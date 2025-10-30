WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
The AP TET 2025 exam pattern consists of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2 — based on the teaching level. Paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates who wish to teach Classes 1 to 8 must appear for both papers. Each paper consists of 150 objective-type questions, carrying one mark each, with no negative marking. Read this post to learn about the AP TET exam pattern in detail. 

AP TET exam pattern 2025 with marking scheme

AP TET Exam Pattern 2025

AP TET exam pattern 2025 is prescribed by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh along with the syllabus, Candidates who are going to take the AP TET 2025 exam must be familiar with the AP TET exam pattern. As the AP TET October exam is scheduled for December, candidates should be aware of the AP TET syllabus and exam pattern to become familiar with the examination process. 

The APTET exam has two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper is further divided into two parts- Part A and Part B. Paper 1 is for those candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 4 while paper 2 is for those candidates who wish to teach the students of classes 6 to 8. Hence, there is a difference in the exam pattern for both papers. Read this post to know about the details for AP TET exam pattern. 

AP TET October Exam Pattern 2025: Highlights

Before we proceed to give you the detailed AP TET exam pattern, let us look at the highlights of the AP TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 exam pattern. 

Particulars

AP TET Paper 1 Highlights

AP TET Paper 2 Highlights

Exam mode

Offline

Offline

Number of subjects/sections

5

4

Names of subjects

Paper 1 (Part A & B)

  • Child Development and Pedagogy
  • Language-I (Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Odiya)
  • Language-II (English)
  • Mathematics
  • Environmental Studies

Paper 2 (Part A)

  • Child Development and Pedagogy
  • Language-I (Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Odiya, and Sanskrit)
  • Language-II (English)
  • Mathematics and Science or Social Studies/Social Science

Paper 2 (Part B)

  • Child Development and Pedagogy
  • Language-I (Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Odia and Sanskrit)
  • Language-II (English)
  • Category of Disability Specialization and Pedagogy

Duration of exam

150 minutes

150 minutes

Total Questions

150

150

Type of questions

Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)

Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)

Total marks

150

150

Marking scheme
  • +1 for correct answer
  • 0 for incorrect answer
  • +1 for correct answer
  • 0 for incorrect answer

Language of paper

English and Language-I subject chosen by candidates

English and Language-I subject chosen by candidates

AP TET Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2025 

Candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 need to appear for APTET Paper 1. The AP TET exam for Paper 1 consists of five sections that cover key areas of teaching and learning. There is no negative marking. Check out the AP TET Paper 1 exam pattern below. 

  • Each section carries 30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with 1 mark per question.
  • Subjects include Child Development and Pedagogy, Languages I & II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.
  • The total number of questions is 150, making the overall score 150 marks.
  • This structure ensures a balanced evaluation of teaching aptitude, language proficiency, and subject knowledge.

Section

Subject

No. of MCQs

Marks

A

Child Development and Pedagogy, ICT Integration

30

30

B

Language I (Telugu / Urdu / Hindi / Kannada / Tamil / Odia)

30

30

C

Language II (Compulsory - English)

30

30

D

Mathematics

30

30

E

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

AP TET Paper 2 Exam Pattern 2025 

Candidates who want to teach Classes 6 to 8 need to appear for APTET Paper 1. AP TET paper 2 is designed for candidates applying to subject-specific teaching posts. This too, has no negative marking. The AP TET exam pattern for Paper 2 is explained below. 

  • AP TET Paper 2 has three compulsory sections (A, B, and C) — Child Development, Language I, and Language II.

  • The Section D offers subject-wise options, allowing candidates to choose one based on their specialization:
    • Mathematics and Science
    • Social Studies
    • Language I (Telugu/English/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/Odia/Sanskrit)
  • Sections A, B, and C have 30 questions each (30 marks), while Section D has 60 questions (60 marks).
  • The paper totals 150 MCQs for 150 marks, designed to assess both pedagogical understanding and subject expertise.

Section

Subject

No. of MCQs

Marks

A

Child Development and Pedagogy, ICT Integration

30

30

B

Language I (Telugu / Urdu / Hindi / Kannada / Tamil / Odia / Sanskrit)

30

30

C

Language II (English)

30

30

D

1. Mathematics and Science (or)

60

60

2. Social Studies (or)

60

60

3. Language I (Telugu / English / Urdu / Hindi / Kannada / Tamil / Odia / Sanskrit)

60

60

Total

150

150

AP TET Qualifying Marks 2025

The authorities have set the qualifying marks for the AP TET exam. Candidates who obtain the given cutoff marks are eligible to be declared qualified in the exam. Have a look at the latest AP TET cut off marks. 

Category

Qualifying Percentage (in %)

Qualifying Marks (Out of 150)

General

60

90

BC 

50

75

SC/ST/ Differently abled (PH)

40

60

