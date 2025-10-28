AP TET Application Form 2025: Direct Link to Apply Online, Fees & Last Date

Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh has released the AP TET October 2025 notification on its website on 24th October 2025. The AP TET application form 2025 has, too, been released online on aptetv2.apcfss.in. Candidates who wish to teach primary and upper primary levels at the school (Both Government and Private) across the state of Andhra Pradesh can register online from 24th October to 23rd November 2025. Read this post to gather more details.
AP TET Application Form 2025
The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has activated the AP TET Application Form for October session from 24th October onwards. Candidates having the required AP TET eligibility criteria can fill out the online form through the official website at aptetv2.apcfss.in and tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
Candidates must fill out the AP TET exam registration form, upload documents and pay an application fee. The fee has to be paid via online mode only. Read this post to get information on the steps to fill form, application fee, and other details here on this page.
AP TET Application Form 2025 Date
AP TET application form 2025 is open for all the candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria from 24th October 2025 to 23rd November 2025. The last date to pay the fee is 23rd November 2025. The table below has the list of important dates and events.
|
AP TET Events
|
AP TET 2025 Dates
|
AP TET Notification 2025
|
24th October 2025
|
AP TET Apply Online 2025 Starts
|
24th October 2025
|
Last Date of Submission of Application Form
|
23rd November 2025
|
Payment Window Open up to
|
23rd November 2025
|
Online Mock Test availability
|
25th November 2025
|
Exam Date
|
10th December 2025 Onwards
Direct Link to Apply Online for AP TET 2025 Exam
Candidates can apply online for AP TET 2025 exam by clicking on the direct link below. Candidates must take a note that the link to apply online is active only up to 23th November 2025. The fee, too, needs to be paid until 23rd November 2025.
Apply Online for AP TET 2025 Exam
How to Apply Online for AP TET 2025?
AP TET application form 2025 can be filled up online through the official website of AP TET which is tet2dsc.apcfss.in. The steps to apply online for AP TET October exam are as follows:
- Visit the APTET exam website- tet2dsc.apcfss.in or aptetv2.apcfss.in.
- Click on the AP TET registration link.
- Enter your Aadhar Card number to proceed.
- Fill out the registration form
- Pay the application fee.
- On receipt of the fee at AP ONLINE e-Seva candidates are issued a ‘Journal Number’ with which they can submit their application form online.
AP TET October Application Fee 2025
All the candidates who apply for the AP TET exam 2025 have to pay the application fee. The fee is the same for all categories of candidates. The fee needs to be paid in online mode and is non refundable. The fee is Rs. 1000 for each paper and if a candidate wishes to apply for both papers, then he/she needs to pay Rs. 1000. The fee is specified in the table below.
|
AP TET 2025 Application Fee
|
Paper
|
Application Fees
|
Paper-I
|
Rs. 1000
|
Paper-II
|
Rs. 1000
|
Paper-I & Paper-II
|
Rs. 1000
