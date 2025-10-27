[Latest] AP TET Syllabus 2025: Download Paper 1 & 2 Syllabus PDF

The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh has released the AP TET Syllabus and Exam Pattern on its official website. The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) is a state-level examination which is conducted twice a year. It is a teaching exam which is qualifying in nature. Candidates who obtain the cut off marks are awarded certificates that will enable them to apply for teaching job position in various schools of Andhra Pradesh. For 2025, candidates are required to review the comprehensive AP TET Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern for both Paper 1 and Paper 2, which are detailed in this post.
AP TET Syllabus 2025
The AP TET exam is has two papers, Paper 1 (Part A and Part B) and Paper 2 (Part A and Part B). The APTET syllabus 2025 contains the topics from which questions are asked in Paper 1 A & B and Paper 2 A & B. The AP TET syllabus for Paper 1 is for those who want to teach classes 1 to 5. It has two parts- Part A and Part B. The exam pattern for both Part A and B of Paper 1 is the same. AP TET syllabus for Paper 2 comprises topics from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, Mathematics and Science/ Social Studies/ Category of Disability Specialization and Pedagogy.
Candidates can download AP TET syllabus PDF 2025 for Paper 1 and Paper 2 below in all languages including Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Odia and Sanskrit. The AP TET 2025 exam will be conducted online from 20th December 2025 onwards. Candidates planning to appear for the APTET exam check out the syllabus on this page here also download PDF.
AP TET Syllabus 2025 PDF Download for October Cycle
The AP TET syllabus PDF has been uploaded by the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test authorities on their official website. Candidates can also download the official syllabus PDF from the direct link that has been shared on this page below. The AP TET October syllabus has been uploaded on the official website of AP TET. Click below to know the latest syllabus and important topics for the exam.
AP TET Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025
Before beginning with the preparation, the candidate must be aware of everything about the AP TET Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, and the number of questions in each paper go through the details in the table below at a glance.
|
AP TET Syllabus 2025- Highlights
|
Exam organizing body
|
Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh
|
Name of Examination
|
AP TET 2025 Exam
|
Duration of AP TET Exam
|
2.5 hours
|
No. of Questions
|
Paper 1: 150 MCQs
Paper 2: 150 MCQs
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Exam Date
|
03rd to 20th October 2025
|
Languages
|
English
Language-I (Kannada, Tamil, Odia, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu)
|
Marking Scheme
|
1 mark for each correct answer
|
Negative Marking
|
No Negative Marking
|
Validity of AP TET certificate
|
Lifetime
|
Official website
|
https://aptet.apcfss.in
AP TET Exam Pattern 2025: Paper 1 & 2
Candidates who aspire to become a teacher for Classes 1 to 5 need to appear for the APTET Paper 1. The AP TET Paper 1 is conducted in two parts- Part A and Part B. The exam pattern for both Part A and B of Paper 1 is the same. Have a look at the detailed AP TET Paper 1 exam pattern below.
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I (Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Odiya)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (English)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
The APTET Paper 2 (Part B) is for Classes 6 to 8 teachers for Regular Schools. The APTET Paper 2 exam pattern 2025 below for Part A.
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I (Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Odiya, and Sanskrit)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (English)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
AP TET Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1
The AP TET Paper 1 syllabus is almost similar to Part A and Part B. However, the slight difference is only in the Child Development and Pedagogy Syllabus for Part A and Part B. It may be noted here that the AP TET Paper 1 Part A syllabus is for regular school teachers and the Part B syllabus is for Special Education teachers.
|
Section
|
Part A
|
Part B (Special Education)
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
Development, Growth & Maturation - Concept & Nature, Principles of Development, Biological, Psychological, Emotional Factors, Dimensions of Development (Physical, Cognitive, Emotional, etc.), Individual Differences, Metacognition, Personality Development, Learning Process (Piaget, Kohlberg, Chomsky, Erikson)
|
Child Development, Principles and approaches to growth, Theories of Learning, Pedagogy for Special Education, Characteristics of CWSN (Children with Special Needs), Individual Education Plans, Strategies for CWSN
|
Pedagogical Concerns
|
Teaching and Learning Relationship, Children from diverse contexts (CWSN), Pedagogic Methods, Organizing learning in heterogeneous classrooms, Learning Resources, Classroom Management, Rights of the Child, ICT in teaching.
|
Characteristics of CWSN, Assessment Approaches for CWSN, Curriculum Adaptations, National Education Policies, Teaching Strategies for Special Needs
|
Mathematics
|
Numbers, Mensuration, Geometry, Data Handling, Algebra, Arithmetic, Pedagogy
|
Numbers, Mensuration, Geometry, Data Handling, Algebra, Arithmetic, Pedagogy
|
Environmental Studies
|
Living World, Life Processes, Natural Phenomena, Transportation & Communication, Professions & Services, Political Systems, Governance, Social Organization & Inequities, Religion & Society, Pedagogy
|
Living World, Life Processes, Natural Phenomena, Transportation & Communication, Professions & Services, Political Systems, Governance, Social Organization & Inequities, Religion & Society, Pedagogy
|
Education Commissions & Policies
|
Constitutional Provisions on Education, National Commissions (Education Commission 1964, NPE, POA), SSA, RMSA, Acts: RTE Act (2009), RPWD Act (2016)
|
National Commissions and Policies: IEDC (1974, 1983), SSA (2000, 2011), RMSA (2009), IEDSS (2009), Salamanca Declaration (1994), UNCRPD (2006), RPWD Act 2016
AP TET Syllabus 2025 for Paper 2
The AP TET syllabus for Paper The AP TET Paper 2 syllabus for Child Development and Pedagogy differs for Part A and Part B. It may be noted here that the AP TET Paper 2 Part A syllabus is for regular school teachers and the Part B syllabus is for Special Education teachers. Here is the AP TET Syllabus 2025: Paper 2 below for Part A and B.
|
Section
|
Part A (Regular School Teachers)
|
Part B (Special Education Teachers)
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
Development, Growth & Maturation, Principles of Development, Factors Influencing Development (Biological, Psychological, Emotional), Individual Differences, Metacognition, Personality Development, Learning Theories (Piaget, Kohlberg, Chomsky, Erikson), Learning Approaches (Behaviorism, Gestalt, Constructivism)
|
Nature of Child Development, Principles and Approaches to Growth, Theories of Learning, Methods of Child Study, Individual Differences, Characteristics of Children with Special Needs (CWSN), Pedagogy for CWSN
|
Pedagogical Concerns
|
Teaching & Learning Relationship, Inclusive Education, Pedagogic Methods (Enquiry-based, Project-based, Cooperative Learning), Classroom Management, Learning Resources, ICT, Assessment Types, Time Management, Paradigms of Organizing Learning (Teacher-centric, Learner-centric)
|
Pedagogy in Special Education, Teaching Strategies for Children with Special Needs, Individual Educational Plans, Curricular Adaptations, Inclusive Education, Guidance & Counseling
|
Mathematics
|
Arithmetic, Number System, Geometry, Mensuration, Algebra, Statistics, Probability, Coordinate Geometry, Trigonometry, Methodology
|
|
Science
|
Physical Science, Biological Science, Methodology
|
|
Social Science
|
Diversity on the Earth, Production Exchange & Livelihoods, Political Systems, Social Organization, Religion, Culture, Communication, Methodology
|
|
Education Commissions & Policies
|
Constitutional Provisions on Education, National Policies (NPE, POA), National Acts (RCI Act, PWD Act, RTE Act), International Policies (UNCRPD, Salamanca Declaration)
|
National Policies and Acts, Programmes & Schemes for Special Needs (IEDC, SSA, RMSA, IEDSS), International Policies (MDG, INCHEON Strategies)
|
Category of Disability Specialization and Pedagogy
|
NA
|
Autism Spectrum Disorders, Hearing Impairment, Learning Disability, Intellectual Disability, Multiple Disabilities, Visual Impairment
AP TET Language Paper
The candidates who appear for the AP TET exam 2025 will have to appear for the language papers for paper 1 and 2. The language papers can be opted any one out of Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Odia. The syllabus for AP TET Telugu papers are given below here.
AP TET Language Paper 1 Syllabus
AP TET Language Paper 2 Syllabus
