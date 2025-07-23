Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
HTET Exam Date 2025 Out: Haryana TET Exam Schedule and Timings for Level 1, 2, 3 Exam

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
30 Jul 2025To31 Jul 2025
Shiwani Kumari

The HTET exam date 2025 has been released for PRT, PGT and TGT posts by the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH). As per the notice released, the exam for Level 1 for PRT Teachers, Level 2 for TGT Teachers, Class VI to VIII, and Level 3 for PGT Teachers is going to be conducted in two consecutive days in July 2025. The exam shall be held in offline mode in various exam centres across Haryana. Read this post to know what is the HTET exam date, timings and more details here. 

htet exam date 2025 out

HTET Exam Date 2025 

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the HTET exam date 2025 for the Haryana TET 2025 examination. As per the notice released by the officials, the HTET exam shall be conducted in on two days. Candidates who have applied for the exam will be able to appear for the exam on 30th and 31st July 2025. The HTET admit card has also been released by the officials.  Go through this post to get information on the HTET exam date, exam timings, etc. 

HTET Exam Date 2025 Highlights 

The HTET exam 2025 shall be held for PRT, TGT and PGT posts. Candidates who will obtain the qualifying marks will be given the HTET certificate. 

HTET 2025 Exam Summary
Organisation Board of School Education, Haryana
Exam Name Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test 
Exam Level State Level
Purpose Eligibility Test for Primary Teacher, PGT, TGT
HTET Exam Date 2025 30th and 31st July 2025
Frequency Once in a year
Mode of Examination Offline
Medium of Exam Bilingual (English & Hindi)
Official website www.bseh.org.in

What is HTET Exam Timings? 

HTET 2025 exam shall be held on 30th and 31st July 2025 for Levels 1, 2, and 3. The exam timings for HTET is given below in the table. 

Level  Exam Date Exam Timing
Category III (PGT) 30th July 2025 3 pm to 5:30 pm
Category II (TGT) 31st July 2025 10 am to 12:30 pm
Category I (PRT) 31st July 2025 3 pm to 5:30 pm

HTET Exam Schedule 2025: Check PRT, TGT, PGT Exam Dates 

The HTET exam 2025 shall be held on to days, i.e. 30 and 31 July 2025. Check the table below for further details on important dates associated with it. 

Event

Date

Release of notification

30 October 2024

HTET application form

04 to 15 November 2024

HTET exam date

30 and 31 July 2025

HTET admit card

10 days before the exam

