WB Police Constable 2025: Easy Link to Find Your Application Number (Official)

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has recently issued an important notification for candidates applying for the posts of Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2024. Many applicants have been approaching the Board in person or via emails seeking recovery of their lost application numbers. The Board has announced a dedicated online facility for candidates to retrieve their WB Police Constable Registration Number 2025 to streamline this process. This article provides detailed information about the notification, the procedure to recover application numbers, important dates, and steps candidates must follow. WB Police Constable Application Serial Number 2025 The WB Police Constable Application Serial Number 2025 is a unique reference assigned to every applicant at the time of submission of the application form. It is essential for tracking the recruitment stages, downloading admit cards, checking results, and other official communications.

Candidates are advised to keep this number safe and accessible, as the Board has clarified that no physical or email requests will be entertained for recovery. Losing this number can lead to delays in accessing important recruitment updates. So the online recovery facility is an essential tool for applicants who have misplaced their application details. When to Retrieve WB Police Constable Application Number 2025? Candidates can retrieve their WB Police Constable Application Serial Number 2025 starting from December 06, as per the official notification. The Board has provided a secure online link on its official website. This allows applicants to recover their application number using their registered mobile number and date of birth as entered in the application form. It is important to retrieve the number promptly, especially if candidates plan to download their admit cards or check examination updates. The Board said that no requests via email or in-person visits will be considered. It makes this online system the only official method for recovering application numbers.

How to Retrieve WB Police Constable Application Number? The following are the steps to recover the WB Police Constable Application Number 2025: Visit the official West Bengal Police Recruitment Board website. Click on the link provided for Application Number Recovery. Enter the registered mobile number and date of birth as mentioned in application form. Submit the details to retrieve the application number. Candidates are advised to carefully enter the correct details to avoid errors. It is recommended to save the application number digitally and keep a printed copy for future reference after retrieval. This ensures candidates can smoothly proceed with further recruitment stages such as admit card downloads and examination participation.

