UP Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26; Download Subject Wise PDF

UP Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttar Pradesh Board has released the latest syllabus for Class 11 for the academic year 2025-26. This syllabus includes all important subjects, both compulsory and optional. The best part is that the syllabus is available in free PDF format, which students can easily download.
UP Board Class 11th Syllabus 2025 will help students understand what topics they have to study for their exams. By checking the official syllabus, Class 11 students can make a proper study plan, focus on the right chapters, and prepare in the best way for the board exams.
This article gives direct links to download the Class 11 syllabus PDFs for all subjects. Students should download these files, go through the updated topics, and start their preparation on time.
Steps to Download UP Board Class 11th Syllabus 2025-26 PDF
Students can check the following steps to download the UP Board Class 11th Syllabus PDF:
Step 1: Go to the official website at upmsp.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click “Syllabus / पाठ्यक्रम 25-26”
Step 3: On the syllabus page, look for the “Class 11” column.
Step 4: Under the Class 11 column, click the subject name you want (like Maths or English).
Step 5: Click the “Download” link or button next to that subject. The PDF will start downloading.
Step 6: Open the downloaded file from your Downloads folder (or your phone’s download area) to read the syllabus.
UP Board Class 11th Syllabus 2025-26 For Main Subjects
Students can check the following table for the UP Board Class 11th Syllabus 2025-25 for main subjects pdf:
|
Class 11 History Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 11 Civics Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-265
|
Class 11 Computer 2025-26
|
Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 11 Business Studies 2025-26
UP Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26 For Languages
|
Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26
UP Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26 For Other Languages
|
Class 11 Sanskrit Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 11 Punjabi Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 11 Urdu Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 11 Marathi Syllabus 2025-26
For otherUP Board Class 11th Subjects and Languages students can click on the download PDF link below:
