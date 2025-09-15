UP Board Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF Here

UP Board Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: UP Board has released the new Class 11 Hindi syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 on its official website, UPMSP. This syllabus has been designed to help students build a strong base in the Hindi language. It covers Hindi prose, poetry, and grammar, giving learners an opportunity to understand literature as well as improve their writing and communication skills.

In this article, students will find the complete UP Board Class 11 Hindi syllabus 2025-26 along with a free PDF download link. Going through the syllabus will guide them in planning their studies better and preparing well for your upcoming examinations.

UP Board Class 11 Hindi Syllabus PDF 2025-26

UP Board Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26 has been officially released by UPMSP. Students can now download the complete syllabus in free PDF format from the official website. Check the given info for the UP Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26 for hindi: