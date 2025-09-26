This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 26 September

Every day holds a story — a patchwork of moments that shaped our world. What happened on September 26? On September 26, 1580, Sir Francis Drake returned to Plymouth, completing his epic circumnavigation. In 1820, American pioneer Daniel Boone passed away. In 1914, the U.S. established the Federal Trade Commission. The Meuse-Argonne Offensive began in 1918, a significant push in World War I. In 1959, Typhoon Vera struck Japan, killing over 5,000 and leaving many homeless. That same date saw the first televised U.S. presidential debate in 1960 between JFK and Nixon. In this article, we will walk through more of these events.

What Happened on this Day –September 26?

Here's what happened in history on September 26:

1580 – Francis Drake Circumnavigates the Globe