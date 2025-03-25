CTET Application Form 2025: Registration Date, Steps to Apply Online, Fee

CBSE CTET application form 2025 is soon going to be released by the CBSE. Lakhs of candidates are aiming to apply for CTET June Paper 1 and 2. This post provides information with the key details regarding the CTET application form 2025. Know the registration process, documents to upload, steps to apply, fee, etc for CTET application form.
CTET Application Form 2025
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) shall release the CTET application form 2025 on its website anytime soon. It is expected that the application for CTET 2025 Exam June session will be released in the last week of March or April 2025. Along with the CTET notification, the apply online date shall also be notified in the PDF.
In order to apply online for CTET 2025 exam, candidates need to register themselves, fill the application form carefully, select exam centre, upload documents and pay the application fee. CBSE will also provide the facility to make correction in the CTET application form. Read this post to get complete information on CTET application form release date, steps to fill it, application fee, etc.
CTET June Application Form 2025 Dates
No notice or update has been released by the CBSE regarding the CTET application form 2025 dates. However, it is expected that the form will be released in the last week of March or April. Check the table below for more details.
|
CTET June Exam Apply Online 2025 Events
|
CTET June 2025 dates (Tentative)
|
CTET 2025 Application form start date
|March/April 2025
|
CTET 2025 application form last date
|April 2025
|
CTET 2025 form correction date
|To be updated
|
Last date to pay application fee for CTET exam
|To be updated
|
CTET admit card 2025 for June Session Releases on
|To be updated
|
CTET 2025 exam date
|June/July 2025
Documents required for CTET Registration 2025: List
Candidates who apply for the CTET exam 2025 for the June session should be ready with the following documents and details to fill the application form. Other than this, they must ensure that they fulfill CTET eligibility criteria to avoid rejection of candidature.
> An active Email ID
> Mobile number
> Details about identity proof - Passport/Aadhaar card/voter ID/ration card etc
> Scanned images of the candidate’s photograph and signature as per the specified format to upload in the form
> Class 10th and 12th educational certificates
> Graduation/B.Ed certificates
> Debit or credit card/ net banking details for online fee payment
How to fill CTET Application Form 2025: Step by Step Procedure
The CTET application form 2025 need to be filled with authenticity by candidates who apply for the exam. The procedure to fill the CTET application form has been shared below here.
Step 1: Register for CTET 2025 June Exam
> Candidates have to visit the official website of CTET exam which is ctet.nic.in.
> Click on the “CTET 2025 exam for June cycle” that appears on the homepage.
> Click on the apply button that appears under the New Candidate Registration header.
> Read the CTET 2025 exam information brochure and click on the check box that appears at the bottom of the page.
> Click on the ‘Click here to proceed’ link.
> Thereafter, you have to fill out the following given details.
|
Personal Details
|
Contact Details
|
Choose Password
Once all the above details are verified candidates, will have to verify all the details entered and click on the checkbox that appears at the end of the page. Click on the final submit button, note the application number and retain it for future use.
Step 2: Fill CTET Online Form 2025
Candidates will have to complete the CTET application form by filling in the following given details.
|
Candidate’s name
|
Mother’s name
|
Father’s name
|
Date of birth
|
Gender
|
Nationality
|
Category
|
Persons with Disability (PwD) status
|
Preference for language-1
|
Preference for language-2
|
Employment status
|
Paper for which the application is being filled
|
Minimum educational qualification
|
Qualifying exam
|
Exam centre preference (four choices in order of priority)
|
Question paper medium
|
Educational details (pass status, course/stream, board/university, year of passing/appearing, result mode, marks detail, institute pincode)
Step 3: Upload CTET Documents
After one has filled in all the details in the CTET application form, one has to upload the scanned copy of their latest photograph and signature in JPG/JPEG format as per the following given dimensions.
|
CTET Document to upload
|
Image Size
|
Image Dimension
|
Photo
|
10 KB to 100 KB
|
3.5 CM x 4.5 CM
|
Signature
|
3 KB to 30 KB
|
3.5 CM x 1.5 CM
Step 4: Pay CTET Application Fee
The last stage for final confirmation of the CTET application form is payment of the CTET application fee. Candidates can apply for CTET Paper 1 and 2, or any one of the papers as well. The category is CTET application fee is given below. You must note that if a candidate fails to pay the required amount of the application fee, then the application form will not be accepted. Once the fee payment has been made, the candidates will have to print the fee confirmation page for future reference. You must note that no changes has been made in the CTET fee this year.
|
Category of the candidate
|
CTET Application Fee for Paper 1 or 2
|
CTET Application Fee for Paper 1 & 2
|
General/Other Backward Class (OBC)
|
Rs. 1,000
|
Rs. 1,200
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Differently Abled Person
|
Rs. 500
|
Rs. 600
CTET 2025 Application Form Correction
CBSE will allow the candidates to make corrections in the CTET application form 2025. After the application form link is deactivated, the candidates will be able to make corrections in it. Candidates who made an error while filling the forms will be eligible to make corrections in it only once. Hence, they must check every detail carefully and make corrections accordingly.
CTET Form Correction 2025: What Details are Allowed to be Changed?
The candidates can make changes only in the following given particulars. Here is a list of details one is allowed to change in the CTET application form 2025.
|
Details that can be corrected in CTET Application Form 2025
|
Candidate's name
|
Father's name
|
Mother's name
|
Gender
|
Nationality
|
Employment status
|
Date of birth
|
Category
|
Differently-abled category
|
Address
|
Mobile number
|
Paper opted
|
Subject for Paper II
|
Educational details
|
Choices for exam centre
|
Language-I and/or II opted
|
Name of the Institution from where the candidate has obtained his/her BEd Degree/ Diploma in Elementary Education etc
|
-
CTET Contact Details
If a candidate faces any difficulty while filling the CTET application form, then he/she can contact the CTET exam authorities. The following are the details for contacting the concerned authorities between 10 AM to 5 PM on working days.
|
Address
|
The Joint Secretary (CTET), Central Teacher Eligibility Test Unit, Central Board of Secondary Education, PS 1-2, Institutional Area, IP Extension, Patparganj, Delhi-110 092
|
Contact No
|
011-22235774, 22247176 Fax: 22235775
|
Email
|
ctet@cbse.gov.in
CTET Time Table 2025: Schedule, Exam Timing
The CTET exam is held for Paper 1 and Paper 2. CTET Paper 1 exam is for those candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 while those who wish to teach the students of classes of 6 to 8. Check the time of CTET exam 2025.
|
CTET Exam Day Events
|
CTET Paper 2 Time Schedule
|
CTET Paper 2 Time Schedule
|
Date of Examination
|
01-Dec-2025
|
01-Dec-2025
|
Entry in the Examination Centre
|
7:30 AM
|
12:00 PM
|
Checking of Admit Cards
|
9:00-09:15 AM
|
1:30 PM to 1:45 PM
|
Checking of Computer
|
9:15 AM
|
1:45 PM
|
Last Entry in the Examination Centre
|
9:30 AM
|
2:00 PM
|
Test Commences
|
9:30 AM
|
2:00 PM
|
Test Concludes
|
12:00 Noon
|
4:30 PM
Key Points to Note While Filling CTET Application Form June Cycle
The candidates who apply for the CTET exam 2025 must keep the following points in mind while filling out the CTET application form 2025.
> One must have a valid and active mobile number and an email ID for further communication regarding the examination.
> Ensure that you take a print out of the CTET application form and e challan for future reference.
> Make sure that you fill all the details in the CTET application form carefully.
> The application fee cannot be refunded after the successful submission of the CTET application form.
Important CTET Exam Links:
