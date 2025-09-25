CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: Check Exam Schedule for PCS, RO, ARO & Other Posts, Download PDF

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 25, 2025, 15:32 IST

UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026: The UKPSC has released the UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026 for the initial 7 months. Candidates who are aspiring for various exams conducted by the UKPSC can download the exam calendar PDF and check the various exam schedules here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026
UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026

UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) conducts various Group and Group B services exams in the state. These exams are conducted from time-to-time. The UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026 contains the expected dates of various examinations, notification release dates of various exams, etc. for the year 2026. The exam calendar can be downloaded from the official website of UKPSC.

UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Download

Candidates aspiring for various UKPSC exams can download the UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026 from the official website of UKPSC and the link to download the exam calendar is also provided below:

UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026

Download Here

How to Download UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026?

Candidates can download the UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026 from the official website of UKPSC by following the simple steps given below:

  • Visit the official website- psc.uk.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, in the “Announcement” section, click on the “Exam Calendar- 2025-26 (Updated)” link. OR, in the left corner on the homepage, click on the “Exam Calendar” section. You will be redirected to the exam calendar page.

UKPSC Exam Calendar

  • Download the UKPSC Exam Calendar PDF and save it for future use.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News