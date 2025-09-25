Who is the Most Beautiful Woman in the World? List of Top 5 Most Beautiful Women in the World

CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
World's Most Beautiful Women: Do you know that the Golden Ratio is the tool to measure how physically beautiful you are? It is a mathematical proportion often symbolised by the Greek letter phi (Φ) and is found in various aspects of nature and art. It's defined as the ratio of a line's longer section to its shorter section, which is approximately 1.618.

List of Most Beautiful Women in the World
List of Most Beautiful Women in the World

Key Points

  • Demi Moore and Jodie Comer named most beautiful women.
  • List includes Zendaya, Bella Hadid, and Beyonce.
  • Beauty is subjective, according to the article.

Everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it. It is a lovely quote by Confucius. We are all the prettiest women in the world with our own unique qualities and perspectives. However, beauty is often subjective; some people find beauty in the face, while others find it in the soul. 

According to People Magazine, Demi Moore has been named the most beautiful woman in the world in 2025. But here's a catch: there is another Bri-ish (British) actress who is also considered one of the most beautiful women in the world.

In this article, we'll uncover the top 10 most beautiful women in the world [2025] edition and explore what qualities make them stand out in the eyes of the public and critics alike. 

But we want you to remember one thing: beauty is subjective and is in the eye of the beholder. You just need to be seen by the right pair of eyes and then see the magic that comes from within ourselves.

Who is the Most Beautiful Woman in the World?

According to People Magazine, Demi Moore, a 62-year-old American actress, has been named the most beautiful woman in the world. However, Jodie Comer, a 32-year-old British actress, also holds the title for the most beautiful woman in the world. 

Do you know that Demi Moore and Jodie Comer share the same Date of birth, i.e., 11, but the month and year differ? Demi is born on November 11, 1962, whereas Jodie Comer is born on March 11, 1993.

List of Top 5 Most Beautiful Women in the World [2025]

According to present web data, here’s the list of the top 5 most beautiful women in the world.

S. No.

Name

Nationality

Date of Birth

Height

Profession

1

Jodie Comer

UK

March 11, 1993

5’8″ (173 cm)

Actress

2

Zendaya

USA

September 1, 1996

5’10” (178 cm)

Actress, Model

3

Bella Hadid

USA

October 9, 1996

5’9″ (175 cm)

Model

4

Beyoncé

USA

September 4, 1981

5’6″ (168 cm)

Singer, Businesswoman

5

Ariana Grande

USA

June 26, 1993

5’3″ (161 cm)

Singer, Actress

6

Taylor Swift

USA

December 13, 1989

5’10” (178 cm)

Singer, Songwriter

7

Jourdan Dunn

UK

August 3, 1990

5’10” (178 cm)

Model

8

Kim Kardashian

USA

October 21, 1980

5’2″ (157 cm)

Businesswoman

9

Deepika Padukone

India

January 5, 1986

5’9″ (174 cm)

Actress, Producer

10

HoYeon Jung

South Korea

April 22, 1994

5’8″ (173 cm)

Actress, Model

Source: StyleCraze

#1. Jodie Comer

Source: BBC

  • Full Name: Jodie Marie Comer
  • DOB: 11 March 1993
  • Height: 1.73 m
  • Place of Birth: Liverpool, United Kingdom
  • Profession: Actress
  • Spouse: Unmarried; Reportedly dating American tech professional and lacrosse player James Burke since 2019.
  • Age: 32
  • Awards: Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (2019), British Academy Television Award for Best Actress (2019, & 2022), Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress (2023), Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (2023), Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance (2023), Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Solo Performance (2023), WhatsOnStage Award for Best Performer in a Play (2023)

#2. Zendaya

Source: Harper's BAZAAR

  • Full Name: Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman
  • DOB: 1 September 1996
  • Height: 1.78 m
  • Place of Birth: Oakland, California, United States
  • Profession: American actress and singer
  • Spouse: Unmarried; Engaged to Tom Holland and has been together since 2021
  • Age: 28
  • Awards: Won 38 awards and has been nominated for 111 awards. 

#3. Bella Hadid

Source: Grazia

  • Full Name: Isabella Khair Hadid
  • DOB: 9 October 1996
  • Height: 1.75 m
  • Place of Birth: Washington, D.C., United States
  • Profession: American model.
  • Spouse: Unmarried; Currently dating Adan Banuelos, a champion horse rider since 2023.
  • Age: 32
  • Awards: Won Break Out Star: Women (Reader's Choice) (Models.com Industry Awards) in 2015; Won Model of the Year (Second Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards) in 2015; Won Model of the Year (GQ Men of the Year Awards) in 2015; Won Model of the Year: Women (Industry's Choice) (Models.com Industry Awards) in 2016.

#4. Beyoncé

Source: VIBE.com

  • Full Name: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter
  • DOB: 4 September 1981
  • Height: 1.68 m
  • Place of Birth: Houston, Texas, United States
  • Profession: American singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman
  • Spouse: Jay-Z
  • Age: 43
  • Awards: Has been a 35-time Grammy Winner and has been nominated 99 times.

#5. Ariana Grande

Source: Variety

  • Full Name: Ariana Grande-Butera
  • DOB: 26 June 1993
  • Height: 1.59 m
  • Place of Birth: Boca Raton, Florida, United States
  • Profession: American singer, songwriter, and actress
  • Spouse: Dalton Gomez (m. 2021–2024); Current partner is Ethan Slater
  • Age: 31
  • Awards: Ariana Grande has won 330 awards and has been nominated 818 times.

