CAT Response Sheet 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

CTET Exam Date 2025: Paper 1 & 2 Exam Schedule, Time Table and Shift Timing

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
08 Feb 2026
Shiwani Kumari

The  Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CTET July exam date 2025 on its website soon for the 21st edition of CTET exam. The exam date will be released along with the notification on ctet.nic.in. Once the CTET exam for Paper 1 and Paper 2 is released, candidates will be able to prepare for the exam. Along with the CTET exam date, candidates will also be able to check other important dates associated with it. 

CTET Exam Date 2025: Paper 1 & 2 Exam Schedule, Time Table and Shift Timing

CTET Exam Date 2025

The CTET exam organising body, which is the CBSE will release the CTET exam date 2025 on its website soon. As per the reports, it is expected that the CBSE CTET exam for paper 1 and 2 shall be held on 6th July 2025. However, the exact exam date shall be released by the CBSE in its official notification PDF. 

The  CTET application form 2025, for the CTET 2025 exam will also be made available on the CBSE website soon. Over 20 lakh candidates apply for this teaching exam each session to get the eligibility certificate for teaching in primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) schools. Paper 1 is for those aiming to teach classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those interested in teaching classes 6 to 8. You can check the complete CTET December exam schedule on this page.

The candidates who qualify the CTET exam will be eligible to be issued the CTET certificate. The CTET certificate allows a candidate to apply for teaching posts in various government and non-government schools. Get details regarding the CTET exam date for paper 1 and 2 and other important dates related to the CTET exam. 

CTET Exam Date 2025: Time Table 

CBSE will be conducting the 21st edition of CTET 2025 exam in July. The reports suggest that the exam will be held on 6th July 2025. However, no official confirmation has been made so far. We shall update the exam date below in the table once it has been made official.

CTET Exam Date 2025

CTET Exam Events

CTET December 2025 exam date

CTET notification 2025 release date

 March/April 2025

CTET application form start date 

 March/April 2025

CTET form filling last date 

 April 2025

CTET exam date 2025

 6th July 2025, Expected

CTET Exam Schedule 2025, Timing

CTET exam is held for a duration of 2 Hour 30 Minutes for Paper 1 and 2 each. The CTET exam will start at different exam timing for Paper 1 and 2. However, before the exam begins, candidates will have to undergo the biometric test. Check the following table to know about the CTET exam schedule and timing. 

CTET Exam Day Events

CTET Paper 2 Time Schedule

CTET Paper 1 Time Schedule

Date of Examination

 To be updated To be updated 

Entry in the Examination Centre

7:30 AM

12:00 PM

Checking of Admit Cards

9:00-09:15 AM

1:30 PM to 1:45 PM

Checking of Computer

9:15 AM

1:45 PM

Last Entry in the Examination Centre

9:30 AM

2:00 PM

Test Commences

9:30 AM

2:30 PM

Test Concludes

12:00 Noon

5:00 PM

CTET 2025 Exam Events

The CTET exam is composed of a series of events. We have described the events that occur for CTET exam 2025.

You can also apply for other Government Jobs

SSC Exams Banking Exams
Business and Management Exams Defence Exams Law Exams

CTET Application Form Dates 2025

CBSE shall be releasing the CTET 2025 application form for the July session. Candidates who meet the CTET eigibility criteria can apply for the exam within the specified timeframe, i.e. up to 16th October 2025. Applicants need to provide personal details, educational qualifications, and communication address, and select their preferred exam center, among other information. After filling out the form, they must pay the application fee and also take a printout of the CTET application form and the fee payment receipt for future reference.

CTET Admit Card Date 2025

CBSE will release the CTET admit card 2025 on its official website only for those candidates who apply successfully for the exam. Candidates will be required to login using their CTET December exam roll number and password. The admit card is an important piece of document that must be carried by all the candidates who will be appearing for the exam. It has details regarding the exam date, exam centre address, exam timing, reporting time, etc. 

CTET Answer Key 2025 Date

CBSE will release the provisional CTET answer key 2025 on its website after the exam has been successfully completed. The answer key will have the correct answers to all the questions. Candidates will also be able to check the response sheet along with the answer key and challenge it (if any). 

CTET Result 2025 Date

CBSE will declare the CTET result on its website a few days after it has releasd the answer key. The candidates who qualify the CTET exam 2025 will be issued the CTET certificate that will be valid for a lifetime. 

Also read: 

CTET Eligibility Criteria

CTET Cut Off

CTET Exam Pattern

Trending

FAQs

  • What is CTET 2024 eligibility criteria?
    +
    The CTET 2024 eligibility criteria is specified by the CBSE in its official notification. To apply for the CTET exam, candidates should have completed Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appeared in the first year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), by the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002. There is no age limit to apply for the CTET exam.
  • What is CTET exam?
    +
    CTET full form is Central Teacher Eligibility Test. The CTET is administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) twice in a year. The exam is a teaching eligibility test for those who are willing to become teachers in government and private schools of the country. Those who qualify the CTET exam
  • How many times is the CTET exam held in a year?
    +
    CTET exam is held two times in a year. Candidates can appear for the exam by filling out the application form succesfully.
  • Who will conduct CTET 2024 exam?
    +
    The CTET 2024 exam for July session will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The exam will take place on 7th July 2024.

Other Exams

CSIR NET

AP TET

TNTET

Bihar STET

HTET

UP TGT PGT

UGC NET

TS TET

HP TET

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News