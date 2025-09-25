CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
News

GATE 2026 Application Without Late Fee to Close Soon, Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in Until Sept 28

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 26, 2025, 00:12 IST

GATE 2026 application date: IIT Guwahati is closing registrations for GATE 2026 for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates must register on the GOAPS portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in by September 28, 2025, to avoid paying late fee.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IIT Guwahati will close the GATE 2026 application portal for the academic year 2026-27.
IIT Guwahati will close the GATE 2026 application portal for the academic year 2026-27.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • IIT Guwahati will close the GATE 2026 application portal for the academic year 2025-26.
  • Candidates need to register on the official GOAPS portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
  • The last date to register online without paying late fee is September 28, 2025.

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates will need to visit the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The last date to register online without paying late fee is September 28, 2025.

GATE 2026 Key Highlights

Students can check the important highlights of GATE 2026 exam here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

Board name 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

Academic year

2026-27

Official website 

gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Level 

Postgraduate 

Frequency 

Annual 

Scale 

Nationwide 

Programmes 

MTech 

PhD

Stream 

Engineering

Technology

Architecture

Science

Commerce

Arts 

Humanities

Registration dates 

August 28 - September 28, 2025

Exam dates

February 7, 8 ,14, and 15, 2026

Result date 

March 19, 2026

Application mode 

Online 

Duration of exam 

3 hours

Number of Papers

30 

Language

English

Sections

General Aptitude (GA)

Selected Subject(s)

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Marking Scheme 

Correct: 1 or 2

Incorrect: negative marking (1 mark MCQ: -⅓ ; 2 mark MCQ: -⅔)

Registration fee (per paper)

Regular (August 28 - September 28, 2025):

  • Female, SC, ST, and PwD: INR 1000
  • Other: INR 2000

With late fee (September 28 - October 09, 2025):

  • Female, SC, ST, and PwD: INR 1500
  • Other: INR 2500

How to Register for GATE 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the postgraduate admission exam:

  1. Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘APPLICATION PORTAL’ button
  3. The GOAPS portal will generate your enrollment ID and password
  4. Now fill the personal and academic details
  5. Choose your exam cities and paper combination and other details
  6. Upload the scanned documents in prescribed format
  7. Pay online for the application fee as mentioned
  8. Check your details and press ‘Submit’
  9. Download the form and keep for future reference

GATE 2026 Latest News

IIT Guwahati has announced that the GATE 2026 exam will be held on February 8, 2026. The university has ensured that the exam dates will not conflict with the UPSC ESE 2026 exams. Therefore, GATE 2026 papers for CE, EC, EE, GE, GG, IN, ME, and PI will not be scheduled on the same day as the UPSC ESE 2026 exam.

Related Stories

Read more on IIT Guwahati Assures no Clash with UPSC ESE here.

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More
    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News