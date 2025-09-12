Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
By Anisha Mishra
Sep 12, 2025, 11:15 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released the Class 10 Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26.

UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 OUT: Download Subject-Wise PDF

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released the Class 10 Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. This is important news for all students preparing for their high school board exams. You can now easily download the PDF version of the syllabus for all your main subjects like Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science.

This new syllabus is designed to give students a clear idea of what they need to study for their upcoming UP Board examinations. It also includes information about the updated exam pattern, so students can be well-prepared for the tests. Make sure to download your subject-wise syllabus to understand the curriculum better and plan your studies effectively.

UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

To get the direct link to download the subject-wise PDF for class 10 UPMSP syllabus 2024-25, check out the below table and download the PDF of your desired subject.

Subject Code/Name

Download

901 - Hindi

Download

902 - Elementry Hindi

Download

903 - Gujrati

Download

904 - Urdu

Download

905 - Punjabi

Download

906 - Bangla

Download

907 - Marathi

Download

908 - Assamese

Download

909 - Oriya

Download

915 - Malyalam

Download

916 - Nepali

Download

917 - English

Download

923 - Sanskrit

Download

924 - Pali

Download

925 - Arabic

Download

926 - Parsi

Download

928 - Maths

Download

930 - Home science

Download

931 - Science

Download

932 - Social Science

Download

933 - Sangeet (Gayan)

Download

934 - Sangeet (vadan)

Download

935 - Commerce

Download

936 - Art.[drawing]

Download

937 - Agriculture

Download

938 - Home science (Balkon ke liye)

Download

939 - Tailoring

Download

940 - Painting

Download

941 - Computer

Download

942 - Human science

Download

944 - Moral Sports and Physical Education

Download

971 - Retail Trading

Download

972 - Security

Download

973 - Automobile

Download

974 - IT-ITES

Download

975 - Health Care

Download

976 - Trade-Plumbering

Download

977 - Trade-Electrician

Download

978 - Trade-Disaster Management

Download

979 - Trade-Solar System Repair

Download

980 - Trade-Mobile Repairing

Download

981 - N.C.C.

Download

The release of the UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 is a crucial step for students preparing for their upcoming High School examinations. By downloading the subject-wise PDFs, students can gain a clear understanding of the new curriculum and updated exam pattern, enabling them to plan their studies effectively and approach their board exams with confidence. Ensure you utilize these resources to maximize your preparation and achieve academic success.


