UP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF Here

UP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26: The UP Board has officially released the latest syllabus for Class 10 English for the academic year 2025-26 on the official website of UPMSP.

UP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26 There will be one question paper of 70 marks. Internal assessment will be for 30 marks. Reading 10 marks

1. One short unseen passage followed by three MCQs.

2.One unseen passage followed by three very short answer type questions.

And one vocabulary based question Writing Skills 10 marks

3.Letter (formal/informal)/Application .

4.Descriptive paragraph/Report/ Article (One option based on given verbal input, another on figurative input)in about 80-100words. Grammar 15 marks

5.Five MCQs based on parts of speech, tenses, articles, reordering of sentences, spellings.

6.Three very short answer type questions based on narration, voice, punctuation.

7.Tran Literature 35 marks

First Flight (23 marks)

Prose(15 marks)

8.Two MCQs based on the given extract.

9.Three MCQs based on lessons.

10.Two short answer type questions in about 30-40 words each.

11.One long answer type question in about 60 words.

Poetry (08 marks)

12.Two MCQs based on the given extract.

13. One short answer type question based on poetry lessons in about 30-40 words .