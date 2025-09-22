IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Out: Download Grade 2/Exe Tier 1 Response Sheet

IB ACIO answer key 2025 has been released by the officials on 22nd September 225. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can begin to download the official answer key PDF online and raise objections against the provisional answer key. This year, over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the IB ACIO answer key online. The official answer key can be downloaded online using their User ID and password.
IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Out
The Ministry of Home Affairs has released the IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 on its official website, mha.gov.in on 22nd September 2025. IB ACIO 2025 exam for Tier 1 was held on three days, i.e. 16th, 17th, and 18th September 2025. Candidates can access the official answer key online along with response sheet.
Find the direct link to download official IB ACIO answer key online. Candidates can also check the IB ACIO 2025 question paper to know the questions that were asked in the exam.
IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Official Link
All the candidates can now download the IB ACIO Answer Key for Tier 1 from the official website which is mha.gov.in. The answer key will let you know the correct answer key for all the questions. We have updated the direct link to check the answer key below. The answer key can be checked by entering your user ID and password.
IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Release Date
The IB ACIO answer key 2025 has been declared on 22nd September 2025. We shall update the important dates related to the IB ACIO answer key once any update is received by the Ministry.
|
IB ACIO 2025 Answer Key Dates
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
IB ACIO Exam Date
|
16th, 17th, and 18th September 2025
|
IB ACIO Answer Key releases on
|
22nd September 2025
|
Date to raise objection against the answer key
|
To be announced
IB ACIO Answer Key 2025: Stages of Answer Key Release
The IB ACIO answer key PDF is released only for Tier 1 exam. The provisional answer key has been released initially which will allow candidates to raise objections against it. After scrutinising the objections made by the candidates, a final answer key will be released.
IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Tier 1
IB ACIO Tier 1 answer key is released since it is an objective-type test. The test consists of multiple choice questions from General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Logical/analytical ability and English Language. The total marks of the test are 100.
Steps to Download IB ACIO Answer Key 2025
The IB ACIO answer key 2025 for Tier 1 can be checked using the following given steps:
- Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs which is, mha.gov.in
- Click the “IB ACIO Grade-II/ Executive Examination 2025 Answer Key” link that appears on the homepage.
- Enter your IB ACIO 2025 exam user ID and password
- Check the answer key and download it for further use.
How to Calculate Marks Using IB ACIO Answer Key?
The IB ACIO answer key allows you to calculate the marks using the official answer key. Candidates need to know about the marking scheme pattern as per the IB ACIO exam pattern. Here is the marking scheme for IB ACIO exam using the answer key:
- For every answer marked by the candidate, candidates will get 1 mark.
- For incorrect answers, 0.25 marks is deducted.
- The marks of IB ACIO exam can then be calculated based on correct and incorrect answers marked by the candidate.
What’s Next After IB ACIO Result?
After the IB ACIO answer key tier 1 is declared, the Ministry will release the final answer key in a few days. The final answer is released after verifying the objections raised by the candidates. The final IB ACIO answer key will be declared along with the IB ACIO result. Candidates will also be able to check the IB ACIO cut off marks along with the result.
