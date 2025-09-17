UP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF Here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released the Class 10 Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. Students can now download the PDF syllabus for all core subjects. This article provides comprehensive details for the UP Board English syllabus and the updated exam pattern for the upcoming UP Board High School examinations.

UP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF Free Here

UP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26: The UP Board has officially released the latest syllabus for Class 10 English for the academic year 2025-26 on the official website of UPMSP. This article provides a concise introduction to the evolution of English prose, English poetry, and English grammar. It's important to note that English is one of the most widely spoken languages globally, with millions of speakers, and it is deeply intertwined with Indian culture, history, and traditions.

To gain a comprehensive understanding and access detailed information regarding the UP Board English Class 10 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year, it is highly recommended to read this article in its entirety. Furthermore, you will be able to download the free syllabus PDF from this page, which will aid in your preparation for the upcoming examinations.

Check| UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 (All Subjects)

UP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26

There will be one question paper of 70 marks. Internal assessment will be for 30 marks.

Reading 10 marks
1. One short unseen passage followed by three MCQs.
2.One unseen passage followed by three very short answer type questions. 
And one vocabulary based question

Writing Skills 10 marks
3.Letter (formal/informal)/Application . 
4.Descriptive paragraph/Report/ Article (One option based on given verbal input, another on figurative input)in about 80-100words.

Grammar 15 marks
5.Five MCQs based on parts of speech, tenses, articles, reordering of sentences, spellings.
6.Three very short answer type questions based on narration, voice, punctuation. 
Literature 35 marks
First Flight (23 marks)
Prose(15 marks)
8.Two MCQs based on the given extract. 
9.Three MCQs based on lessons. 
10.Two short answer type questions in about 30-40 words each. 
11.One long answer type question in about 60 words. 
Poetry (08 marks)
12.Two MCQs based on the given extract. 
13. One short answer type question based on poetry lessons in about 30-40 words . 

or
Four lines from any poem prescribed in the syllabus
14. Central idea of the given poem.

Footprints Without Feet(12 marks)
15. Five MCQs based on prescribed lessons. 
16. One short answer type question in about 30-40 words.
17. One long answer type question in about 60 words.

Prescribed books and Lessons
First Flight – Text Book
Prose1. A Letter to God                                             G.L. Fuentes
2. Nelson Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom                  Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela
3. Two Stories about Flying

The link to download the complete English syllabus for class 10 in PDF format is provided below. Moreover, this article provides convenient  access to the UP Board Class 10  English syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 in PDF format, facilitating easy downloading. It helps students to start their preparations promptly, ensuring complete coverage of the syllabus for their board exams.

UP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF

Also Check:

