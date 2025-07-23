The HTET exam date 2025 has been released for PRT, PGT and TGT posts by the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH). As per the notice released, the exam for Level 1 for PRT Teachers, Level 2 for TGT Teachers, Class VI to VIII, and Level 3 for PGT Teachers is going to be conducted in two consecutive days in July 2025. The exam shall be held in offline mode in various exam centres across Haryana. Read this post to know what is the HTET exam date, timings and more details here.
HTET Exam Date 2025
The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the HTET exam date 2025 for the Haryana TET 2025 examination. As per the notice released by the officials, the HTET exam shall be conducted in on two days. Candidates who have applied for the exam will be able to appear for the exam on 30th and 31st July 2025. The HTET admit card has also been released by the officials. Go through this post to get information on the HTET exam date, exam timings, etc.
HTET Exam Date 2025 Highlights
The HTET exam 2025 shall be held for PRT, TGT and PGT posts. Candidates who will obtain the qualifying marks will be given the HTET certificate.
|HTET 2025 Exam Summary
|Organisation
|Board of School Education, Haryana
|Exam Name
|Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test
|Exam Level
|State Level
|Purpose
|Eligibility Test for Primary Teacher, PGT, TGT
|HTET Exam Date 2025
|30th and 31st July 2025
|Frequency
|Once in a year
|Mode of Examination
|Offline
|Medium of Exam
|Bilingual (English & Hindi)
|Official website
|www.bseh.org.in
What is HTET Exam Timings?
HTET 2025 exam shall be held on 30th and 31st July 2025 for Levels 1, 2, and 3. The exam timings for HTET is given below in the table.
|Level
|Exam Date
|Exam Timing
|Category III (PGT)
|30th July 2025
|3 pm to 5:30 pm
|Category II (TGT)
|31st July 2025
|10 am to 12:30 pm
|Category I (PRT)
|31st July 2025
|3 pm to 5:30 pm
HTET Exam Schedule 2025: Check PRT, TGT, PGT Exam Dates
The HTET exam 2025 shall be held on to days, i.e. 30 and 31 July 2025. Check the table below for further details on important dates associated with it.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Release of notification
|
30 October 2024
|
HTET application form
|
04 to 15 November 2024
|
HTET exam date
|
30 and 31 July 2025
|
HTET admit card
|
10 days before the exam
