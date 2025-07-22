Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
TS TET 2025: Result Out, Cut Off, Eligibility, Syllabus

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

TS TET is a State Eligibility Test conducted by the Government of Telangana. The exam consists of two paper, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Those who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 need to appear for Paper 1, while those who want to teach classes 6 to 8 need to appear for Paper 2. The TS TET June 2025 exam result has been declared.  Get complete details on this page. 

TS TET 2025 Exam Latest Updates 

The TS TET Result 2025 has ben released for June session. Candidates can check their qualifying status online. 

The subject wise TS TET exam schedule 2025 has been released for June cycle. Candidates appearing for the TS TET exam can check out the complete exam schedule from here. The exam shall be held from 18th to 30th June 2025 in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2. 

TS TET 2025 June notification has been released on 11th April 2025. Candidates can apply online for the TS TET 2025 from 15th to 30th April 2025.  Candidates who want to appear for the TSTET exam should visit this page frequently to get the latest updates on notification pdf, exam dates, the application process, the admit card download date, the answer key and result dates.

TS TET 2025 Exam Highlights

The TS TET Exam 2025 highlights are shared below.

Exam Particulars

Exam Details

Exam Name

TSTET (Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test) 

Conducting Body

Department of School Education, Government of Telangana

Exam Mode

Online mode

Exam Fees

Rs. 1000 for each paper

Test Duration
  • Paper 1: 150 minutes
  • Paper 2: 150 minutes

No. of Paper & Total Marks
  • Paper 1: 150 marks
  • Paper 2: 150 marks

Total Questions

150 MCQs in each paper

Marking Scheme
  • +1 for each correct answer
  • No negative marking

Exam Districts

33

Exam Purpose

To determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers in Classes 1 to 8

Exam Website

tstet2025.aptonline.in/tstet 

TS TET 2025 Exam: Full Form and Details 

Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) is a teaching exam that is conducted by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana. This exam is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers for Classes 1 to 8 in Telangana State. The TS TET exam is conducted for two levels- Paper 1 and Paper 2. TS TET Paper 1 is for Primary Teachers who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 while Paper 2 is for Secondary Teachers who want to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 8 need to appear for both papers. Candidates who qualify the exam by securing the cut off marks are issued the TS TET certificate which is valid for a lifetime.

TS TET 2025 Exam Dates

TS TET 2025 application form link was active from 15th April 2025. Candidates can fill out the application form online up to 30th April 2025. The TS TET Exam is in two shifts from 18th to 30th June 2025. Check the table below for more details.

TS TET 2025 Exam Important Dates 

Events 

Dates

TS TET 2025 notification releases on

11th April 2025

TS TET apply online begins on 

15th April 2025

Last Date to submit the application form

30th April 2025

TS TET Hall Ticket releases on 

9th June 2025

TS TET Exam Date

18th to 30th June 2025

Answer Key release date 

24th January 2025

TS TET Result Date

 22nd July 2025

TS TET June 2025 Notification PDF 

The TS TET 2025 notification PDF is released on 14th April 2025. The notification PDF consists the important information related to the exam such as eligibility criteria, exam date, syllabus, exam pattern, etc. Candidates can download the TS TET notification PDF by clicking on the link given below here. 

TS TET 2025 Notification PDF

Click Here

TS TET 2025 Application Form

The TS TET Application Form 2025 link shall be activated on the official website on 15th April 2025. Candidates can fill out the application form in online mode up to 30th April 2025. The steps to fill out the TS TET application form has been shared below here. 

> Visit the official website of TS TET 2025 exam which is tstet2025.aptonline.in

> Click on the online application link

> Register for the exam

> Fill out the TSTET application form

> Upload the scanned images of the photograph and signature in the prescribed size and format. 

> Pay the TS TET application fee as per your category

> Submit the application form and take a print out of the confirmation page for future reference

TS TET Application Fee 

The candidates are required to pay the TS TET application fee. If a candidate appears for one paper, then Rs. 750 has to be paid while if the candidate is appearing for both papers, then Rs. 1000/- needs to be paid. Check the table below: 

Category

TS TET Application Fee for One Paper

TS TET Application Fee for Two Papers 

All Categories

Rs. 750/-

Rs. 1000/-

TS TET Eligibility Criteria 2025

The TS TET eligibility criteria 2025 varies for Paper 1 and Paper 2. We have shared the educational qualification and age limit for the TS TET Peper 1 and 2 below. 

TS TET Eligibility Criteria for Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5)

Candidates applying for Paper 1 should fulfil any one of the criteria mentioned below.

  • Senior Secondary with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC/ ST/OBC/ Differently abled candidates) and pass in 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd) or 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

OR

  • Senior Secondary with at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent for SC/ ST/OBC/ Differently-abled candidates) and pass in 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd) or 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) in case of the candidates who have passed or admitted to DElEd/ DEd course prior to the issue of guidelines (23-Dec-2015)

OR

  • Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC/ ST/OBC/ Differently abled candidates) and pass in Bachelor of Education (BEd)/ Bachelor of Education (Special Education)

TS TET Eligibility Criteria for Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8)

Candidates applying for Paper 2 should fulfil any one of the following. 

  • BA/BSc/BCom with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Differently abled candidates) and pass in Bachelor of Education (BEd)/ Bachelor of Education (BEd Special Education)

OR

  • BA/BSc/BCom with at least 50 per cent marks (40 per cent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Differently abled candidates) and pass in Bachelor of Education (BEd)/ Bachelor of Education (BEd Special Education) in case of the candidates who have passed or admitted to BEd prior to the issue of guidelines (23-Dec-2015)

OR

  • 4-year BAEd/ BScEd with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Differently abled candidates)

OR

  • For Language Teachers, Graduation with the language concerned as one of the optional subjects OR Bachelor of Oriental language OR Graduation in literature OR Post Graduation in Language concerned and Language Pandit Training Certificate/ BEd with language concerned as one of the Methodologies

OR

  • BE/ BTech with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Differently abled candidates) and passed or appearing in Bachelor of Education (BEd) or BEd (Special Education)

TS TET Age Limit

There is no age limit to apply for TS TET exam 2025. Hence, candidates of any age can apply for the exam provided they fulfill the educational qualification. 

Who cannot apply for TS TET Exam?

The candidates who are appointed by the local authority or government by NCTE are exempted from TS TET 2025 exam. Those who are not appointed by any government institution can apply for the exam. 

TS TET Exam Pattern 2025 

The TS TET 2025 exam pattern for Paper 1 and Paper 2 varies. Candidates must be aware of the sectional weightage, marking scheme, type of questions, and other details by knowing the exam pattern. 

  • TS TET exam contains 150 objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in each paper- Paper 1 and Paper 2.
  • Each paper is of 150 marks.
  • The time duration given to complete a TSTET paper is 150 minutes (two hours and thirty minutes).
  • We have shared the TS TET paper pattern for Paper 1 and 2 below. 

TS TET Paper 1 Exam Pattern

S.No.

Subject

No. of MCQs

Marks

i

Child Development and Pedagogy

30 MCQs

30 Marks

ii

Language I

(Languages offered: Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Gujarati)

30 MCQs

30 Marks

iii

Language II English

30 MCQs

30 Marks

iv

Mathematics

30 MCQs

30 Marks

v

Environmental Studies

30 MCQs

30 Marks

--

Total

150 MCQs

150 Marks

TS TET Paper 2 Exam Pattern

S.No.

Subject

No. of MCQs

Marks

i

Child Development & Pedagogy

30 MCQs

30 marks

ii

Language I

(Languages offered: Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Sanskrit)

30 MCQs

30 marks

iii

Language II - English

30 MCQs

30 marks

iv

a) For Mathematics and Science teachers: Mathematics and Science. 

b)For Social Studies Teacher : Social Studies

c)for any other teacher – either iv (a) or iv (b)

60 MCQs

60 marks

--

Total

150 MCQs

150 Marks

TS TET 2025 Cut-Off

The candidates need to obtain the following given TS TET cut off 2025 marks as per their category. Only those candidates who fulfil the cut off marks in the TS TET paper 1 or Paper 2 exam will be eligible to receive the certificate. 

Category of the candidate

TS TET Qualifying Percentage

TS TET Qualifying Marks

General

60%

90

SC/ST/OBC/Ex-S/PwD

55%

82

TS TET 2025 Certificate

The TS TET-qualified candidates are awarded the eligibility certificates. The certificate is valid for a lifetime. The weightage given to the TS TET score is 20 per cent in the Teacher Recruitment Tests of Telangana.

