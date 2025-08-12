IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
TNTET Application Form 2025 OUT: Apply Online, Get Direct Link

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
01 Nov 2025To02 Nov 2025
Shiwani Kumari

TNTET Application Form 2025 Out! The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) application form has been released online on trb.tn.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for TNTET exam online from 11th August to 8th September 2025. Read this post to know the procedure to fill the form, fee and other details. 

tn tet application form 2025 out

TNTET Application Form 2025 

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) released the TNTET application form 2025 on its official website on 11th August 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for TNTET exam online at trb.tn.gov.in. The last date to fill the application form is 8th September 2025. In . If a candidate makes an error while filling out the TNTET application form, then he/she has the option to edit it from 9th September to 11th September 2025.

Scroll down to know what steps are involved to fill the TNTET application form, how to edit the online form, fee details etc. 

TNTET Application Form 2025 Date

Candidates must check out the important dates related to TNTET application form 2025. The dates allow one to fill out the online form carefully to avoid delay. The following table has the important dates related to the TNTET application form 2025. 

TNTET Application Date 

TNTET 2025 Events

Dates

TNTET Notification 2025

11th August 2025

TNTET Application starting date

11th August 2025

TNTET Application ending date

8th September 2025

Last Date for Making Fee Payment

8th September 2025

Form Correction Date 

9th to 11th September 2025

TNTET Apply Online 2025 Direct Link 

The direct link to apply online for TNTET 2025 exam has been shared below here. Candidates need to visit the given website, register themselves (for first time users) and complete the form by filling up their details, uploading of documents and payment of application fee. 

Direct Link to Apply Online for TNTET

Steps to fill TNTET Application Form 2025 

Filling out the TNTET application form involves two stages, registration and completion of application form. The steps to apply online for TNTET 2025 exam is given below. 

Stage 1: TNTET Registration 

  • Visit the official website – trb.tn.gov.in/.
  • Click on the registration link on the page. 
  • Enter all the required personal and contact details accurately.
  • Submit the form and note down your Registration ID and Password for future use.

Stage 2: Completion of Application form 

  • Log in to the official portal using your Registration ID and Password.
  • Carefully fill in all the required details in the application form
  • Upload a scanned passport-size photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
  • Review all details before final submission.
  • Pay the application fee securely via Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.
  • Download and print the completed application form for future reference.

TNTET Application Fee 

It is mandatory for every candidate to pay the TNTET application fee as per their categories. In case a person fails to pay the fee, then his/her application form will b rejected. Check the table below to know the category wise fee. 

Category

Application Fee

General/OBC

Rs. 600/-

SC, SCA, ST, and Differently Abled Persons

Rs. 300/-

What Documents to Upload in TNTET Application Form 2025? 

The candidates need to upload their recent photograph and signature while filling out the TNTET application form 2025. The following table has the specifications for the documents that need to be uploaded in the TNTET application form. 

Specification

Details

Photograph

Recency

Passport-size photograph must be recent

Colour

Only coloured photographs are allowed

File Size

20 KB to 60 KB

Format

JPG / JPEG / PNG

Signature

File Size

10 KB to 30 KB

Format

JPG / JPEG / PNG

