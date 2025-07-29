CSIR UGC NET answer key 2025 for June session will be released at csirnt.nta.ac.in. Candidates will be able to download the official CSIR NET answer key online from the official website along with the candidate’s response sheet. The answer key window will allow one to raise objections as well, if any. Here, we have shared details about the CSIR NET answer key release date, how to calculate score based on the provisional answer key and more.
CSIR NET Answer Key 2025
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully completed conducting the CSIR NET 2025 exam on 28th July 2025. This year, the CSIR NET June exam was held on a single day for all five subjects. The candidates who have appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting for declaration of CSIR NET answer key 2025. It is expected that the provisional answer key could be declared by the NTA by 10th August 2025.
Once the answer key has been released, the candidates will be able to raise objections against the provisional CSIR NET Answer Key. After verifying the objections raised by the candidates, NTA will declare the final answer key. Read on to know more details about the CSIR UGC NET exam. After the declaration of the answer key, the CSIR NET result and cut off will be released.
CSIR NET June Exam Answer Key 2025 Release Date
The CSIR NET exam was held on 28th July 2025 for all five subjects. The answer key is often released within 10 days from the date of completion of the exam. Hence, it is expected that CSIR UGC NET answer key could be released by 10th August 2025. The following table has the list of important dates related to the exam.
|
CSIR NET 2025 Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
CSIR NET Notification 2025
|
3rd June 2025
|
CSIR NET Exam Date 2025
|
28th July 2025
|
CSIR NET Provisional Answer Key Release Date
|
10th August 2025
|
CSIR NET 2025 Final Answer Key Release Date
|
To be updated
CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 Subject-wise Download
The CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 is released for all five subjects on the same day. Candidates will be able to download the CSIR NET answer key PDF with response sheet for the following subjects.
- Chemical Sciences
- Earth Sciences
- Life Sciences
- Mathematical Sciences
- Physical Sciences
Steps to Download CSIR NET June Answer Key
Candidates need to follow the steps to check and download the CSIR NET Answer Key.
-
Visit the Official Website: Go to csirnet.nta.ac.in.
-
Click on the Answer Key Link: Find the link for the CSIR NET 2025 June Answer Key.
-
Enter Credentials: Log in using your application number and date of birth.
- Download the PDF: View and download the answer key.
What Details are mentioned on CSIR NET Answer Key 2025?
The CSIR NET answer key is highly useful for the candidates as it allows one to know the correct answer key to all the questions with a response sheet. The following details are mentioned on the answer key:
- Exam name
- Exam date
- Exam shift
- Exam subject name
- Exam subject code
- Question IDs
- Correct option IDs
- ID marked by the candidate
CSIR NET Response Sheet
The CSIR NET Response Sheet 2025 is released by the NTA along with the answer key. The response sheet allows the candidates to check the answers marked by them. It enables them to compare their answers against the one marked by the officials. The CSIR NET response sheet can be downloaded online by logging in with their application number and date of birth. Through this, they can also challenge the answer key.
How to Challenge CSIR NET Answer Key 2025?
In case, any candidate is not satisfied with the given answer for any question, he or she can challenge it on the official website of the exam. However, it may be noted that for each challenged question/answer, candidates have to pay a fee of Rs. 200 in online mode and also provide the proof of the correct answer key.
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to challenge the answer key:
- Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET
- Click on the answer key link
- Enter the application number, password/date of birth and security pin
- Click on the Sign In button
- Click on the link available to challenge the answer key
- Select the correct answer option ID for the question ID for which the challenge needs to be made
- Click on the 'Save Your Claims' button
- Upload the document that supports the claimed answer
- Click on ‘Save Your Claims & Pay Fee’ button
- Pay Rs. 200 per question in online mode via credit card/debit card/internet banking
- If any question is found to be incorrect, the benefit of marks will be given to candidates who attempted that question
- In case, it is found that along with the original answer key one more option is correct, the benefit of marks will be given to candidates who attempted any one of the correct options
How to Calculate Scores Using CSIR NET Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can calculate their scores based on the provisional answer key by following these steps:
Check Responses: Compare your marked answers with the ones in the answer key.
Score Calculation: Use the marking scheme provided in the exam pattern to calculate your score.
Raise Objections: If there are any discrepancies, raise an objection by paying the required fee within the given time frame.
Subject Wise Score Calculation Using CSIR NET Answer Key
CSIR UGC NET answer key allows candidates to calculate the expected scores for the exam. To calculate the correct CSIR NET score, it is important that candidates are well-versed in the marking scheme of the exam. Check the CSIR NET marking scheme for all subjects below:
CSIR NET Scores of Chemical Sciences
Candidates can calculate the CSIR NET Chemical Sciences scores through the answer key in the following manner.
|
CSIR NET Chemical Science Paper Parts
|
Marks Allotted for Each Question
|
Marks Deducted for Each Question
|
A
|
+2
|
-0.5
|
B
|
+2
|
-0.5
|
C
|
+4
|
-1
CSIR NET Scores of Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences
Candidates can calculate the CSIR NET Earth Sciences scores through the answer key in the following manner.
|
CSIR NET Earth Science Paper Parts
|
Marks Allotted for Each Question
|
Marks Deducted for Each Question
|
A
|
+2
|
-0.5
|
B
|
+2
|
-0.5
|
C
|
+4
|
-1.32
CSIR NET Scores of Life Sciences
Candidates can calculate the CSIR NET Life Sciences scores through the answer key in the following manner.
|
CSIR NET Life Science Paper Parts
|
Marks Allotted for Each Question
|
Marks Deducted for Each Question
|
A
|
+2
|
-0.5
|
B
|
+2
|
-0.5
|
C
|
+4
|
-1
CSIR NET Scores of Mathematical Sciences
Candidates can calculate the CSIR NET Mathematical Sciences scores through the answer key in the following manner.
|
CSIR NET Mathematical Science Paper Parts
|
Marks Allotted for Each Question
|
Marks Deducted for Each Question
|
A
|
+2
|
-0.5
|
B
|
+3
|
-0.75
|
C
|
+4.75
|
0
CSIR NET Scores of Physical Sciences
Candidates can calculate the CSIR NET Physical Sciences scores through the answer key in the following manner.
|
CSIR NET Physical Science Paper Parts
|
Marks Allotted for Each Question
|
Marks Deducted for Each Question
|
A
|
+2
|
-0.5
|
B
|
+3.5
|
-0.875
|
C
|
+5
|
-1.25
Stages of CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 Release
The CSIR NET answer key is released in two phases: provisional and final. The provisional answer key will allow one to check the answer key and raise an objection against the same. On the other hand, the final answer key will be published after verifying the objections raised by the candidates.
