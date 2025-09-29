CSIR NET Application Form 2025 OUT: December Registration Process Ongoing, Fee & Correction Window

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the CSIR NET 2025 December registration on its website. Candidates can apply online for the CSIR NET exam from 25th September to 24th October 2025 at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can, however, pay the application form until 25th October 2025. Candidates keen on applying for the CSIR NET December 2025 exam must go through the eligibility criteria to avoid cancellation of application forms. Read on to know more details.
Correction Window: October 27 to October 29, 2025 (till 11:50 PM)
Candidates interested in appearing for the CSIR NET December 2025 session must carefully review the eligibility criteria before applying. If a candidate is found ineligible at any stage of the exam process, their application will be cancelled.
Applicants who successfully complete the registration process will be eligible to appear for the CSIR UGC NET 2025 December Exam, scheduled to be held on December 18, 2025, in two shifts. Candidates who have not crossed the age of 30 years for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) can apply online for CSIR NET 2025 exam. The CSIR NET apply online process involves registration, uploading of documents, payment of fee. In this post, we have shared the details on how to apply online for CSIR NET, fee, and other details. Read on to know more.
CSIR NET 2025 Application Form Date
The CSIR NET application form 2025 dates for the December session were released online on 25th September 2025 along with the notification. Candidates can fill out the online form until 24th October 2025 while the fee can be paid up to 24th October. NTA has also given the date for correction of online forms from 27th to 29th October 2025. Check the important dates associated with CSIR NET December exam 2025 below in the table.
|Events
|Dates
|CSIR NET Notification 2025 Out on
|25th September 2025
|CSIR NET Application Form 2025
|25th September 2025
|Last Date to Apply
|24th October 2025 (up to 11:59 pm)
|Last Date for Payment of Fee
|25th October 2025 (up to 11:59 pm)
|Correction Window
|27th to 29th October 2025 (up to 11:59 pm)
|CSIR NET Dec Exam Date 2025
|18th December 2025
How to Fill CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Application Form?
The CSIR UGC NET application form 2025 can be filled out online. Given below are the steps to fill up the application form.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR NET which is csir.net.nta.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CSIR NET apply online link.
Step 3: The registration window will open. Here you will have to complete the registration process.
Step 4: A link is available for ‘New Registration’. Click on that and fill up the required details.
Step 5: Click on the check box at the bottom of that page and tap on ‘Click Here to Proceed’ to fill the complete application form.
Step 6: Candidates need to enter their details in the next step.
Step 7: Enter the contact details and password on the same page to complete the application process.
Step 8: Once all the details are filled up, click on the final submit button.
Step 9: A new page will open on the screen wherein, the candidates have to fill the details about them on this page of the application form of CSIR UGC NET 2025.
Step 10: Upload your recent photo and signature in the prescribed format.
Step 11: A new page will appear on the screen. Click on the tab available for fee payment. Pay the application fee as per your category.
CSIR UGC NET Application Fee Category Wise
The fee for the CSIR NET 2025 Decembver cycle has not been revised. The fee has remained the same as the last time. The candidates who belong to the General categories have to pay Rs. 1150. The category wise fee for CSIR NET exam is given below in the table.
|
Category of the candidate
|
CSIR NET Application Fee 2025
|
General
|
Rs. 1,150
|
OBC – Non-creamy layer
|
Rs. 600
|
SC/ST/PwD
|
Rs. 325
What Documents to Upload in CSIR NET Application Form
The candidates need to upload their passport size photograph and signature in the CSIR NET application form. Check the table below to know the size and specification of the documents to upload in the CSIR NET form.
|
Documents to Upload
|
Description
|
File Size
|
File Type
|
Photograph
|
Passport Sized Recent colour Photograph
|
10 kb to 200 kb
|
JPEG/JPG
|
Signature
|
Signature in a running hand with black ball pen on the white paper
|
4 kb to 30 kb
|
JPEG/JPG
Who can Fill CSIR NET Application Form 2025?
NTA has provided the CSIR NET eligibility criteria 2025 in the official notification PDF to let the candidates know about who can apply for the exam. Candidates who fulfil the age limit and educational qualification can apply for the exam. Check below the CSIR UGC NET Age Limit and Educational Qualification.
|Parameters
|Eligibility
|Nationality
|Indian citizen
|Upper Age Limit (As of 1/10/2025)
|JRF- 30 years
Assistant Professor & PhD. Admission- No age limit
|Education Qualification
|
- General/Unreserved/EWS Candidates must have at least 55% marks (no rounding off) in their Master’s degree or equivalent from a recognized university.
- OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender Candidates must have at least 50% marks.
- Students who are in the final year of their Master's degree, or awaiting results, can also apply.
- Four-Year Bachelor’s Degree Holders must have at least 75% marks or equivalent grade.
CSIR NET Application Form Correction Window 2025: How to Make Changes?
The CSIR NET Application Correction Window 2025 shall be activate for the December session on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who fill out the application forms will be able to make corrections in the CSIR NET application forms from 27th to 29th October 2025.
The steps to make corrections in CSIR NET application form 2025 are as follows:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the CSIR NET 2025 exam.
Step 2: Click on the application form correction tab, which appears the bottom of the page
Step 3: Log in with your registered account details.
Step 4: Read all the instructions carefully and click on the ‘I Agree’ checkbox
Step 5: Make the required changes in the application form and submit the form.
Step 6: Verify the entered details carefully
Step 7: Click on the checkboxes under the ‘Parameters checklist to be verified’ header and the checkbox for the declaration.
Step 9: Once these are done, make the final submission of the CSIR NET application form 2025 and take a printout of the confirmation page.
Note: Since CSIR NET application form correction is a one-time facility, no candidate will be allowed to make corrections to the application form under any circumstances after the facility closes. Therefore, candidates are advised to make corrections to the application form carefully.
What Details are Allowed to be Corrected in CSIR UGC NET Application Form 2025?
Candidates can make corrections in the following particulars of the CSIR NET Application Form:
- Candidate’s name
- Mother’s name
- Father’s name
- Educational details
- Candidates’ address
- Gender
- Date of birth
- Category
- Nationality
- Post applied for
- Subjects opted
- Specialization
- Exam centre preference
How to Recover CSIR NET Application Number?
If a candidate forgets his/her CSIR UGC NET application number, then they can recover it by following the steps mentioned below:
⇒ Visit the official website - csirnet.nta.ac.in
⇒ Click on the CSIR NET application form button on the home page.
⇒ Click on the 'Forgot Application Number' link on the page
⇒ Enter your name, father's name, mother's name and date of birth
⇒ Enter the security pin shown on the screen
⇒ Click on the 'Get Application Number' button
⇒ The CSIR NET application number will be displayed on your screen and mobile number.
Who can Apply Online for CSIR NET 2025 Exam?
The candidates who fulfil the CSIR NET eligibility criteria can only apply for the CSIR NET exam 2025. The criteria that need to be fulfilled by the candidates are as follows:
CSIR NET Educational Qualification 2025
- Candidates should have obtained a degree in BTech/BE/BPharma/MBBS/BS (four years)/Integrated BS-MS/MSc with a minimum of 55 per cent marks for General (UR)/General-EWS and OBC (50 per cent for SC/ST, Third gender and PwD)
CSIR NET Age Limit 2025
- Candidates should be a maximum of 30 years. That is not more than 30 years as on the 1st day of the month in which the examination is concluded i.e. July 2025 to be eligible to apply for CSIR NET JRF.
CSIR NET 2025: Relaxation in Upper Age Limit for JRF NET
- The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates who want to apply for CSIR NET JRF.
|
Category
|
Upper Age Limit
|
SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female
|
35 years
|
OBC (non-creamy layer)
|
33 years
CSIR NET Age Limit for Lectureship
There is no upper age limit for candidates applying for CSIR NET lectureship.
