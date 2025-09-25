UP Board Class 11th English Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF Here

UP Board Class 11th English Syllabus 2025-26: UP Board Class 11th English Syllabus 2025-26 is designed to help students build a strong foundation in the English language. The syllabus includes two main textbooks, Hornbill and Snapshots, covering prose, poetry, and short stories that enhance reading and comprehension skills.

In addition to literary texts, the syllabus emphasizes grammar, writing skills, and translation exercises to develop students’ overall language proficiency. The UP Board English exam for Class 11 will be conducted for 100 marks, divided into four sections: Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature. Students can follow this syllabus along with the marking scheme to prepare effectively, improve their language abilities, and score well in the board exams.

Click here: UP Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26; Download Subject Wise PDF