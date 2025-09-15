UP Board Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF Free Here

UP Board Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: The UP Board has officially released the latest syllabus for Class 10 Hindi for the academic year 2025-26 on the official website of UPMSP. This article provides a concise introduction to the evolution of Hindi prose, Hindi poetry, and Hindi grammar. It's important to note that Hindi is one of the most widely spoken languages globally, with millions of speakers, and it is deeply intertwined with Indian culture, history, and traditions.
To gain a comprehensive understanding and access detailed information regarding the UP Board Hindi Class 10 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year, it is highly recommended to read this article in its entirety. Furthermore, you will be able to download the free syllabus PDF from this page, which will aid in your preparation for the upcoming examinations.
UP Board Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26
There will be two sections which consist of 100 marks. The division of section and course related information is mentioned below. The information is sourced from the official website hence, it can be trusted. Students can access the details regarding the course structure, mark allocation and more. Refer to the attached images for a clear understanding and more information:
The link to download the complete Hindi syllabus for class 10 in PDF format is provided below. Moreover, this article provides convenient access to the UP Board Class 10 Hindi syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 in PDF format, facilitating easy downloading. It helps students to start their preparations promptly, ensuring complete coverage of the syllabus for their board exams.
