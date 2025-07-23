UGC NET Result 2025 Out ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Download Scorecard and Merit List

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

The candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET 2025 June exam can now download the UGC NET result that has been released on 21st July 2025. Along with the result the final answer key is also released. Candidates can go through this post to get the latest updates on results for the UGC NET exam. 

NTA UGC NET Result 2025 for June session date and time

UGC NET Result 2025

The National Testing Agency has officially released the UGC NET result 2025 on 21st July 2025 on its official website. The UGC NET June result can be checked online at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. With the last date to raise objections against the answer key being closed on 8th July, the result can be checked online on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET June exam was held for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from 25th June to 29th June 2025. NTA will also release the final answer key along with the result. 

Download UGC NET Result 2025 Link 

The direct link to check UGC NET result 2025 has been given below here. Candidates need to visit this link to be able to download the UGC NET June result. 

Direct link to check UGC NET June Result 2025 scorecard 

UGC NET Result 2025 Date Out 

The NTA has released the NTA UGC NET 2025 result date on its website. As per the recent tweet on 17th July 2025, the result is going to be declared on 21st July 2025. Given below is the screenshot of the result date as declared by NTA. 

ugc net result to be out on 22 July, check notice

UGC NET Result 2025 June Release Date 

The UGC NET exam was successfully concluded on 29th June 2025. The candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to download UGC NET June result on 21st July 2025. Along with the result, the cut off marks shall also be released. 

Exam Particulars

Details

UGC NET 2025 Notification Release Date 

16th April 2025

Apply Online Starts from 

16th April 2025 

Last Date to Apply

8th May 2025 

Exam Date

25th to 29th June 2025

Answer Key Released on 

6th July 2025

UGC NET June Answer Key Releases on 

3rd week of July 2205 (Expected)

How Can I Download UGC NET Result 2025 Online: Check Steps 

The UGC NET result 2025 can be downloaded online from the NTA UGC NET website. The steps to download the result are as follows: 

Step 1: Visit the NTA UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Open the UGC NET June 2025 result link displayed on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Click on the submit button and download the result.

UGC NET Result Past Year Trend: When was NTA UGC NET Result Released in the Last Years? 

The following table displays the past year UGC NET result trend. This will enable the candidates to estimate the UGC NET June result. 

Exam

Exam Dates

Answer Key

Result Date

UGC NET 2025 June Result Date 

25th June to 29th June 2025

6th July 2025

21st July 2025 

UGC NET December Result 2024

January 3 and January 27

January 31, 2025

February 22, 2025

UGC NET June 2024

August 21 to September 5, 2025

September 7, 2025

October 17, 2025

UGC NET December 2023

December 6 to December 19, 2023

January 3, 2025

January 19, 2025

UGC NET June 2023 (Phase 1)

June 13 to June 17, 2023

July 6, 2023

July 25, 2023

UGC NET June 2023 (Phase 2)

June 19 to June 22, 2023

July 6, 2023

July 25, 2023

UGC NET 2025 Qualifying marks: Paper 1 and Paper 2 Cut Off Marks 

NTA has prescribed the following marks that should be obtained by the candidate in order to be declared qualified. 

Category

Paper I

Paper II

UGC NET Qualifying Marks

( General Category or Unreserved)

40% (40 marks out of 100)

40% (40 marks out of 100)

UGC NET Qualifying Marks

(OBC - Non Creamy Layer, PWD/SC/ST and Transgenders)

35% (35 marks out of 100)

35% (35 marks out of 100)

UGC NET 2025 Scorecard

NTA will release the UGC NET scorecard of candidates on the official website along with the result. Candidates can find the following details in the UGC NET scorecard 2025. The scorecard serves an important purpose for the candidates who have appeared for the exam.

UGC NET Result 2025: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

UGC NET result 2025 will have the following details mentioned on it. make sure that you check if all the details mentioned on it are correct.

Candidate's Name Roll Number
Application Number Father’s Name
Date Category
Mother’s Name Maximum Marks
Paper Marks and Percentile Obtained in Each Paper
Percentage of Marks Secured  --

Here is a sample of the UGC NET result of the previous year. 

ugc net result scorecard 2024 download

Know the UGC NET syllabus

UGC NET 2025 Result Marking Scheme

UGC NET result 2025 marking scheme is notified by NTA. For every correct answer, you will get 2 marks while no marks will be awarded if you have not answered any of the questions. No negative marking is there in the UGC NET exam. You must go through the UGC UGC NET exam pattern to get details on UGC NET marking scheme.

UGC NET Marking Scheme
Correct answer +2 marks
Incorrect answer 0 marks
Unanswered question No marks

UGC NET Normalisation Process 2025

NTA has adopted the UGC NET normalisation process. The normalisation process will be used only if the exam is held in different sessions. Thereafter, the percentile scores will be used to normalise the candidates' marks. 

UGC NET Certificate 2025

The UGC NET certificate serves as official proof of qualification for candidates who clear the National Eligibility Test (NET). The Assistant Professor eligibility certificate is valid for a lifetime, meaning there is no expiration date, and candidates can apply for teaching positions in universities and colleges across India at any point in their careers. However, for those who qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the award is valid for three years from the date of issuance. This means that candidates must enroll in a research program within this period to avail themselves of the JRF benefits, including financial assistance.

Once the results are announced, qualified candidates can download their UGC NET e-certificate from the official websites (ugcnet.nta.nic.in) or (ecertificate.nta.ac.in). To access the certificate, candidates need to log in using their application number, date of birth, and security credentials. The e-certificate serves as an important document for job applications and research fellowship enrollments, making it crucial for candidates to download and save a copy for future reference.

 

