GATE 2026 Application Without Late Fee to Close Soon, Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in Until Sept 28

Key Points
- IIT Guwahati will close the GATE 2026 application portal for the academic year 2025-26.
- Candidates need to register on the official GOAPS portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
- The last date to register online without paying late fee is September 28, 2025.
GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates will need to visit the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The last date to register online without paying late fee is September 28, 2025.
GATE 2026 Key Highlights
Students can check the important highlights of GATE 2026 exam here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
gate2026.iitg.ac.in
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Frequency
|
Annual
|
Scale
|
Nationwide
|
Programmes
|
MTech
PhD
|
Stream
|
Engineering
Technology
Architecture
Science
Commerce
Arts
Humanities
|
Registration dates
|
August 28 - September 28, 2025
|
Exam dates
|
February 7, 8 ,14, and 15, 2026
|
Result date
|
March 19, 2026
|
Application mode
|
Online
|
Duration of exam
|
3 hours
|
Number of Papers
|
30
|
Language
|
English
|
Sections
|
General Aptitude (GA)
Selected Subject(s)
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)
Numerical Answer Type (NAT)
|
Marking Scheme
|
Correct: 1 or 2
Incorrect: negative marking (1 mark MCQ: -⅓ ; 2 mark MCQ: -⅔)
|
Registration fee (per paper)
|
Regular (August 28 - September 28, 2025):
With late fee (September 28 - October 09, 2025):
How to Register for GATE 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the postgraduate admission exam:
- Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘APPLICATION PORTAL’ button
- The GOAPS portal will generate your enrollment ID and password
- Now fill the personal and academic details
- Choose your exam cities and paper combination and other details
- Upload the scanned documents in prescribed format
- Pay online for the application fee as mentioned
- Check your details and press ‘Submit’
- Download the form and keep for future reference
GATE 2026 Latest News
IIT Guwahati has announced that the GATE 2026 exam will be held on February 8, 2026. The university has ensured that the exam dates will not conflict with the UPSC ESE 2026 exams. Therefore, GATE 2026 papers for CE, EC, EE, GE, GG, IN, ME, and PI will not be scheduled on the same day as the UPSC ESE 2026 exam.
