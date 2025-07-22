TS TET is a State Eligibility Test conducted by the Government of Telangana. The exam consists of two paper, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Those who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 need to appear for Paper 1, while those who want to teach classes 6 to 8 need to appear for Paper 2. The TS TET June 2025 exam result has been declared. Get complete details on this page.
TS TET 2025 Exam Latest Updates
The TS TET Result 2025 has ben released for June session. Candidates can check their qualifying status online.
The subject wise TS TET exam schedule 2025 has been released for June cycle. Candidates appearing for the TS TET exam can check out the complete exam schedule from here. The exam shall be held from 18th to 30th June 2025 in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2.
TS TET 2025 June notification has been released on 11th April 2025. Candidates can apply online for the TS TET 2025 from 15th to 30th April 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the TSTET exam should visit this page frequently to get the latest updates on notification pdf, exam dates, the application process, the admit card download date, the answer key and result dates.
TS TET 2025 Exam Highlights
The TS TET Exam 2025 highlights are shared below.
|
Exam Particulars
|
Exam Details
|
Exam Name
|
TSTET (Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test)
|
Conducting Body
|
Department of School Education, Government of Telangana
|
Exam Mode
|
Online mode
|
Exam Fees
|
Rs. 1000 for each paper
|
Test Duration
|
- Paper 1: 150 minutes
- Paper 2: 150 minutes
|
No. of Paper & Total Marks
|
- Paper 1: 150 marks
- Paper 2: 150 marks
|
Total Questions
|
150 MCQs in each paper
|
Marking Scheme
|
- +1 for each correct answer
- No negative marking
|
Exam Districts
|
33
|
Exam Purpose
|
To determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers in Classes 1 to 8
|
Exam Website
|
tstet2025.aptonline.in/tstet
TS TET 2025 Exam: Full Form and Details
Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) is a teaching exam that is conducted by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana. This exam is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers for Classes 1 to 8 in Telangana State. The TS TET exam is conducted for two levels- Paper 1 and Paper 2. TS TET Paper 1 is for Primary Teachers who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 while Paper 2 is for Secondary Teachers who want to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 8 need to appear for both papers. Candidates who qualify the exam by securing the cut off marks are issued the TS TET certificate which is valid for a lifetime.
TS TET 2025 Exam Dates
TS TET 2025 application form link was active from 15th April 2025. Candidates can fill out the application form online up to 30th April 2025. The TS TET Exam is in two shifts from 18th to 30th June 2025. Check the table below for more details.
|
TS TET 2025 Exam Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
TS TET 2025 notification releases on
|
11th April 2025
|
TS TET apply online begins on
|
15th April 2025
|
Last Date to submit the application form
|
30th April 2025
|
TS TET Hall Ticket releases on
|
9th June 2025
|
TS TET Exam Date
|
18th to 30th June 2025
|
Answer Key release date
|
24th January 2025
|
TS TET Result Date
|22nd July 2025
TS TET June 2025 Notification PDF
The TS TET 2025 notification PDF is released on 14th April 2025. The notification PDF consists the important information related to the exam such as eligibility criteria, exam date, syllabus, exam pattern, etc. Candidates can download the TS TET notification PDF by clicking on the link given below here.
TS TET 2025 Application Form
The TS TET Application Form 2025 link shall be activated on the official website on 15th April 2025. Candidates can fill out the application form in online mode up to 30th April 2025. The steps to fill out the TS TET application form has been shared below here.
> Visit the official website of TS TET 2025 exam which is tstet2025.aptonline.in
> Click on the online application link
> Register for the exam
> Fill out the TSTET application form
> Upload the scanned images of the photograph and signature in the prescribed size and format.
> Pay the TS TET application fee as per your category
> Submit the application form and take a print out of the confirmation page for future reference
TS TET Application Fee
The candidates are required to pay the TS TET application fee. If a candidate appears for one paper, then Rs. 750 has to be paid while if the candidate is appearing for both papers, then Rs. 1000/- needs to be paid. Check the table below:
|
Category
|
TS TET Application Fee for One Paper
|
TS TET Application Fee for Two Papers
|
All Categories
|
Rs. 750/-
|
Rs. 1000/-
TS TET Eligibility Criteria 2025
The TS TET eligibility criteria 2025 varies for Paper 1 and Paper 2. We have shared the educational qualification and age limit for the TS TET Peper 1 and 2 below.
TS TET Eligibility Criteria for Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5)
Candidates applying for Paper 1 should fulfil any one of the criteria mentioned below.
- Senior Secondary with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC/ ST/OBC/ Differently abled candidates) and pass in 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd) or 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)
OR
- Senior Secondary with at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent for SC/ ST/OBC/ Differently-abled candidates) and pass in 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd) or 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) in case of the candidates who have passed or admitted to DElEd/ DEd course prior to the issue of guidelines (23-Dec-2015)
OR
- Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC/ ST/OBC/ Differently abled candidates) and pass in Bachelor of Education (BEd)/ Bachelor of Education (Special Education)
TS TET Eligibility Criteria for Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8)
Candidates applying for Paper 2 should fulfil any one of the following.
- BA/BSc/BCom with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Differently abled candidates) and pass in Bachelor of Education (BEd)/ Bachelor of Education (BEd Special Education)
OR
- BA/BSc/BCom with at least 50 per cent marks (40 per cent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Differently abled candidates) and pass in Bachelor of Education (BEd)/ Bachelor of Education (BEd Special Education) in case of the candidates who have passed or admitted to BEd prior to the issue of guidelines (23-Dec-2015)
OR
- 4-year BAEd/ BScEd with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Differently abled candidates)
OR
- For Language Teachers, Graduation with the language concerned as one of the optional subjects OR Bachelor of Oriental language OR Graduation in literature OR Post Graduation in Language concerned and Language Pandit Training Certificate/ BEd with language concerned as one of the Methodologies
OR
- BE/ BTech with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Differently abled candidates) and passed or appearing in Bachelor of Education (BEd) or BEd (Special Education)
TS TET Age Limit
There is no age limit to apply for TS TET exam 2025. Hence, candidates of any age can apply for the exam provided they fulfill the educational qualification.
Who cannot apply for TS TET Exam?
The candidates who are appointed by the local authority or government by NCTE are exempted from TS TET 2025 exam. Those who are not appointed by any government institution can apply for the exam.
TS TET Exam Pattern 2025
The TS TET 2025 exam pattern for Paper 1 and Paper 2 varies. Candidates must be aware of the sectional weightage, marking scheme, type of questions, and other details by knowing the exam pattern.
- TS TET exam contains 150 objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in each paper- Paper 1 and Paper 2.
- Each paper is of 150 marks.
- The time duration given to complete a TSTET paper is 150 minutes (two hours and thirty minutes).
- We have shared the TS TET paper pattern for Paper 1 and 2 below.
TS TET Paper 1 Exam Pattern
|
S.No.
|
Subject
|
No. of MCQs
|
Marks
|
i
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
ii
|
Language I
(Languages offered: Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Gujarati)
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
iii
|
Language II English
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
iv
|
Mathematics
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
v
|
Environmental Studies
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
--
|
Total
|
150 MCQs
|
150 Marks
TS TET Paper 2 Exam Pattern
|
S.No.
|
Subject
|
No. of MCQs
|
Marks
|
i
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30 MCQs
|
30 marks
|
ii
|
Language I
(Languages offered: Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Sanskrit)
|
30 MCQs
|
30 marks
|
iii
|
Language II - English
|
30 MCQs
|
30 marks
|
iv
|
a) For Mathematics and Science teachers: Mathematics and Science.
b)For Social Studies Teacher : Social Studies
c)for any other teacher – either iv (a) or iv (b)
|
60 MCQs
|
60 marks
|
--
|
Total
|
150 MCQs
|
150 Marks
TS TET 2025 Cut-Off
The candidates need to obtain the following given TS TET cut off 2025 marks as per their category. Only those candidates who fulfil the cut off marks in the TS TET paper 1 or Paper 2 exam will be eligible to receive the certificate.
|
Category of the candidate
|
TS TET Qualifying Percentage
|
TS TET Qualifying Marks
|
General
|
60%
|
90
|
SC/ST/OBC/Ex-S/PwD
|
55%
|
82
TS TET 2025 Certificate
The TS TET-qualified candidates are awarded the eligibility certificates. The certificate is valid for a lifetime. The weightage given to the TS TET score is 20 per cent in the Teacher Recruitment Tests of Telangana.
