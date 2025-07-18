UP TGT PGT Previous Year Question Paper, Download Subject Wise PDF

Candidates who are going to appear for the UP TGT PGT 2025 exam must go through the previous years' question papers to understand the latest question paper pattern. Candidates should practice previous years' UP TGT PGT question papers to get prior knowledge of the question pattern over the years. The UPSESSB sets the question papers for the UP TGT PGT exam as per the latest pattern and syllabus.
UP TGT PGT Question Paper 2025
The UP TGT PGT 2025 exam date has been announced. The UP TGT exam is scheduled for 21st and 22nd July while the PGT exam is going to be held in the last week of August 2025. The candidates who are appearing for these two exams, i.e. UP TGT PGT can download the UP TGT PGT previous year question paper PDF from here. We have the latest UP TGT PGT PYQ that will help candidates in preparing for the exam.
Additionally, the previous year papers for UP TGT PGT exam will enable the candidates to understand the exam pattern trend over the years. Download the UP TGT PGT question paper pdf from here.
UP TGT PGT Previous Year Question Paper
These UP PGT & TGT previous year papers are of great help to the candidates who are taking the UP TGT PGT 2025 exam. Practising these question papers will improve the problem solving skills, speed and accuracy. Other than this, it will also allow you to keep revising the syllabus time and again through continuous practice.
UP TGT Question Paper PDF Download
The UP TGT exam is held for a duration of 2 hours for 500 marks. There are 125 Objective- type multiple choice questions (MCQs). Given below is the link to download UP TGT question paper PDF.
UP PGT Previous Year Paper PDF Download
Candidates who have applied for Post Graduate Teacher Post can download the UP PGT Previous Year Question Papers provided here. The PGT exam consists of 125 MCQs for a duration of 2 Hours.
UP TGT Question Paper: Exam Pattern
The UP TGT question paper is set by the UPSESSB. The major highlights of the UP TGT exam pattern is given in the table below.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Mode
|
Written (Offline)
|
Total Questions
|
125 questions
|
Total Marks
|
500 marks
|
Exam Duration
|
2 hours
|
Type of Questions
|
MCQs
|
UP TGT Marking Scheme
|
- +4 marks for each correct answer
- No negative marking for the wrong answer
UP PGT Question Paper: Exam Pattern
The UP PGT question paper is set by the UPSESSB. The major highlights of the UP TGT exam pattern is given in the table below.
|
Particular
|
UP PGT Exam Pattern
|
Exam Mode
|
Written (Offline)
|
Total Questions
|
125 questions
|
Total Marks
|
425 marks
|
Exam Duration
|
2 hours
|
Type of Questions
|
MCQs
|
UP PGT Marking Scheme
|
- +3.4 marks for each correct answer
- No negative marking for the wrong answer
