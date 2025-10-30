WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) exam is a teaching exam which is held each year by the Department of School Education, Government of AP. Candidates who qualify this exam are eligible to teach the students in government schools of Andhra Pradesh for Primary & Upper Primary Classes (I to VIII). A large number of candidates appear in this exam each year, however, only a few manage to qualify it. In order to get familiar with this exam, candidates should practice the AP TET previous year question papers. To ease your preparation, we have shared the AP TET previous year question paper PDF. 

Candidates who are aspiring to join as teachers in the primary and upper primary classes in the government schools of AP must practice the AP TET previous year question paper PDF. The AP TET previous year question paper allows one to get familiar with the exam pattern and the type of questions which are asked in the examination. It enables them to revise each topic not once, but multiple times. Other than this, the AP TET PYQs also allow one to understand the topics in which the students lack expertise. 

For an effective and strategic approach towards solving the AP TET previous year question paper, we have shared the past few years' question papers. Candidates should download these papers and practice them. Candidates should also go through the  AP TET syllabus and exam pattern as well. 

AP TET SGT Telugu Medium

Answer Key PDF

Question Paper PDF

AP TET SGT Kannada Medium

Answer Key PDF

Question Paper PDF

AP TET SGT Hindi Medium

Answer Key PDF

Question Paper PDF

AP TET Paper 2 Maths, Science, Hindi Medium

Answer Key PDF

Question Paper PDF

AP TET Paper 2 Social Science

Answer Key PDF

Question Paper PDF

AP TET Special Education

-

Question Paper PDF

AP TET Question Paper Pattern 

The AP TET exam consists of Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is attempted by those candidates who wish to Primary school students. On the other hand, AP TET Paper 2 is attempted by those who wish to teach the students of Secondary schools. Check the new AP TET exam pattern below in the table. 

APTET Exam New Pattern Paper-I (A)

Subject

Questions

Marks

Child Development and pedagogy

30

30

Language I (Tel/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/ Odiya)

30

30

Language II (English)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150 

150 

APTET Exam Pattern Paper-I (B)

Subject

Questions

Marks

Child Development and pedagogy (in Special Education)

30

30

Language I (Tel/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/ Odiya

30

30

Language II (English)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150 

150 

APTET Exam Pattern Paper-II 

Subject

Questions

Marks

Child Development and pedagogy

30

30

Language I (Tel/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/ Odiya/Sanskrit)

30

30

Language II (English)

30

30

Mathematics and Science (or) Social Studies (or)

Languages (Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English, Kannada, Odia, Tamil and Sanskrit) 

60

60

Total

150

150

What is AP TET 2025 Qualifying Marks? 

The candidates need to score more or equal to the AP TET 2025 Qualifying marks to pass the examination. The qualifying marks differ for each category of candidate. Check the category wise AP TET cutoffmarks below in the table. 

Category

Cut-Off Marks

General

60% Marks and above

BC

50% Marks and above

SC/ ST/ Differently abled (PH) & Ex-servicemen

40% Marks and above

