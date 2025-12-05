Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

December 2025 is a busy and important month for students in Uttar Pradesh. This month marks the end of the school year and brings important exams. The main focus for students is to finish their syllabus and prepare for their tests.

The biggest holiday in December is the long Winter Vacation. Most schools in Uttar Pradesh will close for about 10-12 days to give students a break from the cold weather. This long holiday starts in the middle of December and covers Christmas and New Year's Day. It is a time for students to rest and enjoy the winter season before the final push of the academic year. Check out the complete article for vacation dates and important advisories.

Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025

General Status: December is the start of the deep cold season in UP, and the state provides a centralized, two-week Winter Vacation that includes the Christmas and New Year holidays.