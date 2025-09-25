CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

UP Board Class 11th English Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF Here

By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 25, 2025, 13:35 IST

UP Board Class 11th English Syllabus 2025-26 covers Hornbill and Snapshots, focusing on prose, poetry, short stories, grammar, writing, and translation. The exam is for 100 marks, divided into Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature sections. Following this syllabus and marking scheme will help students improve their English skills, prepare efficiently, and perform confidently in board exams. Check this article to download the UP Bo

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

UP Board Class 11th English Syllabus 2025-26: UP Board Class 11th English Syllabus 2025-26 is designed to help students build a strong foundation in the English language. The syllabus includes two main textbooks, Hornbill and Snapshots, covering prose, poetry, and short stories that enhance reading and comprehension skills. 

In addition to literary texts, the syllabus emphasizes grammar, writing skills, and translation exercises to develop students’ overall language proficiency. The UP Board English exam for Class 11 will be conducted for 100 marks, divided into four sections: Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature. Students can follow this syllabus along with the marking scheme to prepare effectively, improve their language abilities, and score well in the board exams.

Click here: UP Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26; Download Subject Wise PDF

UP Board Class 11 English Marking Scheme 2025-26

UP Board Class 11 English examination will be conducted for 100 marks, divided into four key sections – Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature. The marking scheme provides a fair and balanced assessment of students’ comprehension, creativity, and language proficiency. Each section has been thoughtfully structured to evaluate the overall command of English.

Section

Topic/Type of Question

Marks

A: Reading (15 Marks)

Unseen Passage (Short Qs)

12

Unseen Passage (Vocabulary)

03

B: Writing (20 Marks)

Note Making and Summary

05

Article / Essay

08

Letter Writing (Editor/Complaint/Business)

07

C: Grammar (25 Marks)

Narration, Synthesis, Transformation, etc. (10 Qs)

20

Translation (Hindi to English)

05

D: Literature (40 Marks)

Hornbill - Prose (15 Marks)

  

Long Answer Type Question (1)

07

Short Answer Type Questions (2)

08

Hornbill - Poetry (10 Marks)

  

Short Answer Qs from Extract (3)

06

Central Idea (1)

04

Snapshot - Supplementary (15 Marks)

  

Long Answer Type Question (1)

07

Short Answer Type Questions (2)

08

TOTAL

Combined Sections (A+B+C+D)

100

UP Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26

The Class 11 English syllabus includes two main books – Hornbill (Textbook) and Snapshots (Supplementary Reader). Hornbill contains prose lessons such as The Portrait of a Lady and The Ailing Planet, along with poems like A Photograph and Childhood. Snapshots offers interesting stories including The Summer of the Beautiful White Horse and Mother’s Day. In addition, the syllabus also focuses on grammar, writing skills, and translation to help students improve their overall command of the English language.


UP Board 11th English Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF

The UP Board Class 11 English syllabus and marking scheme for 2025-26 aim to develop students’ skills in reading, writing, grammar, and literature. By including prose, poetry, and practical writing exercises, the syllabus helps students strengthen their language abilities. Following this scheme with proper preparation will enable students to perform confidently and score well in their exams.

Also Check: 

UP Board Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF Here

UP Board 11th History Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

UP Board 11th Geography Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

UP Board Class 11 Civics Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

UP Board 11th Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

UP Board 11th Economics Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

UP Board 11th Sociology Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

UP Board 11th Computer Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

UP Board 11th Physics Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

  

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News