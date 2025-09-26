This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 26 September

Every day holds a story — a patchwork of moments that shaped our world. What happened on September 26? On September 26, 1580, Sir Francis Drake returned to Plymouth, completing his epic circumnavigation. In 1820, American pioneer Daniel Boone passed away. In 1914, the U.S. established the Federal Trade Commission. The Meuse-Argonne Offensive began in 1918, a significant push in World War I. In 1959, Typhoon Vera struck Japan, killing over 5,000 and leaving many homeless. That same date saw the first televised U.S. presidential debate in 1960 between JFK and Nixon. In this article, we will walk through more of these events.
What Happened on this Day –September 26?
Here's what happened in history on September 26:
1580 – Francis Drake Circumnavigates the Globe
- English seaman Francis Drake returns to Plymouth in the Golden Hind.
- He becomes the first British navigator to sail around the earth.
- His voyage began in December 1577 with five ships.
1820 – Death of Daniel Boone
- Famous frontiersman Daniel Boone dies in Missouri at age 86.
- He passed away peacefully at his son's home near Defiance.
- Boone is remembered as a pioneer of America's westward expansion.
1888 – Birth of T.S. Eliot
- Poet T.S. Eliot was born in St. Louis, Missouri.
- He later wrote The Waste Land and Four Quartets.
- He became one of the 20th century's greatest poets.
1914 – Federal Trade Commission Established
- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was created.
- It regulates commerce and protects consumers.
- This marked a key step in U.S. economic oversight.
1918 – Meuse-Argonne Offensive Opens
- Allied troops launch a massive push in World War I.
- Over 700 tanks and infantry advance after a six-hour bombardment.
- It became one of the largest U.S. military offensives.
1945 – First U.S. Soldier Killed in Vietnam
- Lt. Col. Peter Dewey, OSS officer, is shot in Saigon.
- He was sent to locate missing pilots after Japan's surrender.
- Dewey became the first American casualty in Vietnam.
1957 – "West Side Story" Opens on Broadway
- The musical West Side Story, with music by Leonard Bernstein, debuts.
- Its score is considered Bernstein's most outstanding achievement.
- It redefined American musical theatre.
1959 – Typhoon Vera Strikes Japan
- Typhoon Vera devastates Ise Bay, Japan.
- Over 5,000 people are killed.
- It remains Japan's deadliest typhoon.
1960 – First Televised U.S. Presidential Debate
- John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon debate in Chicago.
- It is the first live televised presidential debate.
- Kennedy's TV presence boosted his campaign.
1969 – "The Brady Bunch" Premieres
- The sitcom The Brady Bunch airs its first episode.
- It became a symbol of American pop culture.
- Critics initially panned it, but it gained lasting fame.
1971 – Orioles Make Pitching History
- Pitcher Jim Palmer wins his 20th game of the season.
- He is the 4th Orioles pitcher to reach 20 wins in 1971.
- The team became the first since 1920 to have four 20-game winners.
1975 – "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Debuts
- The cult film opens in U.S. theatres.
- Initially a flop, it grew into an audience-participation classic.
- It remains a midnight movie favourite.
1980 – Lake Placid Olympic Village Becomes a Prison
- The 1980 Winter Olympics athletes' dorms in Lake Placid are repurposed.
- Congress orders the site converted into a federal prison.
1983 – U.S. Loses the America's Cup
- For the first time since 1851, the U.S. lost the America's Cup.
- Australia II defeats the American yacht by 41 seconds.
- This ended America's 132-year winning streak.
1996 – Shannon Lucid Returns from Space
- U.S. astronaut Shannon Lucid returns aboard shuttle Atlantis.
- She spent six months on the Russian space station Mir.
- At the time, it was the longest U.S. space mission by a woman.
2005 – IRA Disarms
- The Irish Republican Army gives up its weapons.
- Disarmament takes place secretly in the Republic of Ireland.
- It marked a milestone in the peace process.
2007 – Phil Spector Murder Trial Mistrial
- A mistrial is declared in Phil Spector's trial for killing Lana Clarkson.
- The jury cannot reach a unanimous verdict.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 26?
September 26 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – September 26
- George Gershwin (1898–1937) – American composer who blended jazz and classical in works like Rhapsody in Blue and Porgy and Bess.
- Olivia Newton-John (1948–2022) – British-Australian singer and actress, beloved for Grease, "Physical," and "I Honestly Love You."
- Serena Williams (1981– ) – American tennis legend with 23 Grand Slam titles, known for power and athleticism.
Notable Deaths on September 26
- Daniel Boone (1734–1820) — American frontiersman and folk hero died at age 86.
- Levi Strauss (1829–1902) — Founder of Levi Strauss & Co., pioneer of blue jeans.
- Béla Bartók (1881–1945) — Hungarian composer and pianist noted for blending folk and classical music.
- Anna Magnani (1908–1973) — Italian actress famed for her passionate and realistic portrayals.
- Paul Newman (1925–2008) — Actor, filmmaker, philanthropist died on this day.
- Brooks Robinson (1937–2023) — Legendary American baseball player passed away.
- Jacques Chirac (1932–2019) — Former President of France, died September 26, 2019.
- Bessie Smith (1894–1937) — Iconic blues singer known as “Empress of the Blues.”
- George Santayana (1863–1952) — Philosopher, writer, and cultural critic.
