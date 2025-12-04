HSSC CET Result 2025 OUT, Download PDF
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

CTET Exam Date 2026: Paper 1 & 2 Exam Schedule, Time Table and Shift Timing

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
08 Feb 2026
Upasna Choudhary

CTET Exam Date 2026

The CTET exam organising body, which is the CBSE has released the CTET exam date 2026 on its website. As per the official notice, the CTET exam is scheduled to be conducted on 08th February 2026. The official notification for the application process has also been released at ctet.nic.in.

The  CTET application form 2026, for the CTET 2026 exam is live now on the CBSE website. Over 20 lakh candidates apply for this teaching exam each session to get the eligibility certificate for teaching in primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) schools. Paper 1 is for those aiming to teach classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those interested in teaching classes 6 to 8. You can check the complete CTET December exam schedule on this page.

The candidates who qualify the CTET exam will be eligible to be issued the CTET certificate. The CTET certificate allows a candidate to apply for teaching posts in various government and non-government schools. Get details regarding the CTET exam date for paper 1 and 2 and other important dates related to the CTET exam. 

CTET Exam Date 2026: Time Table 

CBSE will be conducting the 21st edition of CTET 2026 exam in February. The CTET exam will be held on 08th February 2026. The official notice regarding the exam date has been released on 24th October 2025.

CTET Exam Date 2026

CTET Exam Events

CTET February 2026 exam date

CTET notification 2026 release date

 27th November 2025

CTET application form start date 

 27th November 2025

CTET form filling last date 

 18th December 2025

CTET exam date 2026

 08th February 2026

CTET Exam Schedule 2026, Timing

CTET exam is held for a duration of 2 Hour 30 Minutes for Paper 1 and 2 each. The CTET exam will start at different exam timing for Paper 1 and 2. However, before the exam begins, candidates will have to undergo the biometric test. Check the following table to know about the CTET exam schedule and timing. 

CTET Exam Day Events

CTET Paper 2 Time Schedule

CTET Paper 1 Time Schedule

Date of Examination

 08th February 2026 08th February 2026

Entry in the Examination Centre

7:30 AM

12:00 PM

Checking of Admit Cards

9:00-09:15 AM

1:30 PM to 1:45 PM

Checking of Computer

9:15 AM

1:45 PM

Last Entry in the Examination Centre

9:30 AM

2:00 PM

Test Commences

9:30 AM

2:30 PM

Test Concludes

12:00 Noon

5:00 PM

CTET 2026 Exam Events

The CTET exam is composed of a series of events. We have described the events that occur for CTET exam 2026.

You can also apply for other Government Jobs

SSC Exams Banking Exams
Business and Management Exams Defence Exams Law Exams

CTET Application Form Dates 2026

CBSE has released the CTET 2026 application form for the February session. Candidates who meet the CTET eigibility criteria can apply for the exam within the specified timeframe, i.e. up to 18th December 2025. Applicants need to provide personal details, educational qualifications, and communication address, and select their preferred exam center, among other information. After filling out the form, they must pay the application fee and also take a printout of the CTET application form and the fee payment receipt for future reference.

CTET Admit Card Date 2026

CBSE will release the CTET admit card 2025 on its official website only for those candidates who apply successfully for the exam. Candidates will be required to login using their CTET December exam roll number and password. The admit card is an important piece of document that must be carried by all the candidates who will be appearing for the exam. It has details regarding the exam date, exam centre address, exam timing, reporting time, etc. 

CTET Answer Key 2026 Date

CBSE will release the provisional CTET answer key 2026 on its website after the exam has been successfully completed. The answer key will have the correct answers to all the questions. Candidates will also be able to check the response sheet along with the answer key and challenge it (if any). 

CTET Result 2026 Date

CBSE will declare the CTET result on its website a few days after it has releasd the answer key. The candidates who qualify the CTET exam 2026 will be issued the CTET certificate that will be valid for a lifetime. 

Also read: 

CTET Eligibility Criteria

CTET Cut Off

CTET Exam Pattern
ctet exam date 2026

CTET Exam Date 2026

The CTET exam organising body, which is the CBSE has released the CTET exam date 2026 on its website. As per the official notice, the CTET exam is scheduled to be conducted on 08th February 2026. The official notification for the application process has also been released at ctet.nic.in.

The  CTET application form 2026, for the CTET 2026 exam is live now on the CBSE website. Over 20 lakh candidates apply for this teaching exam each session to get the eligibility certificate for teaching in primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) schools. Paper 1 is for those aiming to teach classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those interested in teaching classes 6 to 8. You can check the complete CTET December exam schedule on this page.

The candidates who qualify the CTET exam will be eligible to be issued the CTET certificate. The CTET certificate allows a candidate to apply for teaching posts in various government and non-government schools. Get details regarding the CTET exam date for paper 1 and 2 and other important dates related to the CTET exam. 

CTET Exam Date 2026: Time Table 

CBSE will be conducting the 21st edition of CTET 2026 exam in February. The CTET exam will be held on 08th February 2026. The official notice regarding the exam date has been released on 24th October 2025.

CTET Exam Date 2026

CTET Exam Events

CTET February 2026 exam date

CTET notification 2026 release date

 27th November 2025

CTET application form start date 

 27th November 2025

CTET form filling last date 

 18th December 2025

CTET exam date 2026

 08th February 2026

CTET Exam Schedule 2026, Timing

CTET exam is held for a duration of 2 Hour 30 Minutes for Paper 1 and 2 each. The CTET exam will start at different exam timing for Paper 1 and 2. However, before the exam begins, candidates will have to undergo the biometric test. Check the following table to know about the CTET exam schedule and timing. 

CTET Exam Day Events

CTET Paper 2 Time Schedule

CTET Paper 1 Time Schedule

Date of Examination

 08th February 2026 08th February 2026

Entry in the Examination Centre

7:30 AM

12:00 PM

Checking of Admit Cards

9:00-09:15 AM

1:30 PM to 1:45 PM

Checking of Computer

9:15 AM

1:45 PM

Last Entry in the Examination Centre

9:30 AM

2:00 PM

Test Commences

9:30 AM

2:30 PM

Test Concludes

12:00 Noon

5:00 PM

CTET 2026 Exam Events

The CTET exam is composed of a series of events. We have described the events that occur for CTET exam 2026.

You can also apply for other Government Jobs

SSC Exams Banking Exams
Business and Management Exams Defence Exams Law Exams

CTET Application Form Dates 2026

CBSE has released the CTET 2026 application form for the February session. Candidates who meet the CTET eigibility criteria can apply for the exam within the specified timeframe, i.e. up to 18th December 2025. Applicants need to provide personal details, educational qualifications, and communication address, and select their preferred exam center, among other information. After filling out the form, they must pay the application fee and also take a printout of the CTET application form and the fee payment receipt for future reference.

CTET Admit Card Date 2026

CBSE will release the CTET admit card 2025 on its official website only for those candidates who apply successfully for the exam. Candidates will be required to login using their CTET December exam roll number and password. The admit card is an important piece of document that must be carried by all the candidates who will be appearing for the exam. It has details regarding the exam date, exam centre address, exam timing, reporting time, etc. 

CTET Answer Key 2026 Date

CBSE will release the provisional CTET answer key 2026 on its website after the exam has been successfully completed. The answer key will have the correct answers to all the questions. Candidates will also be able to check the response sheet along with the answer key and challenge it (if any). 

CTET Result 2026 Date

CBSE will declare the CTET result on its website a few days after it has releasd the answer key. The candidates who qualify the CTET exam 2026 will be issued the CTET certificate that will be valid for a lifetime. 

Also read: 

CTET Eligibility Criteria

CTET Cut Off

CTET Exam Pattern

Trending

FAQs

  • Who will conduct CTET 2024 exam?
    +
    The CTET 2024 exam for July session will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The exam will take place on 7th July 2024.
  • How many times is the CTET exam held in a year?
    +
    CTET exam is held two times in a year. Candidates can appear for the exam by filling out the application form succesfully.
  • What is CTET exam?
    +
    CTET full form is Central Teacher Eligibility Test. The CTET is administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) twice in a year. The exam is a teaching eligibility test for those who are willing to become teachers in government and private schools of the country. Those who qualify the CTET exam
  • What is CTET 2024 eligibility criteria?
    +
    The CTET 2024 eligibility criteria is specified by the CBSE in its official notification. To apply for the CTET exam, candidates should have completed Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appeared in the first year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), by the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002. There is no age limit to apply for the CTET exam.

Other Exams

CSIR NET

AP TET

TNTET

Bihar STET

HTET

UP TGT PGT

UGC NET

TS TET

HP TET

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News