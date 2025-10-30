The AP TET 2025 exam pattern consists of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2 — based on the teaching level. Paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates who wish to teach Classes 1 to 8 must appear for both papers. Each paper consists of 150 objective-type questions, carrying one mark each, with no negative marking. Read this post to learn about the AP TET exam pattern in detail.
AP TET Exam Pattern 2025
AP TET exam pattern 2025 is prescribed by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh along with the syllabus, Candidates who are going to take the AP TET 2025 exam must be familiar with the AP TET exam pattern. As the AP TET October exam is scheduled for December, candidates should be aware of the AP TET syllabus and exam pattern to become familiar with the examination process.
The APTET exam has two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper is further divided into two parts- Part A and Part B. Paper 1 is for those candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 4 while paper 2 is for those candidates who wish to teach the students of classes 6 to 8. Hence, there is a difference in the exam pattern for both papers. Read this post to know about the details for AP TET exam pattern.
AP TET October Exam Pattern 2025: Highlights
Before we proceed to give you the detailed AP TET exam pattern, let us look at the highlights of the AP TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 exam pattern.
|
Particulars
|
AP TET Paper 1 Highlights
|
AP TET Paper 2 Highlights
|
Exam mode
|
Offline
|
Offline
|
Number of subjects/sections
|
5
|
4
|
Names of subjects
|
Paper 1 (Part A & B)
- Child Development and Pedagogy
- Language-I (Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Odiya)
- Language-II (English)
- Mathematics
- Environmental Studies
|
Paper 2 (Part A)
- Child Development and Pedagogy
- Language-I (Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Odiya, and Sanskrit)
- Language-II (English)
- Mathematics and Science or Social Studies/Social Science
Paper 2 (Part B)
- Child Development and Pedagogy
- Language-I (Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Odia and Sanskrit)
- Language-II (English)
- Category of Disability Specialization and Pedagogy
|
Duration of exam
|
150 minutes
|
150 minutes
|
Total Questions
|
150
|
150
|
Type of questions
|
Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Total marks
|
150
|
150
|
Marking scheme
|
- +1 for correct answer
- 0 for incorrect answer
|
- +1 for correct answer
- 0 for incorrect answer
|
Language of paper
|
English and Language-I subject chosen by candidates
|
English and Language-I subject chosen by candidates
AP TET Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 need to appear for APTET Paper 1. The AP TET exam for Paper 1 consists of five sections that cover key areas of teaching and learning. There is no negative marking. Check out the AP TET Paper 1 exam pattern below.
- Each section carries 30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with 1 mark per question.
- Subjects include Child Development and Pedagogy, Languages I & II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.
- The total number of questions is 150, making the overall score 150 marks.
- This structure ensures a balanced evaluation of teaching aptitude, language proficiency, and subject knowledge.
|
Section
|
Subject
|
No. of MCQs
|
Marks
|
A
|
Child Development and Pedagogy, ICT Integration
|
30
|
30
|
B
|
Language I (Telugu / Urdu / Hindi / Kannada / Tamil / Odia)
|
30
|
30
|
C
|
Language II (Compulsory - English)
|
30
|
30
|
D
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
E
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
—
|
150
|
150
AP TET Paper 2 Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates who want to teach Classes 6 to 8 need to appear for APTET Paper 1. AP TET paper 2 is designed for candidates applying to subject-specific teaching posts. This too, has no negative marking. The AP TET exam pattern for Paper 2 is explained below.
- AP TET Paper 2 has three compulsory sections (A, B, and C) — Child Development, Language I, and Language II.
- The Section D offers subject-wise options, allowing candidates to choose one based on their specialization:
- Mathematics and Science
- Social Studies
- Language I (Telugu/English/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/Odia/Sanskrit)
- Sections A, B, and C have 30 questions each (30 marks), while Section D has 60 questions (60 marks).
- The paper totals 150 MCQs for 150 marks, designed to assess both pedagogical understanding and subject expertise.
|
Section
|
Subject
|
No. of MCQs
|
Marks
|
A
|
Child Development and Pedagogy, ICT Integration
|
30
|
30
|
B
|
Language I (Telugu / Urdu / Hindi / Kannada / Tamil / Odia / Sanskrit)
|
30
|
30
|
C
|
Language II (English)
|
30
|
30
|
D
|
1. Mathematics and Science (or)
|
60
|
60
|
2. Social Studies (or)
|
60
|
60
|
3. Language I (Telugu / English / Urdu / Hindi / Kannada / Tamil / Odia / Sanskrit)
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
—
|
150
|
150
AP TET Qualifying Marks 2025
The authorities have set the qualifying marks for the AP TET exam. Candidates who obtain the given cutoff marks are eligible to be declared qualified in the exam. Have a look at the latest AP TET cut off marks.
|
Category
|
Qualifying Percentage (in %)
|
Qualifying Marks (Out of 150)
|
General
|
60
|
90
|
BC
|
50
|
75
|
SC/ST/ Differently abled (PH)
|
40
|
60