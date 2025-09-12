UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 OUT: Download Subject-Wise PDF

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released the Class 10 Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. This is important news for all students preparing for their high school board exams. You can now easily download the PDF version of the syllabus for all your main subjects like Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science.

This new syllabus is designed to give students a clear idea of what they need to study for their upcoming UP Board examinations. It also includes information about the updated exam pattern, so students can be well-prepared for the tests. Make sure to download your subject-wise syllabus to understand the curriculum better and plan your studies effectively.

UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

To get the direct link to download the subject-wise PDF for class 10 UPMSP syllabus 2024-25, check out the below table and download the PDF of your desired subject.