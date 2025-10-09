Bihar STET Exam Date 2025: Exam Begins from October 14, Check Official Notice

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has clarified that the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 will be conducted as per schedule from October 14, 2025 as reports of postponement of the exam were being circulated. Aspirants can check the complete schedule, exam timings of Bihar STET 2025 exam on this page.
Bihar STET Exam Date 2025
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducts the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test or BSTET exam each year. The BSTET exam is held annually for the recruitment of teachers in secondary (Classes 9-10) and higher secondary (Classes 11-12) schools in Bihar, both government and government-aided. The Bihar STET 2025 exam is scheduled from 14th October 2025 onwards. Candidates can check details regarding the exam such as exam timings, reporting time, etc here on this page.
Bihar STET 2025 Exam Highlights
The following table has the major highlights of the Bihar STET exam 2025. The Bihar STET admit card shall be released on 11th October 2025.
|
STET Bihar 2025 Exam Summary
|
Conducting Board
|
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|
Exam Name
|
Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET-2025)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online, i.e. computer-based test
|
Bihar STET Exam Date 2025
|
From 14th October 2025 onwards
|
Papers
|
Paper 1- Class 9 to 10
Paper 2- Class 11 to 12
|
Negative Marking
|
No
|
Job Location
|
Bihar
|
Official Website
|
www.secondary.biharboardonline.com
Bihar STET Exam Date 2025
The Bihar STET exam 2025 is going to be held from 14th October 2025. Its notification was released on 10th September 2025. Those who qualify this test will be eligible to teach secondary (Classes 9-10) and higher secondary (Classes 11-12) school students. Check the table below for important dates and events related to the exam.
|
Events of Bihar STET 2025 Exam
|
Date
|
Notification Release
|
10 September 2025
|
Apply Online Start
|
19 September 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
5 October 2025 (extended)
|
Admit Card Release
|
11 October 2025 (expected)
|
STET Exam Start
|
14 October 2025
|
STET Exam End (tentative)
|
31 October 2025
|
Result Declaration (expected)
|
November 2025
What is Bihar STET 2025 Exam Timing?
The Bihar STET exam shall be held in two shifts, i.e. morning and afternoon. The exact exam timing shall be specified on the candidate’s admit card. The exam duration for Paper 1 and Paper 2 is 2 Hour 30 Minutes each.
|
Paper
|
Shift
|
Shift Timings
|
Duration
|
Paper 1 (Secondary: Classes 9-10)
|
Morning
|
As per the admit card
|
2 hour 30 minutes
|
Paper 2 (Higher Secondary: Classes 11-12)
|
Afternoon
|
As per the admit card
|
2 hour 30 minutes
Will Bihar STET Exam Date 2025 be Postponed?
No, the Bihar STET 2025 exam shall not be postponed. BSEB shared an official statement on social media reaffirming about no changes in the exam date.
The board said, “Bihar School Examination Board had published Notification No. PR 245/2025 in various newspapers on 01.10.2025, according to which Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from 14.10.2025. There has been no change to the above date. Information regarding the committee can be found on BSEB's verified social media accounts on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.”
Bihar STET Exam Pattern 2025
Bihar STET Paper 1 is for the candidates who have submitted their applications for teaching classes 9th and 10th. On the other hand, Bihar STET Paper 2 is for those candidates who wish to teach the students of classes 11 and 12th. Bihar STET Exam Pattern helps the candidates to better prepare for the examination. The details related to Bihar STET Paper 1 and Paper 2 Exam Pattern 2025 have been in the
Bihar STET Paper 1 Exam Pattern
|
Bihar STET Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2025
|
Sections
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Unit I- Specific Subject
|
100
|
100
|
Unit II
|
Art of Teaching
|
30
|
30
|
General Knowledge
|
05
|
05
|
Environmental Science
|
05
|
05
|
Mathematical aptitude
|
05
|
05
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
05
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Bihar STET Paper 2 Exam Pattern 2025
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Exam Pattern 2025
|
Sections
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Unit I- Specific Subject
|
100
|
100
|
2.5 hours
|
Unit II
|
Art of Teaching
|
30
|
30
|
General Knowledge
|
05
|
05
|
Environmental Science
|
05
|
05
|
Mathematical aptitude
|
05
|
05
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
05
|
Total
|
150
|
150
