RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UP Board Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF Free Here

By Anisha Mishra
Sep 15, 2025, 16:02 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released the Class 10 Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. Students can now download the PDF syllabus for all core subjects. This article provides comprehensive details for the UP Board Hindi syllabus and the updated exam pattern for the upcoming UP Board High School examinations.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UP Board Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF Free Here
UP Board Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF Free Here

UP Board Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: The UP Board has officially released the latest syllabus for Class 10 Hindi for the academic year 2025-26 on the official website of UPMSP. This article provides a concise introduction to the evolution of Hindi prose, Hindi poetry, and Hindi grammar. It's important to note that Hindi is one of the most widely spoken languages globally, with millions of speakers, and it is deeply intertwined with Indian culture, history, and traditions.

To gain a comprehensive understanding and access detailed information regarding the UP Board Hindi Class 10 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year, it is highly recommended to read this article in its entirety. Furthermore, you will be able to download the free syllabus PDF from this page, which will aid in your preparation for the upcoming examinations.

Check| UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 (All Subjects)

UP Board Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26

There will be two sections which consist of 100 marks. The division of section and course related information is mentioned below. The information is sourced from the official website hence, it can be trusted. Students can access the details regarding the course structure, mark allocation and more. Refer to the attached images for a clear understanding and more information:


The link to download the complete Hindi syllabus for class 10 in PDF format is provided below. Moreover, this article provides convenient  access to the UP Board Class 10  Hindi syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 in PDF format, facilitating easy downloading. It helps students to start their preparations promptly, ensuring complete coverage of the syllabus for their board exams.

UP Board Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF

Also Check:

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News