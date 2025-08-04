CSIR NET Cut Off 2025: Check Subject & Category-wise Cut-off Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully concluded the Joint CSIR-UGC Examination June 2025 on 28th July 2025 in computer-based mode in 416 exam centres in 218 cities across the country. The CSIR NET cut off 2025 is expected to be released in August along with the result on the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who score more than cut off marks are eligible for the award of Junior Research Fellowship/Assistant Professor and for Admission to Ph.D in different disciplines. Read on to know more.
Once the category wise CSIR NET cut off is released, the same shall be updated here too. In the meantime, candidates can check out the previous year CSIR NET cut off marks from here.
The CSIR UGC NET cut off can be checked by the candidates along with the result. The cut off is expected to be out in August 2025. Check the important dates associated with the CSIR NET cut off marks below in the table.
|
CSIR NET 2025 Exam Events
|
Important Dates
|
CSIR NET Exam Date 2025
|28th July 2024
|
CSIR NET Answer Key Release Date
|
August 2025
|
CSIR NET Cut Off releases on
|August 2025, Expected
|
CSIR NET Result
|
August 2025, Expected
CSIR NET Cut Off 2024 was released on the NTA website on 15th October. Candidates who appeared for the CSIR NET June exam held on 25, 26, 27 July 2024 can download the CSIR NET cut off 2024 subject wise here.
The candidates who appeared for the CSIR NET exam held on 25, 26 and 27 July can check the category-wise cut-off marks. The CSIR NET subject wise cut off can be checked for all the subjects, i.e. Chemical Science, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.
Here we have presented the CSIR NET cut off 2024 for Junior Research Fellowship & Assistant Professor. The following table depicts the cut off marks for Chemical Science, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.
The following table has the CSIR NET cut off marks for Junior Research Fellowship (Category-1) across various subjects, including Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science, and Physical Science. You can check the category wise cut off marks, i.e. for Unreserved (UR), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD).
|Subject
|UR (%)
|EWS (%)
|OBC (%)
|SC (%)
|ST (%)
|PwD (%)
|Chemical Science
|55.500
|47.500
|47.750
|36.000
|30.750
|25.000
|Earth Science
|56.950
|51.220
|49.150
|41.650
|37.490
|25.350
|Life Science*
|99.0846682
|96.5223413
|96.4460997
|91.7864773
|87.8236782
|69.135054
|Mathematical Science
|58.875
|50.750
|49.750
|37.000
|30.625
|25.375
|Physical Science
|43.813
|36.000
|37.188
|28.563
|26.250
|25.188
Note: *In Life Science subject, the raw marks obtained have been normalized into NTA score/ percentile and results have been declared based on percentile cutoff as indicated.
Given below is the CSIR NET cut off 2024 for the post of Assistant Professor. You can check the category wise cut off marks for each subject below.
|Subject
|UR (%)
|EWS (%)
|OBC (%)
|SC (%)
|ST (%)
|PwD (%)
|Chemical Science
|49.950
|42.750
|42.975
|32.400
|27.675
|25.000
|Earth Science
|51.255
|46.098
|44.235
|37.485
|33.741
|25.000
|Life Science*
|98.3439721
|94.4568228
|93.7092211
|87.8428316
|83.7408166
|69.135054
|Mathematical Science
|52.9875
|45.675
|44.775
|33.300
|27.5625
|25.000
|Physical Science
|39.4317
|33.000
|33.4692
|25.7067
|25.000
|25.000
The CSIR NET June cut off 2024 has been made available on the CSIR NET website. Candidates can download the CSIR NET cut off marks PDF by clicking on the link given below:
|CSIR NET June Cut Off 2024 PDF
|Download PDF Here
The CSIR UGC NET cutoff 2024 is determined by considering several factors that have been given below.
Candidates can check the CSIR NET previous year cut off marks here. The past year’s cut off marks will let you know about the minimum marks that you would need to score in the exam to be eligible to get the CSIR NET certificate. Check the CSIR NET cut off 2023 (June session), 2022, 2021 and more.
The CSIR NET exam for December session was held on 26, 27 and 18 December 2023. The cut off marks for CSIR NET JRF and Lecturership/Assistant Professor is given below in the table. You can also download the official CSIR NET cut off 2023 PDF by clicking below.
|CSIR NET Cut Off 2023 for December cycle
|Download PDF
|CSIR NET cut off for December 2022 and June 2023
|Download PDF
|CSIR NET Junior Research Fellowship(NET)
|Subject
|UR (%)
|EWS (%)
|OBC (%)
|SC (%)
|ST (%)
|PwD (%)
|Chemical Science
|59.00
|51.50
|51.00
|39.25
|30.50
|25.00
|Earth Science
|62.63
|56.97
|56.61
|46.31
|44.61
|25.10
|Life Science*
|99.2136117
|97.1787795
|97.1787795
|92.2447812
|85.4189305
|72.0188733
|Mathematical Science
|54.875
|47.625
|47.125
|36.00
|29.625
|26.125
|Physical Science
|43.938
|36.688
|36.75
|30.375
|26.938
|25.875
|CSIR NET Lectureship/AssistantProfessor Cut Off
|UR (%)
|EWS (%)
|OBC (%)
|SC (%)
|ST (%)
|PwD (%)
|53.1
|46.35
|45.9
|35,325
|27.45
|25
|56.367
|51.273
|50.949
|41.679
|40.149
|25
|98.0541384
|94.9213612
|94.9213612
|88.5506398
|80.5919359
|72.0188733
|49.3875
|42.8625
|42.4125
|32.4
|26.6625
|25
|39.5442
|33.0192
|33.075
|27.3375
|25
|25
The CSIR NET exam for June session was held from 6th - 8th June 2023. Candidates can check below the CSIR NET Subject-Wise Cut-Off for CSIR NET exam for June Session. You can check the CSIR NET 2023 cut off for all the subjects here, i.e. Chemical Science, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.
Check below the CSIR NET Life Science cutoff 2023 in the table.
|
Category
|
Cutoff for JRF (Normalised Score)*
|
Cutoff for Lectureship/Assistant Professorship (Normalised Score)*
|
General
|
98.9915884
|
97.3904275
|
SC
|
91.9794382
|
88.1794481
|
ST
|
86.1380294
|
81.3443849
|
OBC
|
96.4656402
|
93.7749028
|
EWS
|
97.0731467
|
94.8054503
|
PwD
|
75.8571048
|
75.8571048
*In Life Science subject, the raw marks obtained have been normalized into NTA score/ percentile and results have been declared based on percentile cut-off as indicated.
Candidates can check CSIR NET Physical Science CutOff 2023 below.
|
Category
|
Cutoff for JRF (in per cent)
|
Cutoff for Lectureship/Assistant Professorship (in per cent)
|
General
|
39.75
|
35.775
|
SC
|
25.81
|
25.00
|
ST
|
25
|
25.00
|
OBC
|
33.31
|
33.00
|
EWS
|
33.63
|
33.00
|
PwD
|
25.50
|
25.00
Candidates can check the CSIR NET Mathematical Science Cut-Off 2023 below.
|
Category
|
Cutoff for JRF (in per cent)
|
Cutoff for Lectureship/Assistant Professorship (in per cent)
|
General
|
54.13
|
48.717
|
SC
|
35.88
|
32.292
|
ST
|
28.25
|
25.425
|
OBC
|
46.00
|
41.40
|
EWS
|
47.50
|
42.75
|
PwD
|
25.38
|
25.00
Candidates can check the CSIR NET Chemical Science Cutoff 2023 below.
|
Category
|
Cutoff for JRF (in per cent)
|
Cutoff for Lectureship/Assistant Professorship (in per cent)
|
General
|
53.75
|
48.375
|
SC
|
37.25
|
33.525
|
ST
|
30.75
|
27.675
|
OBC
|
47.25
|
42.525
|
EWS
|
48.25
|
43.425
|
PwD
|
25.00
|
25.00
Candidates can check the CSIR NET Earth Science Cut-Off 2023 below.
|
Category
|
Cutoff for JRF (in per cent)
|
Cutoff for Lectureship/Assistant Professorship (in per cent)
|
General
|
58.88
|
52.992
|
SC
|
43.13
|
38.817
|
ST
|
40.04
|
36.036
|
OBC
|
51.45
|
46.305
|
EWS
|
51.38
|
46.242
|
PwD
|
25.65
|
25.00
The NTA has released the CSIR NET Cut Off for the 2022 JRF NET Exam. Check below CSIR NET Cut-Off 2022 for June Seccion for JRF NET.
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
50.75
|
44.25
|
43.5
|
33.5
|
27.5
|
25.25
|
Earth Science
|
60.29
|
55.45
|
53.79
|
48.04
|
45.74
|
32.33
|
Life Science*
|
98.8142819
|
96.5594191
|
96.1171892
|
90.9605649
|
84.2292832
|
61.8093224
|
Mathematical Science
|
48.38
|
42.75
|
40.5
|
32.38
|
27.13
|
25
|
Physical Science
|
50.25
|
42.94
|
41.56
|
32.31
|
28.13
|
25.63
The NTA has published the CSIR NET Cut-Off for the 2022 Lectureship/ Assistant Professor Exam. Check below:
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
45.675
|
39.825
|
39.150
|
30.150
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
Earth Science
|
54.261
|
49.905
|
48.411
|
43.236
|
41.166
|
29.097
|
Life Science*
|
97.5053291
|
94.0347722
|
92.7124513
|
86.7905675
|
78.5971223
|
61.8093224
|
Mathematical Science
|
43.542
|
38.475
|
36.450
|
29.142
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
Physical Science
|
45.225
|
38.646
|
37.404
|
29.079
|
25.317
|
25.000
The table below contains the CSIR NET cut-off 2021 for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) NET.
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PWD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
52.750
|
46.250
|
45.500
|
36.250
|
27.250
|
25.000
|
Earth Science
|
60.860
|
54.790
|
53.060
|
46.400
|
42.810
|
26.400
|
Life Science*
|
98.7860248
|
96.0688715
|
96.2291169
|
90.5329255
|
84.8720013
|
64.7657382
|
Mathematical Science
|
49.250
|
44.875
|
42.750
|
34.375
|
27.000
|
25.000
|
Physical Science
|
38.813
|
33.000
|
33.000
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
25.000
The table below contains the CSIR NET cut-off 2021 for the Lectureship/ Assistant Professor.
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PWD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
47.475
|
41.625
|
40.950
|
32.625
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
Earth Science
|
54.774
|
49.311
|
47.754
|
41.760
|
38.529
|
25.000
|
Life Science*
|
97.0117533
|
93.8765769
|
93.8765769
|
86.3854452
|
79.8293351
|
63.6902270
|
Mathematical Science
|
44.325
|
40.388
|
38.475
|
30.938
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
Physical Science
|
34.932
|
33.000
|
33.000
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
25.000
Check below the category-wise CSIR NET JRF cut-off for all five subjects:
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
50.500
|
44.500
|
43.250
|
33.250
|
25.500
|
25.000
|
Earth Science
|
59.860
|
54.310
|
52.790
|
44.220
|
40.900
|
29.330
|
Life Science*
|
98.9427783
|
96.5798351
|
96.0426037
|
89.6895302
|
83.1095495
|
74.7501249
|
Mathematical Science
|
57.000
|
51.380
|
50.750
|
40.250
|
30.880
|
28.750
|
Physical Science
|
46.250
|
40.688
|
39.688
|
31.563
|
26.875
|
25.000
*In Life Science subject, the marks obtained by candidates have been normalised into NTA score/percentile and the CSIR NET result has been declared on the basis of percentile cut-off.
Check below the CSIR NET cut-off for lectureship:
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
45.450
|
40.050
|
38.925
|
29.925
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
Earth Science
|
53.874
|
48.879
|
47.511
|
39.798
|
36.810
|
26.397
|
Life Science*
|
97.1891078
|
94.0092454
|
93.2127686
|
85.3823088
|
77.5128623
|
74.7501249
|
Mathematical Science
|
51.300
|
46.238
|
45.675
|
36.225
|
27.788
|
25.875
|
Physical Science
|
41.625
|
36.619
|
35.719
|
28.407
|
25.000
|
25.000
* In Life Science subject, the marks obtained by candidates have been normalised into NTA score/percentile and the CSIR NET result has been declared on the basis of percentile cut-off.
Candidates could check the subject- and category-wise CSIR NET 2019 cutoff for lectureship/assistant professorship and JRF below:
|
Categories
|
CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-Off for JRF (in %)
|
CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-Off for Lectureship (in %)
|
Unreserved
|
55.25
|
49.73
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
50.50
|
45.45
|
Other Backward Class (OBC)
|
47.50
|
42.75
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
39.75
|
35.78
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
29.50
|
26.55
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
25.00
|
25.00
|
Categories
|
CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-Off for JRF (in %)
|
CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-Off for Lectureship (in %)
|
Unreserved
|
64.29
|
57.86
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
60.77
|
54.69
|
Other Backward Class (OBC)
|
57.38
|
51.64
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
48.95
|
44.06
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
44.31
|
39.88
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
29.35
|
26.42
|
Categories
|
CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-off for JRF (in %)
|
CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-off for Lectureship (in %)
|
Unreserved
|
54.50
|
49.05
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
46.75
|
42.08
|
Other Backward Class (OBC)
|
45.25
|
40.73
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
38.25
|
34.43
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
33.25
|
29.93
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
25.00
|
25.00
|
Categories
|
CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-off for JRF (in %)
|
CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-off for Lectureship (in %)
|
Unreserved
|
53.63
|
48.27
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
48.13
|
43.32
|
Other Backward Class (OBC)
|
46.25
|
41.63
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
35.13
|
31.62
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
27.50
|
25.00
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
25.00
|
25.00
|
Categories
|
CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-off for JRF (in %)
|
CSIR NET December 2019 Cut-off for Lectureship (in %)
|
Unreserved
|
51.06
|
45.95
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
44.94
|
40.45
|
Other Backward Class (OBC)
|
44.38
|
39.94
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
33.06
|
29.75
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
27.81
|
25.03
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
25.00
|
25.00
Given in the tables below are the subject-wise CSIR NET 2019 cut-off list for JRF and Lectureship:
|
Categories
|
CSIR NET June 2019 Cut off for JRF (in %)
|
CSIR NET June 2019 Cut off for Lectureship (in %)
|
Unreserved
|
47.75
|
42.98
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
36.25
|
33.00
|
Other Backward Class (OBC)
|
41.75
|
37.58
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
34.25
|
30.83
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
28.00
|
25.20
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
25.00
|
25.00
|
Categories
|
CSIR NET June 2019 Cut off for JRF (in %)
|
CSIR NET June 2019 Cut off for Lectureship (in %)
|
Unreserved
|
57.54
|
51.79
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
40.13
|
36.12
|
Other Backward Class (OBC)
|
50.65
|
45.59
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
42.15
|
37.94
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
39.18
|
35.26
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
26.74
|
25.00
|
Categories
|
CSIR NET June 2019 Cut off for JRF (in %)
|
CSIR NET June 2019 Cut off for Lectureship (in %)
|
Unreserved
|
52.50
|
47.25
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
33.75
|
33.00
|
Other Backward Class (OBC)
|
43.75
|
39.38
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
35.25
|
31.73
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
31.75
|
28.58
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
25.00
|
25.00
|
Categories
|
CSIR NET June 2019 Cut off for JRF (in %)
|
CSIR NET June 2019 Cut off for Lectureship (in %)
|
Unreserved
|
55.75
|
50.18
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
46.63
|
41.97
|
Other Backward Class (OBC)
|
48.88
|
43.99
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
37.75
|
33.98
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
30.50
|
27.45
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
28.50
|
25.00
|
Categories
|
CSIR NET June 2019 Cut off for JRF (in %)
|
CSIR NET June 2019 Cut off for Lectureship (in %)
|
Unreserved
|
39.06
|
35.15
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
33.13
|
33.00
|
Other Backward Class (OBC)
|
33.31
|
33.00
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
27.00
|
25.00
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
25.00
|
25.00
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
25.00
|
25.00
Given in the tables below are the subject-wise CSIR NET 2018 cutoff list for JRF and Lectureship:
|
Categories
|
CSIR NET June 2018 Cut off for JRF (in %)
|
CSIR NET June 2018 Cut off for Lectureship (in %)
|
Unreserved
|
48.00
|
43.20
|
Other Backward Class (OBC)
|
41.00
|
36.90
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
33.50
|
30.15
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
25.25
|
25.00
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
25.00
|
25.00
|
Categories
|
CSIR NET June 2018 Cut off for JRF (in %)
|
CSIR NET June 2018 Cut off for Lectureship (in %)
|
Unreserved
|
56.31
|
50.68
|
Other Backward Class (OBC)
|
48.54
|
43.69
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
41.79
|
37.61
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
41.04
|
36.94
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
32.36
|
29.12
|
Categories
|
CSIR NET June 2018 Cut off for JRF (in %)
|
CSIR NET June 2018 Cut off for Lectureship (in %)
|
Unreserved
|
55.25
|
49.73
|
Other Backward Class (OBC)
|
46.75
|
42.08
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
40.25
|
36.23
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
34.00
|
30.60
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
25.00
|
25.00
|
Categories
|
CSIR NET June 2018 Cut off for JRF (in %)
|
CSIR NET June 2018 Cut off for Lectureship (in %)
|
Unreserved
|
56.25
|
50.63
|
Other Backward Class (OBC)
|
47.38
|
42.64
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
37.00
|
33.30
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
27.75
|
25.00
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
25.00
|
25.00
|
Categories
|
CSIR NET June 2018 Cut off for Lectureship (in %)
|
CSIR NET June 2018 Cut off for JRF (in %)
|
Unreserved
|
54.63
|
49.17
|
Other Backward Class (OBC)
|
47.19
|
42.47
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
37.44
|
33.70
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
30.56
|
33.70
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
27.63
|
25.00
