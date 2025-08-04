UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
CSIR NET Cut Off 2025: Check Subject & Category-wise Cut-off Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully concluded the Joint CSIR-UGC Examination June 2025 on 28th July 2025 in computer-based mode in 416 exam centres in 218 cities across the country. The CSIR NET cut off 2025 is expected to be released in August along with the result on the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who score more than cut off marks are eligible for the award of Junior Research Fellowship/Assistant Professor and for Admission to Ph.D in different disciplines. Read on to know more. 

CSIR NET Cutoff 2025 

The CSIR NET cut off 2025 is going to be released by the NTA soon along with the result. The CSIR NET June exam was completed on 28th July 2025 in computer-based mode in 416 exam centres in 218 cities across the country. The cut off is expected to be declared in August 2025. 

Once the category wise CSIR NET cut off is released, the same shall be updated here too. In the meantime, candidates can check out the previous year CSIR NET cut off marks from here. 

 

CSIR UGC NET Cut Off 2025 Release Date

The  CSIR UGC NET cut off can be checked by the candidates along with the result. The cut off is expected to be out in August 2025. Check the important dates associated with the CSIR NET cut off marks below in the table. 

CSIR NET 2025 Exam Events

Important Dates

CSIR NET Exam Date 2025

 28th July 2024

CSIR NET Answer Key Release Date

August 2025 

CSIR NET Cut Off releases on 

 August 2025, Expected 

CSIR NET Result 

August 2025, Expected

CSIR NET Cut Off 2024

CSIR NET Cut Off 2024 was released on the NTA website on 15th October. Candidates who appeared for the CSIR NET June exam held on 25, 26, 27 July 2024 can download the CSIR NET cut off 2024 subject wise here. 

The candidates who appeared for the CSIR NET exam held on 25, 26 and 27 July can check the category-wise cut-off marks. The CSIR NET subject wise cut off can be checked for all the subjects, i.e. Chemical Science, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. 

CSIR NET Cut Off 2024 for Junior Research Fellowship & Assistant Professor 

Here we have presented the CSIR NET cut off 2024 for Junior Research Fellowship & Assistant Professor. The following table depicts the cut off marks for Chemical Science, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. 

CSIR NET Junior Research Fellowship Cut Off 2024

The following table has the CSIR NET cut off marks for Junior Research Fellowship (Category-1) across various subjects, including Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science, and Physical Science. You can check the category wise cut off marks, i.e. for Unreserved (UR), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD). 

Subject UR (%) EWS (%) OBC (%) SC (%) ST (%) PwD (%)
Chemical Science 55.500 47.500 47.750 36.000 30.750 25.000
Earth Science 56.950 51.220 49.150 41.650 37.490 25.350
Life Science* 99.0846682 96.5223413 96.4460997 91.7864773 87.8236782 69.135054
Mathematical Science 58.875 50.750 49.750 37.000 30.625 25.375
Physical Science 43.813 36.000 37.188 28.563 26.250 25.188

Note: *In Life Science subject, the raw marks obtained have been normalized into NTA score/ percentile and results have been declared based on percentile cutoff as indicated.

CSIR NET Cut Off 2024 for Assistant Professor (Category-2)

Given below is the CSIR NET cut off 2024 for the post of Assistant Professor. You can check the category wise cut off marks for each subject below. 

Subject UR (%) EWS (%) OBC (%) SC (%) ST (%) PwD (%)
Chemical Science 49.950 42.750 42.975 32.400 27.675 25.000
Earth Science 51.255 46.098 44.235 37.485 33.741 25.000
Life Science* 98.3439721 94.4568228 93.7092211 87.8428316 83.7408166 69.135054
Mathematical Science 52.9875 45.675 44.775 33.300 27.5625 25.000
Physical Science 39.4317 33.000 33.4692 25.7067 25.000 25.000

CSIR NET June Cut Off 2024 Download PDF 

The CSIR NET June cut off 2024 has been made available on the CSIR NET website. Candidates can download the CSIR NET cut off marks PDF by clicking on the link given below: 

CSIR NET June Cut Off 2024 PDF Download PDF Here

What Factors Determine CSIR NET Cut-off 2024?

The CSIR UGC NET cutoff 2024 is determined by considering several factors that have been given below. 

  • Number of candidates who appeared in the exam
  • Score obtained by candidates in the exam
  • Difficulty level of the exam
  • Categories (SC, ST, OBC etc) to which candidates belong
  • Previous years’ cutoff trends

CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off 

Candidates can check the CSIR NET previous year cut off marks here. The past year’s cut off marks will let you know about the minimum marks that you would need to score in the exam to be eligible to get the CSIR NET certificate. Check the CSIR NET cut off 2023 (June session), 2022, 2021 and more. 

CSIR NET Cut Off 2023 (December Session)

The CSIR NET exam for December session was held on 26, 27 and 18 December 2023. The cut off marks for CSIR NET JRF and Lecturership/Assistant Professor is given below in the table. You can also download the official CSIR NET cut off 2023 PDF by clicking below. 

CSIR NET Cut Off 2023 for December cycle  Download PDF
CSIR NET cut off for December 2022 and June 2023 Download PDF

CSIR NET Cut Off for JRF 

  CSIR NET Junior Research Fellowship(NET)  
Subject UR (%) EWS (%) OBC (%) SC (%) ST (%) PwD (%)
Chemical Science 59.00 51.50 51.00 39.25 30.50 25.00
Earth Science 62.63 56.97 56.61 46.31 44.61 25.10
Life Science* 99.2136117 97.1787795 97.1787795 92.2447812 85.4189305 72.0188733
Mathematical Science 54.875 47.625 47.125 36.00 29.625 26.125
Physical Science 43.938 36.688 36.75 30.375 26.938 25.875

CSIR NET Cut off for Lecturership/Assistant Professor 

CSIR NET Lectureship/AssistantProfessor Cut Off 
UR (%) EWS (%) OBC (%) SC (%) ST (%) PwD (%)
53.1 46.35 45.9 35,325 27.45 25
56.367 51.273 50.949 41.679 40.149 25
98.0541384 94.9213612 94.9213612 88.5506398 80.5919359 72.0188733
49.3875 42.8625 42.4125 32.4 26.6625 25
39.5442 33.0192 33.075 27.3375 25 25

CSIR NET Subject-wise Cut-Off 2023 (June Session)

The CSIR NET exam for June session was held from 6th - 8th June 2023. Candidates can check below the CSIR NET Subject-Wise Cut-Off for CSIR NET exam for June Session. You can check the CSIR NET 2023 cut off for all the subjects here, i.e.  Chemical Science, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

CSIR NET Life Science Cut-Off 2023 

Check below the CSIR NET Life Science cutoff 2023 in the table.

Category

Cutoff for JRF (Normalised Score)*

Cutoff for Lectureship/Assistant Professorship (Normalised Score)*

General

98.9915884

97.3904275

SC

91.9794382

88.1794481

ST

86.1380294

81.3443849

OBC

96.4656402

93.7749028

EWS

97.0731467

94.8054503

PwD

75.8571048

75.8571048

*In Life Science subject, the raw marks obtained have been normalized into NTA score/ percentile and results have been declared based on percentile cut-off as indicated.

CSIR NET Physical Science Cut-Off 2023

Candidates can check CSIR NET Physical Science CutOff 2023 below.

Category

Cutoff for JRF (in per cent)

Cutoff for Lectureship/Assistant Professorship (in per cent)

General

39.75

35.775

SC

25.81

25.00

ST

25

25.00

OBC

33.31

33.00

EWS

33.63

33.00

PwD

25.50

25.00

CSIR NET Mathematical Science Cut-Off 2023

Candidates can check the CSIR NET Mathematical Science Cut-Off 2023 below.

Category

Cutoff for JRF (in per cent)

Cutoff for Lectureship/Assistant Professorship (in per cent)

General

54.13

48.717

SC

35.88

32.292

ST

28.25

25.425

OBC

46.00

41.40

EWS

47.50

42.75

PwD

25.38

25.00

CSIR NET Chemical Science Cut-Off 2023

Candidates can check the CSIR NET Chemical Science Cutoff 2023 below.

Category

Cutoff for JRF (in per cent)

Cutoff for Lectureship/Assistant Professorship (in per cent)

General

53.75

48.375

SC

37.25

33.525

ST

30.75

27.675

OBC

47.25

42.525

EWS

48.25

43.425

PwD

25.00

25.00

CSIR NET Earth Science Cut-Off 2023

Candidates can check the CSIR NET Earth Science Cut-Off 2023 below.

Category

Cutoff for JRF (in per cent)

Cutoff for Lectureship/Assistant Professorship (in per cent)

General

58.88

52.992

SC

43.13

38.817

ST

40.04

36.036

OBC

51.45

46.305

EWS

51.38

46.242

PwD

25.65

25.00

CSIR NET Cut-Off 2022 for JRF NET

The NTA has released the CSIR NET Cut Off for the 2022 JRF NET Exam. Check below CSIR NET Cut-Off 2022 for June Seccion for JRF NET.

Subject

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PwD (%)

Chemical Science

50.75

44.25

43.5

33.5

27.5

25.25

Earth Science

60.29

55.45

53.79

48.04

45.74

32.33

Life Science*

98.8142819

96.5594191

96.1171892

90.9605649

84.2292832

61.8093224

Mathematical Science

48.38

42.75

40.5

32.38

27.13

25

Physical Science

50.25

42.94

41.56

32.31

28.13

25.63

CSIR NET Cut-Off 2022 for Lectureship/Assistant Professor

The NTA has published the CSIR NET Cut-Off for the 2022 Lectureship/ Assistant Professor Exam. Check below:

Subject

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PwD (%)

Chemical Science

45.675

39.825

39.150

30.150

25.000

25.000

Earth Science

54.261

49.905 

48.411

43.236 

41.166

29.097

Life Science*

97.5053291

94.0347722

92.7124513

86.7905675 

78.5971223

61.8093224

Mathematical Science

43.542

38.475 

36.450

29.142 

25.000

25.000

Physical Science

45.225

38.646 

37.404

29.079 

25.317

25.000

CSIR NET Cut-Off 2021 for JRF NET

The table below contains the CSIR NET cut-off 2021 for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) NET.

Subject

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PWD (%)

Chemical Science

52.750

46.250

45.500

36.250

27.250

25.000

Earth Science

60.860

54.790

53.060

46.400

42.810

26.400

Life Science*

98.7860248

96.0688715

96.2291169

90.5329255

84.8720013

64.7657382

Mathematical Science

49.250

44.875

42.750

34.375

27.000

25.000

Physical Science

38.813

33.000

33.000

25.000

25.000

25.000

CSIR NET Cut off 2021 for Lectureship/ Assistant Professor

The table below contains the CSIR NET cut-off 2021 for the Lectureship/ Assistant Professor.

Subject

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PWD (%)

Chemical Science

47.475

41.625

40.950

32.625

25.000

25.000

Earth Science

54.774

49.311

47.754

41.760

38.529

25.000

Life Science*

97.0117533

93.8765769

93.8765769

86.3854452

79.8293351

63.6902270

Mathematical Science

44.325

40.388

38.475

30.938

25.000

25.000

Physical Science

34.932

33.000

33.000

25.000

25.000

25.000

CSIR NET Cut-Off 2020 for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF):

Check below the category-wise CSIR NET JRF cut-off for all five subjects:

Subject

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PwD (%)

Chemical Science

50.500

44.500

43.250

33.250

25.500

25.000

Earth Science

59.860

54.310

52.790

44.220

40.900

29.330

Life Science*

98.9427783

96.5798351

96.0426037

89.6895302

83.1095495

74.7501249

Mathematical Science

57.000

51.380

50.750

40.250

30.880

28.750

Physical Science

46.250

40.688

39.688

31.563

26.875

25.000

*In Life Science subject, the marks obtained by candidates have been normalised into NTA score/percentile and the CSIR NET result has been declared on the basis of percentile cut-off.

NTA CSIR NET Cut-Off 2020 for Lecturership (LS)

Check below the CSIR NET cut-off for lectureship:

Subject

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PwD (%)

Chemical Science

45.450

40.050

38.925

29.925

25.000

25.000

Earth Science

53.874

48.879

47.511

39.798

36.810

26.397

Life Science*

97.1891078

94.0092454

93.2127686

85.3823088

77.5128623

74.7501249

Mathematical Science

51.300

46.238

45.675

36.225

27.788

25.875

Physical Science

41.625

36.619

35.719

28.407

25.000

25.000

* In Life Science subject, the marks obtained by candidates have been normalised into NTA score/percentile and the CSIR NET result has been declared on the basis of percentile cut-off.

CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-Off for Lectureship & JRF

Candidates could check the subject- and category-wise CSIR NET 2019 cutoff for lectureship/assistant professorship and JRF below:

CSIR NET Chemical Science Cut Off

Categories

CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-Off for JRF (in %)

CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-Off for Lectureship (in %)

Unreserved

55.25  

49.73

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

50.50  

45.45  

Other Backward Class (OBC)

47.50

42.75  

Scheduled Caste (SC)

39.75  

35.78  

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

29.50  

26.55  

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

25.00  

25.00  

CSIR NET Earth Science Cut Off

Categories

CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-Off for JRF (in %)

CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-Off for Lectureship (in %)

Unreserved

64.29  

57.86  

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

60.77  

54.69  

Other Backward Class (OBC)

57.38  

51.64  

Scheduled Caste (SC)

48.95  

44.06  

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

44.31  

39.88  

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

29.35  

26.42  

CSIR NET Life Science Cut Off

Categories

CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-off for JRF (in %)

CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-off for Lectureship (in %)

Unreserved

54.50  

49.05  

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

46.75  

42.08  

Other Backward Class (OBC)

45.25  

40.73  

Scheduled Caste (SC)

38.25  

34.43  

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

33.25  

29.93  

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

25.00  

25.00  

CSIR NET Mathematical Science Cut Off

Categories

CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-off for JRF (in %)

CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-off for Lectureship (in %)

Unreserved

53.63  

48.27  

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

48.13  

43.32  

Other Backward Class (OBC)

46.25  

41.63  

Scheduled Caste (SC)

35.13  

31.62  

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

27.50  

25.00  

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

25.00  

25.00  

CSIR NET Physical Science Cut Off

Categories

CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-off for JRF (in %)

CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-off for Lectureship (in %)

Unreserved

51.06  

45.95  

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

44.94  

40.45  

Other Backward Class (OBC)

44.38  

39.94  

Scheduled Caste (SC)

33.06  

29.75  

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

27.81  

25.03  

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

25.00  

25.00  

CSIR UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off for JRF and Lectureship

Given in the tables below are the subject-wise CSIR NET 2019 cut-off list for JRF and Lectureship:

CSIR NET Chemical Science Cut Off

Categories

CSIR NET June 2019 Cut off for JRF (in %)

CSIR NET June 2019 Cut off for Lectureship (in %)

Unreserved

47.75

42.98

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

36.25

33.00

Other Backward Class (OBC)

41.75

37.58

Scheduled Caste (SC)

34.25

30.83

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

28.00

25.20

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

25.00

25.00

CSIR NET Earth Science Cut Off

Categories

CSIR NET June 2019 Cut off for JRF (in %)

CSIR NET June 2019 Cut off for Lectureship (in %)

Unreserved

57.54

51.79

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

40.13

36.12

Other Backward Class (OBC)

50.65

45.59

Scheduled Caste (SC)

42.15

37.94

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

39.18

35.26

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

26.74

25.00

CSIR NET Life Science Cut Off

Categories

CSIR NET June 2019 Cut off for JRF (in %)

CSIR NET June 2019 Cut off for Lectureship (in %)

Unreserved

52.50

47.25

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

33.75

33.00

Other Backward Class (OBC)

43.75

39.38

Scheduled Caste (SC)

35.25

31.73

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

31.75

28.58

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

25.00

25.00

CSIR NET Mathematical Science Cut Off

Categories

CSIR NET June 2019 Cut off for JRF (in %)

CSIR NET June 2019 Cut off for Lectureship (in %)

Unreserved

55.75

50.18

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

46.63

41.97

Other Backward Class (OBC)

48.88

43.99

Scheduled Caste (SC)

37.75

33.98

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

30.50

27.45

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

28.50

25.00

CSIR NET Physical Science Cut Off

Categories

CSIR NET June 2019 Cut off for JRF (in %)

CSIR NET June 2019 Cut off for Lectureship (in %)

Unreserved

39.06

35.15

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

33.13

33.00

Other Backward Class (OBC)

33.31

33.00

Scheduled Caste (SC)

27.00

25.00

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

25.00

25.00

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

25.00

25.00

CSIR UGC NET June 2018 Cut-off for JRF and Lectureship

Given in the tables below are the subject-wise CSIR NET 2018 cutoff list for JRF and Lectureship:

CSIR NET Chemical Science Cut Off

Categories

CSIR NET June 2018 Cut off for JRF (in %)

CSIR NET June 2018 Cut off for Lectureship (in %)

Unreserved

48.00

43.20

Other Backward Class (OBC)

41.00

36.90

Scheduled Caste (SC)

33.50

30.15

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

25.25

25.00

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

25.00

25.00

CSIR NET Earth Science Cut Off

Categories

CSIR NET June 2018 Cut off for JRF (in %)

CSIR NET June 2018 Cut off for Lectureship (in %)

Unreserved

56.31

50.68

Other Backward Class (OBC)

48.54

43.69

Scheduled Caste (SC)

41.79

37.61

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

41.04

36.94

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

32.36

29.12

CSIR NET Life Science Cut Off

Categories

CSIR NET June 2018 Cut off for JRF (in %)

CSIR NET June 2018 Cut off for Lectureship (in %)

Unreserved

55.25

49.73

Other Backward Class (OBC)

46.75

42.08

Scheduled Caste (SC)

40.25

36.23

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

34.00

30.60

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

25.00

25.00

CSIR NET Mathematical Science Cut Off

Categories

CSIR NET June 2018 Cut off for JRF (in %)

CSIR NET June 2018 Cut off for Lectureship (in %)

Unreserved

56.25

50.63

Other Backward Class (OBC)

47.38

42.64

Scheduled Caste (SC)

37.00

33.30

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

27.75

25.00

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

25.00

25.00

CSIR NET Physical Science Cut Off

Categories

CSIR NET June 2018 Cut off for Lectureship (in %)

CSIR NET June 2018 Cut off for JRF (in %)

Unreserved

54.63

49.17

Other Backward Class (OBC)

47.19

42.47

Scheduled Caste (SC)

37.44

33.70

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

30.56

33.70

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

27.63

25.00

