HTET Cut Off 2025: Check General, OBC, SC, ST Marks for Level 1, 2 and 3 Post

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) is going to be held on two days, i.e. on 30th and 31st July 2025.Those candidates who are taking the HTET exam for level 1, 2 and 3 can check out the HTET cut off marks 2025 from here. Know what is the qualifying marks for Level 1, 2 and 3.

HTET Cut Off 2025 

HTET cut off marks is the minimum marks that is needed to be obtained by the candidate in the HTET 2025 exam that has been scheduled for 30th and 31st July 2025. This cut off marks varies for each category of candidate, i.e. the cut off marks is different for General, SC/ST/OBC/PH (Haryana Domicile), and SC/ST/OBC/PH (Outside Haryana Domicile). In this post we have shared the compote details for the HTET cut off 2025. 

HTET Exam 2025 Overview

The HTET exam is scheduled for February 8 and 9, 2025. Check the major overview of the Haryana Teacher exam tabulated below for reference.

HTET Exam Highlights

Exam Conducting Body

Board of School Education, Haryana

Exam Name

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)

Purpose

Eligibility Test for Primary Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)

Exam Level

State Level

Frequency

Once a Year

Exam Mode

Offline

HTET Exam Date 2025

30th and 31st July 2025 

HTET Cut Off 2025 Date

The HTET 2025 Exam is being held on two days, i.e. on 30th and 31st July 2025. The candidates who are going to take the exam will be able to check their HTET cut off 2025 along with the result. Check the table below for more details. 

Events

Dates 2024-25

HTET exam date

July 30, 31, 2025 (revised dates)

HTET Result

To be announced

Cut off of HTET

To be announced

HTET Cut Off Category Wise

BSEH, the HTET exam organising body will publish the HTET cut off 2025 on its official website along with the result. HTET cut off marks varies for each category of candidate. The cut off marks are different for candidates who are Haryana domiciles and for those who are not. Check the table below to know about the category wise Haryana TET cut off marks. 

HTET Category Wise Cut Off

HTET Passing Marks

HTET Passing percentage

HTET General/OBC Category

90 marks out of 150 total

60%

HTET SC/PH of Haryana states

82 marks out of 150 total

55%

HTET SC/PH of Other states

90 marks out of 150 total

60%

How to check HTET Cut-Off Marks 2025?

The HTET cut off 2025 can be checked online along with the HTET result. The officials will release cut off marks for each category of candidate. The candidates will then be able to check the HTET cut off marks for Level 1, 2 and 3 posts. Here are the steps that needs to be followed to check the HTET cut off marks. 

  • Visit the official website of the BSEH.
  • Click on the HTET Result Link which appears on the page. 
  • Log in with your registration number and password.
  • Once the details are entered, click on the Submit button.
  • The HTET cut off with the candidate’s result will be displayed on the screen. 

HTET Cut Off 2025 for Level 1, 2 & 3

HTET cut off 2025 can be downloaded online along with the result. The cut off marks is released along with the result for HTET exam for level 1, 2 and 3. 

