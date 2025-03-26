The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CTET July exam date 2025 on its website soon for the 21st edition of CTET exam. The exam date will be released along with the notification on ctet.nic.in. Once the CTET exam for Paper 1 and Paper 2 is released, candidates will be able to prepare for the exam. Along with the CTET exam date, candidates will also be able to check other important dates associated with it.
CTET Exam Date 2025
The CTET exam organising body, which is the CBSE will release the CTET exam date 2025 on its website soon. As per the reports, it is expected that the CBSE CTET exam for paper 1 and 2 shall be held on 6th July 2025. However, the exact exam date shall be released by the CBSE in its official notification PDF.
The CTET application form 2025, for the CTET 2025 exam will also be made available on the CBSE website soon. Over 20 lakh candidates apply for this teaching exam each session to get the eligibility certificate for teaching in primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) schools. Paper 1 is for those aiming to teach classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those interested in teaching classes 6 to 8. You can check the complete CTET December exam schedule on this page.
The candidates who qualify the CTET exam will be eligible to be issued the CTET certificate. The CTET certificate allows a candidate to apply for teaching posts in various government and non-government schools. Get details regarding the CTET exam date for paper 1 and 2 and other important dates related to the CTET exam.
CTET Exam Date 2025: Time Table
CBSE will be conducting the 21st edition of CTET 2025 exam in July. The reports suggest that the exam will be held on 6th July 2025. However, no official confirmation has been made so far. We shall update the exam date below in the table once it has been made official.
|
CTET Exam Date 2025
|
CTET Exam Events
|
CTET December 2025 exam date
|
CTET notification 2025 release date
|March/April 2025
|
CTET application form start date
|March/April 2025
|
CTET form filling last date
|April 2025
|
CTET exam date 2025
|6th July 2025, Expected
CTET Exam Schedule 2025, Timing
CTET exam is held for a duration of 2 Hour 30 Minutes for Paper 1 and 2 each. The CTET exam will start at different exam timing for Paper 1 and 2. However, before the exam begins, candidates will have to undergo the biometric test. Check the following table to know about the CTET exam schedule and timing.
|
CTET Exam Day Events
|
CTET Paper 2 Time Schedule
|
CTET Paper 1 Time Schedule
|
Date of Examination
|To be updated
|To be updated
|
Entry in the Examination Centre
|
7:30 AM
|
12:00 PM
|
Checking of Admit Cards
|
9:00-09:15 AM
|
1:30 PM to 1:45 PM
|
Checking of Computer
|
9:15 AM
|
1:45 PM
|
Last Entry in the Examination Centre
|
9:30 AM
|
2:00 PM
|
Test Commences
|
9:30 AM
|
2:30 PM
|
Test Concludes
|
12:00 Noon
|
5:00 PM
CTET 2025 Exam Events
The CTET exam is composed of a series of events. We have described the events that occur for CTET exam 2025.
CTET Application Form Dates 2025
CBSE shall be releasing the CTET 2025 application form for the July session. Candidates who meet the CTET eigibility criteria can apply for the exam within the specified timeframe, i.e. up to 16th October 2025. Applicants need to provide personal details, educational qualifications, and communication address, and select their preferred exam center, among other information. After filling out the form, they must pay the application fee and also take a printout of the CTET application form and the fee payment receipt for future reference.
CTET Admit Card Date 2025
CBSE will release the CTET admit card 2025 on its official website only for those candidates who apply successfully for the exam. Candidates will be required to login using their CTET December exam roll number and password. The admit card is an important piece of document that must be carried by all the candidates who will be appearing for the exam. It has details regarding the exam date, exam centre address, exam timing, reporting time, etc.
CTET Answer Key 2025 Date
CBSE will release the provisional CTET answer key 2025 on its website after the exam has been successfully completed. The answer key will have the correct answers to all the questions. Candidates will also be able to check the response sheet along with the answer key and challenge it (if any).
CTET Result 2025 Date
CBSE will declare the CTET result on its website a few days after it has releasd the answer key. The candidates who qualify the CTET exam 2025 will be issued the CTET certificate that will be valid for a lifetime.
