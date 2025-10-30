The CTET previous year question paper can be downloaded from here. Candidates who are aspiring to crack the CTET 2025-26 exam must go through the CTET previous year question paper PDF from here. The CTET question paper will help the candidates know the questions which were asked previously. Additionally, practicing these papers will give candidates insight into their preparation level and the areas that need more revision. Candidates can download CTET question paper 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021 & more.
CTET Question Paper 2025
CBSE is expected to release the CTET 2025-2026 notification PDF by 31st October or November 2025. Candidates who are aiming to qualify the CTET 2025-2026 exam must be acquainted with the CTET previous year question paper PDF. The last year question paper allows an aspirant to be aware of the question paper pattern, trend, etc. The CTET 2025-26 exam shall be held on 8th February 2026.
The CTET 2025 notification enables the candidates know the important details related to the exam. Only those candidates will be able to appear for the exam who will successfully fill the CTET application form 2025. We have shared the last 5 years CTET question papers for Paper 1 and Paper 2 here. Other than this, candidates can also check the question paper pattern from here.
CTET Question Paper 2024
The CTET 2024 exam for December session was scheduled for 14th December 2024. We have also shared the CTET 2024 question paper for Paper 1 and 2 on this page. By practising the CTET previous year papers, one gets familiar with the level of questions that are asked. In addition to this, one gets confident of attempting questions with accuracy in the given time limit.
The direct link to download the set wise paper CTET question paper 2024 has been updated here below.
CTET Solved Question Papers Last 5 Years with Answers
Solving the CTET question paper of at least last 5 years is highly useful as it lets you know of the important topics that have been asked in the examination. We have shared below the last 5 years CTET question paper with answers PDFs below. Check here the CTET previous year question Paper 1 and Paper 2 CTET previous year question below with answer keys.
CTET Question Paper Pattern 2024: Paper 1 & 2
The CTET question paper pattern below for Paper 1 and Paper 2 is below in the table. Know about the number of sections, marking scheme and exam duration of the CTET exam.
CTET Question Paper 2024 PDF January Download Link
CBSE conducted the CTET exam 2024 for the January session on 21st January 2024. CTET exam has two papers. Paper 1 is for those who plan to teach classes 1 to 5 while Paper 2 is for those who are planning to teach classes 6 to 8. Those who manage to score the cut off will be eligible to get the CTET certificate which is valid for a lifetime. Click on the link which is given below to download the CTET set wise question paper PDF for Paper 1 and Paper 2.
CTET Paper 1 Question Paper PDF
CTET Paper 2 Question Paper PDF
CTET Question Paper 2023 for Paper 1, 2
CBSE concluded the CTET 2023 exam for July/August cycle on 20 August 2023 in various exam centres of the country in offline mode. Jagran Josh has provided you with the latest CTET question paper 2023 PDF for paper 1 and 2 for Set A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H on this page. The question paper will let you know of the questions that were asked on the exam date. Click on the following given link to download the CTET previous year question paper.
CTET Question Paper 2023 Paper 1 Set A/ B/ C/ D: Download PDF
The CTET 2023 question papers for Paper 1 is available for download below.
CTET Question Paper 2023 Paper 2 Set E/ F/ G/ H: Download PDF
The CTET 2023 question papers for Paper 2 is available for download below.
CTET Previous Year Question Paper
CTET Previous Year Question Paper allows you to know the difficulty level, nature of questions that were asked in the exam. Practicing the previous year question paper PDF allows you to get a detailed thorough exam analysis. In addition to this, it has been observed that a few questions get repeated in the CTET exam. Hence, the more questions one solves, the better their grip gets. It allows one to score more marks. We have shared the direct link to download the CTET previous year question paper PDF below in the table.
|CTET Previous Year Question Paper PDF
|CTET Question Paper Year
|Question Paper PDF Link
|CTET Question Paper 2021 Paper 1
|Download PDF
|CTET Question Paper 2021 Paper 2
|Download PDF
|CTET Question Paper 2019 Paper 1 (December session)
|Download PDF
|CTET Question Paper 2019 Paper 2 (December session)
|Download PDF
|CTET Question Paper 2019 Paper 1 (July session)
|Download PDF
|CTET Question Paper 2019 Paper 2 (July session)
|Download PDF
|CTET Question Paper 2018 Paper 1
|Download PDF
|CTET Question Paper 2018 Paper 2
|Download PDF
CTET Question Paper Pattern 2025 for Paper 1, 2
CTET exam consists of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is for the primary stage (Class 1 to 5) while Paper 2 is for the elementary stage (Class 6 to 8). All the questions asked in the exam are objective in nature carrying 1 mark. There is no negative marking in the exam. Candidates should also go through the detailed CTET syllabus to know about the important topics in it. Given below is the CTET exam pattern for Paper 1 and Paper 2.
CTET Paper I Exam Pattern (Primary Stage)
|
CTET Exam Pattern For Paper I
|
Name Of the Subject
|
Number Of Questions
|
Number Of Marks
|
Duration
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Two-and-a-half hours (2 hours 30 Minutes)
|
Language I (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150 MCQs
|
150 Marks
CTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern (Secondary Stage)
|
CTET Exam Pattern For Paper II
|Subject Name
|
Number Of Questions
|
Number Of Marks
|
Duration
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Two-and-a-half hours (2 hours 30 Minutes)
|
Language I
|
30
|
30
|
Language II
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics and Science Or Social Studies/Social Science
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
How to download CTET Question Paper 2025?
CBSE releases the CTET question paper 2023 on its website which is CTET.nic.in/- Here are the steps to download CTET question for Paper 1 and Paper 2 for Set A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H below.
- Visit the official website of CBSE –CTET.nic.in.
- Click on the Archive link hat appears on the homepage.
- Thereafter, click on "Previous Year Question Paper" link.
- The year wise question paper will be there on the page.
- Download the CTET question paper for Paper 1 and Paper by clicking on it.
