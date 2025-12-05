Personality of the Day is a special series that highlights influential people who have left a long lasting mark on the world through their work, values, and achievements. Today’s personality is Virat Kohli who is one of the most celebrated cricketers of the modern era. He is best known for his extraordinary batting consistency, unmatched chase-master skills, and his role in transforming fitness culture in Indian cricket. Here is a clear and detailed overview of his life, major contributions, career journey, and personal background. READ| Personality of the Day: Narendra Damodardas Modi

Virat Kohli was born 5 November 1988 in Delhi, India. He is an Indian international cricketer who is widely known as one of the best batsmen of his generation. He made his name as the captain of India across formats and as a mainstay of the Indian batting line-up for nearly two decades. Kohli also plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore and is known for his intense fitness standards, competitive spirit, and consistency with the bat.

Why is Virat Kohli Famous? What are his major contributions? Master of the Chase Virat Kohli has built quite a strong reputation as a chase specialist in limited-overs cricket. Over many years he scored numerous match-winning innings while chasing targets, often under pressure. His ability to pace an innings and finish games has been widely praised and is backed by many match records. Consistent Run Machine Kohli is known for exceptional consistency across formats. He regularly ranks among the top run-scorers in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. According to ESPN data, Kohli has scored 9230 runs in 123 matches from 2011 to 2025. Overview Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg 2011-2025 123 210 13 9230 254* 46.85 Source: ESPN Captain and Leader During his captaincy, Kohli emphasised aggression, fitness and a fearless mindset. He led India to many important wins, including strong home records across formats.

Virat Kohli: Life, Career, and Family Early Life Source: One Cricket

Virat Kohli was born and raised in Delhi. He showed cricketing talent early and captained India’s Under-19 team to the 2008 Under-19 World Cup title. That success launched him into domestic and then international cricket, where he made his senior India debut in 2008. Britannica mentions: “Virat Kohli (born November 5, 1988, Delhi, India) is an Indian international cricketer considered by many as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the game. Kohli plays for (and previously captained) the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is also a former captain of the Indian cricket team in all three international formats—Test cricket, one-day internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 internationals (T20I)—making him one of India’s most successful captains.”

One Cricket further mentions: “On 18th August 2008, a 19-year-old from Delhi, driven by dreams, determination, and raw talent, stepped onto the international stage. As India was facing Sri Lanka in an ODI series, India’s cricket got Virat Kohli, the ultimate modern-day great of the game.” Kohli’s International Career Kohli’s rise was steady which was quite strong and his domestic performances led him to ODI and T20 debuts in 2008, and Test debut soon after. Over the next decade he established himself as a top batsman in all formats, winning multiple ICC awards and setting many batting records for India and world cricket. Virat Kohli’s Family Personal Life Virat Kohli married Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in December 2017. They have two children. Kohli keeps his family life relatively private while occasionally sharing moments publicly.

Below are five quotes that reflect Kohli’s mindset “Self belief and hard work will always earn you success.”

“In the game of cricket, a hero is a person who respects the game and does not corrupt the game. The one who doesn't or corrupts the game, they are the villain. They should be punished, and they have been punished in the past.”

“In cricket, my superhero is Sachin Tendulkar. He has always been my hero and will continue to remain so. Apart from him and outside cricket, my mother has remained my inspiration. Whatever difficult time I had faced, she was always there for me. She has given me all the strength. She maintained her composure and supported me in tough times.”

“Becoming an inspiration for kids is great. I want to inspire them to do whatever they want.”

“I am not a person who sits and complains. I just look at ways to improve.”