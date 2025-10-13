UGC NET Exam Date 2025 Out: Complete Dec Exam Schedule & Important Dates Here

The UGC NET exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency. The exam date for the UGC NET exam December session has been released by the officials on its website. As per the notice released, the exam will begin from December 2025 and end in January 2026. Only those candidates will be eligible to take the exam who fill out the application form correctly. Read this post to get the latest updates on the exam date, schedule, timing, reporting time, etc.
UGC NET Exam Date 2025
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the UGC NET exam date 2025 for December cycle exam. The UGC NET December notification was released on 7th October 2025 along with other important dates. With the release of the exam dates, candidates can prepare for the exam in a systematic manner. As per the latest notice released by the NTA on its website, the UGC NET exam is set to begin from 31st December 2025 to 07th January 2026 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, across the country.
Candidates who fill out the NTA UGC NET application form will be eligible to take the exam on the scheduled date. Read this post to know all the important dates and details regarding the UGC NET December exam 2025. The candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download the UGC NET admit card 2025 few days before the exam date and prior to the admit card, the UGC NET city intimation slip will also be released. In the meantime, candidates can check out information related to the UGC NET exam date here on this page.
UGC NET June Exam 2025 Highlights
The major highlights of the UGC NET December exam is given in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
NTA UGC NET details
|
Exam Name
|
University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency, NTA
|
Exam Frequency
|
Twice a year
|
Purpose of the exam
|
To appoint candidates for the post of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship or to pursue M.Phil/Ph. D
|
Total Paper and Marks
|
Paper 1: 100 Marks
|
Paper 2: 200 Marks
|
Total Questions
|
150 MCQ (Each Paper)
|
Medium of Exam
|
English and Hindi
|
Official website
|
ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET December 2025 Exam Date
The UGC NET exam 2025 will begin from 31st December 2025 and end on 07th January 2025. The city intimation slip shall be released 10 days prior to the exam date. The following table has the event wise important dates for UGC NET exam.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
UGC NET December Apply Online begins from
|
7th October 2025
|
Apply Online Last Date
|
7th November 2025 (11:50 pm)
|
Last date to pay the fee
|
7th November 2025 (11:50 pm)
|
UGC NET Exam Date
|
31st December 2025 to 07th January 2026
UGC NET Exam Date 2025 Official Notice
NTA has issued an official notice regarding the declaration of the exam date on its website. We have shared the official notice below for your reference:
UGC NET December Exam Date 2025: Download Subject Wise Schedule PDF
The subject wise UGC NET exam schedule shall be released by the officials. The subject wise exam date will allow the candidates to know the timetable as per their subjects. We shall update the subject wise schedule here once it is released by the NTA.
NTA UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2025
The UGC NET exam city slip shall be released 10 days before the exam date. The city slip has the exam city name where the exam shall take place for a particular candidate. This helps one to plan his/her commute. The Admit Card shall be released 3 to 4 days before the exam date.
What is UGC NET 2025 Shift Timings?
The UGC NET exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift is from 9 AM to 12 PM while the shift 2 is from 3 PM to 6 PM. This is based on last year’s exam timings. In case any changes are made, the same shall be updated here accordingly.
|
UGC NET Shift
|
Timing
|
Shift 1
|
9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
|
Shift 2
|
3:00 PM to 6:00 PM
UGC NET Reporting Time 2025
Based on last year’s data, the UGC NET exam for shift 1 will begin at 9 AM while that of shift 2, it will be from 3 PM onwards. The candidates appearing for the NTA UGC NET 2025 exam should ensure that they reach the exam centre on time. The following table has the UGC NET reporting time, entry to exam hall, etc. details in it.
|
Particulars
|
UGC NET 1st Shift
|
UGC NET 2nd Shift
|
Entry to the Exam Centre
|
7.20 am to 8.30 am
|
1.45 pm to 02.00 pm
|
Entry to the Exam Hall
|
7.20 am to 8.30 am
|
1.45 pm to 02.00 pm
|
Duration to complete attendance formalities
|
8.30 am to 9.00 am
|
02.00 pm to 03.00 pm
|
UGC NET Exam Timing
|
09.00 am to 12.00 PM
|
3.00 pm to 06.00 pm
UGC NET Exam Admit Card Date 2025
NTA will release the UGC NET admit card 2025 for the June session on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates will be able to download the admit card online on the UGC NET website by following the steps given below:
- Go to the official website of UGC NET
- Click on the admit card link for the UGC NET exam
- Enter your login credentials and click on the submit button
- The admit card will appear on the screen
- Download the admit card and save it for later use
Also Check other government jobs below
Trending Exams: CTET | UPTET | UPSC IAS | RRB NTPC | CSIR NET