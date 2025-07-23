UGC NET Result 2025 Out ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Download Scorecard and Merit List

The candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET 2025 June exam can now download the UGC NET result that has been released on 21st July 2025. Along with the result the final answer key is also released. Candidates can go through this post to get the latest updates on results for the UGC NET exam.
UGC NET Result 2025
The National Testing Agency has officially released the UGC NET result 2025 on 21st July 2025 on its official website. The UGC NET June result can be checked online at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. With the last date to raise objections against the answer key being closed on 8th July, the result can be checked online on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
The UGC NET June exam was held for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from 25th June to 29th June 2025. NTA will also release the final answer key along with the result.
Download UGC NET Result 2025 Link
The direct link to check UGC NET result 2025 has been given below here. Candidates need to visit this link to be able to download the UGC NET June result.
UGC NET Result 2025 Date Out
The NTA has released the NTA UGC NET 2025 result date on its website. As per the recent tweet on 17th July 2025, the result is going to be declared on 21st July 2025. Given below is the screenshot of the result date as declared by NTA.
UGC NET Result 2025 June Release Date
The UGC NET exam was successfully concluded on 29th June 2025. The candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to download UGC NET June result on 21st July 2025. Along with the result, the cut off marks shall also be released.
|
Exam Particulars
|
Details
|
UGC NET 2025 Notification Release Date
|
16th April 2025
|
Apply Online Starts from
|
16th April 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
8th May 2025
|
Exam Date
|
25th to 29th June 2025
|
Answer Key Released on
|
6th July 2025
|
UGC NET June Answer Key Releases on
|
3rd week of July 2205 (Expected)
How Can I Download UGC NET Result 2025 Online: Check Steps
The UGC NET result 2025 can be downloaded online from the NTA UGC NET website. The steps to download the result are as follows:
Step 1: Visit the NTA UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in
Step 2: Open the UGC NET June 2025 result link displayed on the home page.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials.
Step 4: Click on the submit button and download the result.
UGC NET Result Past Year Trend: When was NTA UGC NET Result Released in the Last Years?
The following table displays the past year UGC NET result trend. This will enable the candidates to estimate the UGC NET June result.
|
Exam
|
Exam Dates
|
Answer Key
|
Result Date
|
UGC NET 2025 June Result Date
|
25th June to 29th June 2025
|
6th July 2025
|
21st July 2025
|
UGC NET December Result 2024
|
January 3 and January 27
|
January 31, 2025
|
February 22, 2025
|
UGC NET June 2024
|
August 21 to September 5, 2025
|
September 7, 2025
|
October 17, 2025
|
UGC NET December 2023
|
December 6 to December 19, 2023
|
January 3, 2025
|
January 19, 2025
|
UGC NET June 2023 (Phase 1)
|
June 13 to June 17, 2023
|
July 6, 2023
|
July 25, 2023
|
UGC NET June 2023 (Phase 2)
|
June 19 to June 22, 2023
|
July 6, 2023
|
July 25, 2023
UGC NET 2025 Qualifying marks: Paper 1 and Paper 2 Cut Off Marks
NTA has prescribed the following marks that should be obtained by the candidate in order to be declared qualified.
|
Category
|
Paper I
|
Paper II
|
UGC NET Qualifying Marks
( General Category or Unreserved)
|
40% (40 marks out of 100)
|
40% (40 marks out of 100)
|
UGC NET Qualifying Marks
(OBC - Non Creamy Layer, PWD/SC/ST and Transgenders)
|
35% (35 marks out of 100)
|
35% (35 marks out of 100)
UGC NET 2025 Scorecard
NTA will release the UGC NET scorecard of candidates on the official website along with the result. Candidates can find the following details in the UGC NET scorecard 2025. The scorecard serves an important purpose for the candidates who have appeared for the exam.
UGC NET Result 2025: Details Mentioned on Scorecard
UGC NET result 2025 will have the following details mentioned on it. make sure that you check if all the details mentioned on it are correct.
|Candidate's Name
|Roll Number
|Application Number
|Father’s Name
|Date
|Category
|Mother’s Name
|Maximum Marks
|Paper
|Marks and Percentile Obtained in Each Paper
|Percentage of Marks Secured
| --
Here is a sample of the UGC NET result of the previous year.
Know the UGC NET syllabus
UGC NET 2025 Result Marking Scheme
UGC NET result 2025 marking scheme is notified by NTA. For every correct answer, you will get 2 marks while no marks will be awarded if you have not answered any of the questions. No negative marking is there in the UGC NET exam. You must go through the UGC UGC NET exam pattern to get details on UGC NET marking scheme.
|UGC NET Marking Scheme
|Correct answer
|+2 marks
|Incorrect answer
|0 marks
|Unanswered question
|No marks
UGC NET Normalisation Process 2025
NTA has adopted the UGC NET normalisation process. The normalisation process will be used only if the exam is held in different sessions. Thereafter, the percentile scores will be used to normalise the candidates' marks.
UGC NET Certificate 2025
The UGC NET certificate serves as official proof of qualification for candidates who clear the National Eligibility Test (NET). The Assistant Professor eligibility certificate is valid for a lifetime, meaning there is no expiration date, and candidates can apply for teaching positions in universities and colleges across India at any point in their careers. However, for those who qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the award is valid for three years from the date of issuance. This means that candidates must enroll in a research program within this period to avail themselves of the JRF benefits, including financial assistance.
Once the results are announced, qualified candidates can download their UGC NET e-certificate from the official websites (ugcnet.nta.nic.in) or (ecertificate.nta.ac.in). To access the certificate, candidates need to log in using their application number, date of birth, and security credentials. The e-certificate serves as an important document for job applications and research fellowship enrollments, making it crucial for candidates to download and save a copy for future reference.
Also Check other government jobs below
Trending Exams: IB ACIO Exam | CTET Exam | UPSC IAS | CSIR NET