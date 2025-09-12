UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 OUT: Download Subject-Wise PDF

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released the Class 10 Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. This is important news for all students preparing for their high school board exams. You can now easily download the PDF version of the syllabus for all your main subjects like Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science.
This new syllabus is designed to give students a clear idea of what they need to study for their upcoming UP Board examinations. It also includes information about the updated exam pattern, so students can be well-prepared for the tests. Make sure to download your subject-wise syllabus to understand the curriculum better and plan your studies effectively.
UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26
To get the direct link to download the subject-wise PDF for class 10 UPMSP syllabus 2024-25, check out the below table and download the PDF of your desired subject.
|
Subject Code/Name
|
Download
|
901 - Hindi
|
902 - Elementry Hindi
|
903 - Gujrati
|
904 - Urdu
|
905 - Punjabi
|
906 - Bangla
|
907 - Marathi
|
908 - Assamese
|
909 - Oriya
|
915 - Malyalam
|
916 - Nepali
|
917 - English
|
923 - Sanskrit
|
924 - Pali
|
925 - Arabic
|
926 - Parsi
|
928 - Maths
|
930 - Home science
|
931 - Science
|
932 - Social Science
|
933 - Sangeet (Gayan)
|
934 - Sangeet (vadan)
|
935 - Commerce
|
936 - Art.[drawing]
|
937 - Agriculture
|
938 - Home science (Balkon ke liye)
|
939 - Tailoring
|
940 - Painting
|
941 - Computer
|
942 - Human science
|
944 - Moral Sports and Physical Education
|
971 - Retail Trading
|
972 - Security
|
973 - Automobile
|
974 - IT-ITES
|
975 - Health Care
|
976 - Trade-Plumbering
|
977 - Trade-Electrician
|
978 - Trade-Disaster Management
|
979 - Trade-Solar System Repair
|
980 - Trade-Mobile Repairing
|
981 - N.C.C.
The release of the UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 is a crucial step for students preparing for their upcoming High School examinations. By downloading the subject-wise PDFs, students can gain a clear understanding of the new curriculum and updated exam pattern, enabling them to plan their studies effectively and approach their board exams with confidence. Ensure you utilize these resources to maximize your preparation and achieve academic success.
