REET 2025: Mains Notification Out, Result (Out), Exam Date, Vacancies, Syllabus, Eligibility & Result

REET stands for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET). It is also known as the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET). The exam is a state level exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) for Level 1 and Level 2. The REET Level 1 is for Primary Teachers who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Level 2 is for Upper Primary Teachers who want to teach Classes 6 to 8. Those who wish to become Classes 1 to 8 teachers need to appear for both levels. The REET Mains notification PDF (detailed) shall be released soon. Get complete information here on this page.
REET 2025 Exam
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released REET 2025 Mains notification 2025. As per the notification released, a total of 7,759 vacancies for Primary School Teachers and Upper Primary School Teachers shall be filled up. The REET Mains exam shall be held from January 17 to 21, 2026, for both Primary and Upper Primary Teachers. Only those candidates will be eligble to appear for the REET Mains exam who have REET 2024 certificate.
REET certificate 2024 was released on 27th June 2025 on the official website- reet2024.co.in. The result was announced on 8th May 2025, for Level 1 and Level 2. The REET exam 2024 was held on February 27 and 28, 2025.
The REET exam was successfully completed on 27th and 28th February 2025. Candidates who took the exam can check the set wise answer key for level 1 and 2.
REET admit card 2025 has been finally released on 20th February 2025 on the REET website. tot of 1,429,172 candidates have registered for REET exam 2025 which is scheduled for 27th January 2025. The REET admit card can be downloaded online or official website of REET. Once the exam gets over, the officials will release the REET answer key online.
REET 2025 exam apply online date has ended. The candidates who have applied for the exam and have made an error in the form can make corrections in it from 17th to 19th January 2025. The officials will soon release the REET admit card 2025 on its official website on 19th February 2025 as per the notice released by the authorities.
Candidates who have filled the application form successfully will be able to download the admit card on the said date. In the meantime, the candidates are advised to revise the syllabus and practice as many question papers as possible to increase their chances of qualifying for the exam.
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) released the official notification for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) on 12th December 2025. The apply online date was from 16th December to 15th January 2025. The REET exam will be held on February 27, 2025.
The notification 2025 will be made available in PDF format that can be downloaded from the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The REET exam notification contains important details related to the exam including the eligibility criteria, exam dates, application process, category-wise application fees, pattern, syllabus, etc.
What is REET Exam: Full Form and Details
The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET), also known as the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET), is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE). This state-level teaching exam includes two papers: Level 1, for candidates aiming to teach Classes 1 to 5 as Primary Teachers, and Level 2, for those intending to teach Classes 6 to 8 as Upper Primary Teachers. Candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 8 must take and pass both levels of the REET exam 2025 to be eligible for teaching positions in Rajasthan schools.
REET 2025 Exam Highlights
The major highlights of REET exam 2025 have been shared below in the table.
|
Exam Name
|
Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET) or Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET)
|
Conducting Body
|
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Exam Fees
|
- For one paper: Rs. 550
- Both Level 1 and 2: Rs. 750
|
Exam Duration
|
- Level 1: 150 minutes
- Level 2: 150 minutes
|
No. of Papers & Total Marks
|
- Level 1: 150 marks
- Level 2: 150 marks
|
Total Questions
|
- Level 1: 150 MCQs
- Level 2: 150 MCQs
|
Marking Scheme
|
- +1 for a correct answer
- No negative marking
|
Language
|
English and Hindi
|
Exam Purpose
|
Determine the eligibility of candidates for primary and upper-primary-level teachers
|
Official Website
|
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
REET 2025 Mains Notification
A short notification for REET 2025 Mains exam has been released for 7759 vacancies on 17th July 2025 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The detailed REET Mains notification is expected to be out soon. We have shred the short notificaiton released below for level 1 and level 2 exam.
REET 2025 Exam Date
BSER has released the detailed REET 2025 notification PDF on its website on 12th December 2024. Candidates will be able to apply online for the exam from 16th December 2024 to 15th January 2025. The exam was held on 19th February 2025 from 4 PM. Check the table below for further details.
|REET 2025-25- Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|REET 2025-25 Notification
|12th December 2024
| REET Application Form 2025 Starts
|16th December 2024
|REET 2025 last date to apply
|15th January 2025
|form correction date
|17th to 19th January 2025
|REET 2025 Admit Card
|19th February 2025 (4 pm)
|REET Exam Date 2024-25
|27th February 2025
Changes in REET 2025 Exam
The Rajasthan Board has introduced the following changes in this year's REET 2025 exam. The candidates will be given five options instead of four and minus marking has also been introduced.
Five Options Instead of Four
One of the major changes announced by the RBSE is that students will now be given five options instead of four in the REET exam. This change has been introduced to reduce the chances of students guessing the correct answer.
Minus Marking Introduced
Another change that has been introduced this year is that of negative marking. The students will get negative marking for incorrect answers marked by them. The marks that will be deducted has not been introduced though, however, it is expected that it will be similar to other competitive exams.
The Rajasthan Board has introduced negative markings from this year onwards. The exact number of marks that will be deducted has not been introduced though, it is expected that it will be announced through the official notification.
Steps to Fill REET Application Form 2025
- Visit the Official Website: Go to the official BSER website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Access the Application Form: On the homepage, locate and click on the "REET Application Form 2025" link.
- New Candidate Registration: Click on "Register for New Candidate" to proceed to the registration page.
- Complete the Registration: Fill in the required details, including your name, email address, mobile number, and caste, to complete the registration.
- Login: Use the login credentials (application number and password) generated during registration to log in and access the Rajasthan TET Online Form 2025.
- Upload Documents: Upload the necessary documents, including a scanned photograph (20 to 100 kb) and signature (10 to 50 kb) in the prescribed size.
- Pay the Application Fee: Pay the required REET application fee online based on the paper(s) you are applying for and take a print out of the application form.
REET Exam Application Fee
|
REET Application Fee
|
Amount
|
Paper 1 or Paper 2
|
Rs. 550/-
|
Paper 1+ Paper 2
|
Rs. 750/-
Documents Required for REET Online Form 2025
Ensure you have the following documents ready before filling out the REET Online Form:
- Scanned copy of the candidate’s photograph (20 to 100 kb)
- Scanned copy of the candidate’s signature (10 to 50 kb)
- Class 10 Certificate
- Class 12 Certificate
- Bachelor’s Certificate
- Caste Certificate
- Category Certificate
- Employment Details (if applicable)
- Physically Disability Certificate (if applicable)
By following these steps and ensuring all documents and fees are correctly submitted, candidates can successfully complete the REET 2025 application process.
REET Eligibility Criteria 2025
The eligibility criteria for REET 2025 exam includes fulfillment of the educational qualification and age limit. Check more details below.
REET Exam Age Limit
There is no age limit for the REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers) 2025. Candidates from any age group with the necessary educational qualifications can apply.
REET Exam Educational Qualification:
Level 1 - Primary Teacher (Class 1 to 5):
Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and appearing in or passed the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education, or
Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and appearing in or passed the final year of a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed), or
Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education), or
Graduation and appearing in or passed the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.
Level 2 - Upper Primary Teacher (Class 6 to 8):
Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in a 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education), or
Graduation and passed or appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education, or
Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in a 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.), or
Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in a 1-year B.Ed., in accordance with NCTE regulations, or
Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of a 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed), or
Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of a 4-year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.
REET Cut Off 2025
The REET cut-off 2025 is the minimum qualifying mark that candidates need to secure in the exam to clear the exam. Those who are able to secure the qualifying marks will be eligible to obtain the eligibility certificate that will allow them to apply for teaching jobs across the state.
|
Category of the candidate
|
REET Qualifying marks (%)
|
General
|
60
|
SC/ ST
|
36
REET Exam Pattern 2025
REET exam pattern vairs for level 1 and level 2 teachers. We have explained the details of REET exam pattern below in the table.
REET Exam Pattern 2025 for Level 1
-
There are five sections in REET Level 1 exam, Paper 1- Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Environmental Studies.
-
Questions will be based on Class 12 standard.
-
Candidates have to complete Paper 1 in 150 minutes or two hours and thirty minutes.
Check the table below to understand the REET exam pattern for Paper 1.
|
REET Subjects
|
Number of questions
|
Marks
|
Child development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Language I
|
30
|
30
|
Language II
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
REET Exam Pattern 2025 for Level 2
- There are four sections in REET Paper 2 that are: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Science & Mathematics, or Social Science.
- The level of the paper will be Class 12 or Graduate level.
- Candidates have to complete Paper 2 in 150 minutes or two hours and thirty minutes.
- The following table illustrates the REET exam pattern.
|
REET Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language - 1 (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi)
|
30
|
30
|
Language - 2 (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi)
|
30
|
30
|
Science & Mathematics
Or,
Social Science
Or,
Either Science & Mathematics or Social Science (for teachers in other categories apart from Mathematics, Science, and Social Science)
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
What is the validity of REET Certificate 2025?
The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Cabinet has extended the REET certificate validity for lifetime. Prior to this, the REET certificate was valid for three years from the date of declaration of REET results.
