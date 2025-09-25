CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Trivia Questions With Answers: Can You Answer this Constitution Quiz in just 10 Seconds? Let's Start!

By Sneha Singh
Sep 25, 2025, 13:00 EDT

Test your knowledge of the U.S. Constitution with this engaging quiz! Answer questions about its signing, amendments, and branches of government, all within a 10-second time limit per question. So, challenge yourself and prove you know the foundations of American governance.

U.S. Constitution
U.S. Constitution

U.S. Quiz Constitution: The Constitution isn’t just a boring old document; it is literally the backbone of democracy and the ultimate guidebook for how a country runs. Think about it: every law you follow, every right you enjoy, and even the freedoms you sometimes take for granted are tied to this one powerful piece of writing. But here’s the real question: how much do you actually know about it?

We have put together a super-engaging, fast-paced quiz that will test your knowledge of the Constitution. But the catch is: You only have 10 seconds per question to answer. Sounds easy? Trust me, most people blank out when the timer starts ticking.

So, are you ready to challenge yourself and prove you know your rights, freedoms, and the foundations of governance? 

The Constitution Quiz Starts Here!

Grab your thinking cap, set a timer, and dive into these trivia questions!

Question 1: When was the U.S. Constitution signed?

a) 1776

b) 1787

c) 1791

d) 1801

10, 9, 8, 7,.....

Common, just 5 seconds left….and the answer is- 

Answer: b) 1787

Explanation: The Constitution was signed on September 17, 1787, in Philadelphia. 

Question 2: Who is known as the  ‘Father of the Constitution’?

a) George Washington

b) James Madison

c) Thomas Jefferson

d) Benjamin Franklin

Yup, an easy one!

You get it? Did you get it right? Revealing the answer below!

Answer: b) James Madison

Explanation: James Madison played a huge role in drafting and promoting the Constitution, earning him the title.

Question 3: How many amendments does the U.S. Constitution have today?

a) 10

b) 27

c) 33

d) 50

Confused, right?

Okay, time's up!

Answer: b) 27

Explanation: The first 10 are called the Bill of Rights, but there are 27 total amendments protecting freedom, equality, and justice.

Constitution

source: britannica.com

Question 4: Which document did the Constitution replace?

a) Magna Carta

b) The Articles of Confederation

c) Declaration of Independence

d) Mayflower Compact

I know, you don’t know! So, cutting the crap, and below is the answer

Answer: b) The Articles of Confederation

Explanation: The Articles were too weak to hold the states together, so the Constitution stepped in to form a stronger union.

Question 5: What’s the supreme law of the land in the United States?

a) Federal laws

b) The Constitution

c) Supreme Court rulings

d) Presidential orders

Time is ticking! You got it?

Answer: b) The Constitution

Explanation: No law, no order, no ruling can override the Constitution. It’s the ultimate authority.

Question 6: How many branches of government does the Constitution create?

a) 1

b) 2

c) 3

d) 4

How is it going so far? This is the last question!

Buckle up! Have you got it right? Check the answer below!

Answer: c) 3

Explanation: Legislative, Executive, and Judicial, aka Congress, President, and Supreme Court. The perfect power balance.

So, how did you do? Did you nail all 10 questions within 10 seconds each, or did the timer pressure get you?

