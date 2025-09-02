The UGC NET Application Form 2025 for December cycle is going to be released anytime soon by the NTA. Candidates who wish to pursue Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor will be eligible to apply online for the UGC NET exam once the apply online date is released. Read this post to know about the UGC NET registration date, steps to apply online, fee and other details.
UGC NET Application Form 2025
The National Testing Agency (NTA) shall release the UGC NET application form 2025 along with the notification. It is expected that the UGC NET December application form could be released in September 2025. Once the apply online link is activated, the candidates will be able to complete the application process.
Candidates who complete the UGC NET 2025 registration process will be able to appear for the exam to get an eligibility certificate for the post of eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Assistant Professor. Know details related to the UGC NET December application process, steps to apply, direct link, and more on this page.
UGC NET December Application Date 2025
The UGC NET application date has not been released yet by the officials. However, it is expected that the forms will be released in September 2025. The candidates will also be able to make corrections in the form as per the dates released by the officials. Check the following table for more details:
|
UGC NET December Application Form Date
|
UGC NET 2025 Apply Online Events
|
Dates (Tentative)
|
UGC NET Form Release Date
|
September 2025
|
UGC NET Application Form Last Date
|
September 2025
|
Last date to Pay Fee
|
September/October 2025
|
Correction of UGC NET Application Form
|
September/October 2025
|
UGC NET Exam Date
|
December 2025
How to fill UGC NET Application Form 2025?
The UGC NET application form 2025 can be filled out online on the UGC NET website. The candidates can fill out the form using the steps below.
Step 1: Fill UGC NET Registration Form
- Visit the official website of UGC NET.
- Click on the link that displays E-services that appear on the homepage.
- Once you have clicked on it, the UGC NET December 2025 registration page appears on the screen.
- Fill up your personal details, contact details, educational qualifications, pot that you are applying for, etc.
- Upload the scanned copy of your recent passport size photograph, and signature as per the dimensions specified by UGC.
- Pay the required amount of the application fee.
- Once the fee is paid, make sure to take a print out of the confirmation page.
UGC NET Application Fee 2025
The candidates who apply for the UGC NET 2025 exam have to pay the application fee in online mode via SBI/CANARA/ICICI/HDFC Bank/ Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI. fee has remained the same as last year. The category wise application fee for UGC NET exam is given in the following table below.
|
Category
|
UGC NET Application Fee
|
General
|
Rs. 1,150
|
General-EWS/OBC-NCL
|
Rs. 600
|
SC/ST/PwD/Transgender
|
Rs. 325
What documents to upload in UGC NET December Application Form?
The candidates who will apply for the UGC NET December 2025 exam will have to upload a scanned copy of their photo and signature in JPEG format and size which is specified by the UGC. Check the following table to know the list of documents and their size that needs to be uploaded in the form.
|
List of documents to upload in UGC NET application form
|
Size of the documents
|
Size of the passport-size photo either in colour of black and white
|
10 KB to 200 KB
|
Size of signature image
|
4 KB to 30 KB
Who can fill UGC NET Application Form 2025 December: Eligibility Criteria
The following candidates can fill the UGC NET application form 2025.
UGC NET Assistant Professor Age Limit
There is no upper age limit for those who are applying for UGC-NET Assistant Professor post.
NET JRF Age Limit 2025
The age limit of the candidates applying for UGC NET JRF should not be more than 30 years as on the 1st day of the month in which the examination is concluded.
UGC NET Application Form Correction 2025
The NTA has given the option to make corrections in the UGC NET application form. However, only certain details can be corrected in the form. The steps to make corrections in the UGC NET 2025 application form are mentioned below:
- Visit the official website of the UGC NET.
- Login using your UGC NET application number and password
- Click on the link/button available for application form correction
- Read the instructions and click on the ‘I Agree' checkbox and click on the proceed button.
- Make the necessary changes in the form wherever required. and submit the form.
- Make sure to take a printout of the revised Confirmation Page
UGC NET Application Form - Particulars in which Corrections can be Made
The particulars where candidates can make corrections in the UGC NET application form are as follows:
- Personal details
- Choice of exam centre
- Educational details
- Scanned photo and signature
Candidates can make corrections in any of the particulars of the online application form, excluding the following fields:
|
For candidates who have verified Aadhaar Card
|
- No change allowed in the mobile number, email address, permanent address & correspondence address
- No change is allowed in the photo
- No change allowed in candidate’s name, date of birth and gender
- Change is allowed either in the father’s name or mother’s name (anyone only)
|
For candidates who have not verified the Aadhaar for modification
|
- No change is allowed in the photo
- No change allowed in the mobile number, email address, permanent address & correspondence address
- Change is allowed either in the candidate’s name or father’s name or mother’s name (anyone only)
UGC NET Apply Online 2025: Contact Details
If a candidate faces difficulty in applying for the UGC NET December 2025 exam, then he/she may contact the authorities via email or contact number. The details to contact the UGC NET authorities are as follows:
|UGC NET December Exam Contact Details
|Phone number
|011 - 40759000 /011 - 69227700
|Email ID
|ugcnet@nta.ac.in
