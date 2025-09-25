UP Board Class 11th English Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF Here

UP Board Class 11th English Syllabus 2025-26: UP Board Class 11th English Syllabus 2025-26 is designed to help students build a strong foundation in the English language. The syllabus includes two main textbooks, Hornbill and Snapshots, covering prose, poetry, and short stories that enhance reading and comprehension skills.
In addition to literary texts, the syllabus emphasizes grammar, writing skills, and translation exercises to develop students’ overall language proficiency. The UP Board English exam for Class 11 will be conducted for 100 marks, divided into four sections: Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature. Students can follow this syllabus along with the marking scheme to prepare effectively, improve their language abilities, and score well in the board exams.
UP Board Class 11 English Marking Scheme 2025-26
UP Board Class 11 English examination will be conducted for 100 marks, divided into four key sections – Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature. The marking scheme provides a fair and balanced assessment of students’ comprehension, creativity, and language proficiency. Each section has been thoughtfully structured to evaluate the overall command of English.
|
Section
|
Topic/Type of Question
|
Marks
|
A: Reading (15 Marks)
|
Unseen Passage (Short Qs)
|
12
|
Unseen Passage (Vocabulary)
|
03
|
B: Writing (20 Marks)
|
Note Making and Summary
|
05
|
Article / Essay
|
08
|
Letter Writing (Editor/Complaint/Business)
|
07
|
C: Grammar (25 Marks)
|
Narration, Synthesis, Transformation, etc. (10 Qs)
|
20
|
Translation (Hindi to English)
|
05
|
D: Literature (40 Marks)
|
Hornbill - Prose (15 Marks)
|
Long Answer Type Question (1)
|
07
|
Short Answer Type Questions (2)
|
08
|
Hornbill - Poetry (10 Marks)
|
Short Answer Qs from Extract (3)
|
06
|
Central Idea (1)
|
04
|
Snapshot - Supplementary (15 Marks)
|
Long Answer Type Question (1)
|
07
|
Short Answer Type Questions (2)
|
08
|
TOTAL
|
Combined Sections (A+B+C+D)
|
100
UP Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26
The Class 11 English syllabus includes two main books – Hornbill (Textbook) and Snapshots (Supplementary Reader). Hornbill contains prose lessons such as The Portrait of a Lady and The Ailing Planet, along with poems like A Photograph and Childhood. Snapshots offers interesting stories including The Summer of the Beautiful White Horse and Mother’s Day. In addition, the syllabus also focuses on grammar, writing skills, and translation to help students improve their overall command of the English language.
|
The UP Board Class 11 English syllabus and marking scheme for 2025-26 aim to develop students’ skills in reading, writing, grammar, and literature. By including prose, poetry, and practical writing exercises, the syllabus helps students strengthen their language abilities. Following this scheme with proper preparation will enable students to perform confidently and score well in their exams.
