HSSC CET Result 2025 OUT, Download PDF
Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

By Anisha Mishra
Dec 5, 2025, 12:54 IST

December 2025 in Uttar Pradesh is focused on academics and year-end assessments. The only mandatory state-wide school closure is Christmas Day, December 25th. Notably, the traditional long Winter Vacation is scheduled for Uttar Pradesh schools in December 2025, last week to 1st of January 2026. Always check the official announcements from the District Magistrate's office or your school's direct SMS/WhatsApp channels for last minute changes or updates. 

December 2025 is a busy and important month for students in Uttar Pradesh. This month marks the end of the school year and brings important exams. The main focus for students is to finish their syllabus and prepare for their tests.

The biggest holiday in December is the long Winter Vacation. Most schools in Uttar Pradesh will close for about 10-12 days to give students a break from the cold weather. This long holiday starts in the middle of December and covers Christmas and New Year's Day. It is a time for students to rest and enjoy the winter season before the final push of the academic year. Check out the complete article for vacation dates and important advisories.

Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025

General Status: December is the start of the deep cold season in UP, and the state provides a centralized, two-week Winter Vacation that includes the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Winter Vacation Dates

According to the official academic calendar for government and most recognized private schools in Uttar Pradesh, the main winter holiday period is scheduled as follows:

  • Vacation Period:December 20, 2025 (Saturday) to December 31, 2025 (Wednesday)

  • Total Duration:12 Days

  • Reopening Date (Expected): Thursday, January 1, 2026 (Unless severe cold leads to a localized extension by the District Magistrate)

This structured 12-day break is designed to protect students from the most intense cold and fog conditions that typically affect the region around the New Year.

PM Shri KV Schools to Observe 10-Day Winter Vacation

According to the Holiday List 2025, PM Shri Schools will remain closed for 10 days during the winter season.

Vacation Window: December 23, 2025 (Tuesday) to January 1, 2026 (Thursday)

This break offers a refreshing pause for students and teachers alike, allowing them to prepare academically for the new year, spend time with family, and engage in leisure pursuits during the cold weather.

Individual Holidays in December

Apart from the long break, December has two notable single-day holidays:

Date

Day

Event / Holiday Status

Notes

December 23

Tuesday

Chaudhary Charan Singh's Birthday

This is listed as a Public Holiday

December 24

Wednesday

Christmas Eve

This is a Restricted Holiday. Many private schools include it in their vacation period; some government schools may remain open.

December 25

Thursday

Christmas Day

This is a Gazetted Holiday. It falls within the 12-day Winter Vacation period for most schools.

Important Advisory on Cold Wave Extensions

While the scheduled vacation ends on December 31, parents and students in UP must remain vigilant for last-minute extensions in January:

  • District-Specific Orders: If temperatures drop extremely low, District Magistrates (DMs) in major cities like Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur often issue emergency orders to extend holidays for students up to Class 8.

  • Revised Timings: If the temperature is low but manageable, DMs may instead change school timings (e.g., opening at 10:00 AM instead of 8:00 AM) rather than declaring a full holiday.

  • Action for Parents: Always check the official announcements from the District Magistrate's office or your school's direct SMS/WhatsApp channels during the final week of December and the first week of January 2026.

Also Check - 

UP Board Class 10

For Class 10 students, the most crucial academic resources are sample papers, circulars, and the final date sheet. Check out the links for free access.

UP Board Class 10 Datesheet 2026

UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

UP Board Class 10 Sample Paper 2025-26

UP Board Class 12

For Class 12 students, the most crucial academic resources are sample papers, circulars, and the final date sheet. Check out the links for free access.

UP Board Class 12 Datesheet 2026

UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26

UP Board Class 12 Sample Paper 2025-26

