward, and despite living in an era dominated by fast-moving reels and short news content, these puzzles have held their ground. There’s something really special about solving a word puzzle, that rush when you spot a hidden word sitting between a mishmash of letters. It seems as if time hit the pause button when solving such puzzles. Do you have the sharpest brain and eyes? Scroll below to get started.

You’ve 20/20 Vision if you can spot the Odd Pizza Slice in 4 Seconds! Word Puzzle: Find Hidden Word Source: Razzle Puzzles The image shared above shows a 7x7 letter grid filled with a set of random letters. What appears to be a random grid of letters contains some hidden words. Your challenge is to find one hidden word in the grid, for which we will provide a hint below. Here you go! HINT: Today’s hidden word is a three-letter word which means a male child or adolescent. Can you find the word in 9 seconds? Let’s find out now! Solving word puzzles is an excellent way to enhance your focus and expand your vocabulary. Do you have the sharpest eyes? The hidden word can be present in the letter grid in any format, e.g., top to bottom, sideways, up and down, forward and backwards, and diagonally. The placement of letters makes it difficult to identify the hidden word at first glance.

The best way to solve word puzzles is by looking for meaningful patterns that can help you make a proper word. Try searching for the starting letter and ending letter, as well as the pattern in which they appear in the letter grid. Have you spotted the hidden word in the letter grid? Look attentively; the word can be presented in any of the above-mentioned sequences in the word puzzle. Hurry up; time is running out. And… Time’s up. Were you able to spot the hidden word? Congratulations to you if you are among the readers who have spotted the word in 9 seconds. You have exceptionally sharp eyes. Some of you might still be looking for the hidden word. Stop looking. The solution is provided below. Take a look now! Word Puzzle: Solution The word that you needed to find was “BOY”, which means a male child. Did you love solving this word puzzle?